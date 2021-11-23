‘He defended and promoted the best interest of the Caribbean’ – DFP on the passing of former SVG PM, Sir James Mitchell

The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) has expressed sadness at the passing of Sir James Mitchell, former Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who died at age 90 earlier today.

“He was a dedicated public servant to the people of his country and Caribbean region as a whole, who entered the political arena in the early 1970’s and remained the parliamentary representative for the Northern Grenadines constituency until his retirement from electoral politics in 2001,” a release from the DFP states.

Sir Mitchell was Premier from 1972 to 1974. He was a founding member of the New Democratic Party in 1975 which he served as President and Political Leader until 2001. He became the second Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and served from 1984 to 2000 when he passed on the torch to Mr. Arnhim Eustace.

According to the DFP release, Sir James was a true and well respected Caribbean leader who cared for the well – being of the people of his country and the region generally.

“He defended and promoted the best interest of the Caribbean, particularly Bananas, Trade and Investment alongside leaders like the late Dame Eugenia Charles at every opportunity they were given,” the release adds.

The DFP also remembers the late former prime minister who was the featured speaker at the Dominica Freedom Party’s delegates convention in 2008, “as one of those Prime Ministers who were strong and steadfast in the pursuit of Caribbean integration/ unity.”

“A true states man and nation builder who was committed to democracy and responsible governance, frank and humble. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, colleagues in the New Democratic Party, the people of the Northern Grenadines which he represented in Parliament for a number of years and the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines generally,” the release goes on to state. “May his soul rest in eternal peace.”