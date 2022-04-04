Head Coach satisfied with senior women’s goal against U-17 boys ahead of Turks and Caicos match

As the CONCACAF encounter between the Dominica and the Turks and Caicos Islands approaches, Head Coach of the Senior Women’s National Team, Albert Titre, says he is “satisfied with the girls” performance in a practice game with the Under-17 National Boys Team.

“We got a goal against the under 17 boys who are so quick and faster on the ball so I must say, I am satisfied. It’s about now going back to the drawing board. We’re going to analyze the game and get prepared for the Turks game.”

He said possession in the game was needed but also saw the “bits and bits” of them possessing the ball.

“I am pleased especially with my defense; they played very well, especially with the senior players,” Titre said.

“We need to hold the ball in the center of the field for sure and our distribution in the center of the field needs to improve. This has always been our fault,” he noted. “Even in the past games we have played special against Trinidad, if we just hold that ball in the center [with] patience and position, we will get there.”

He added that this is motivation for the team and in practice they will be stressing on goals which is their aim for the for the next game.

The Dominica Women’s team, in search of their first win in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers, is preparing for their third match in Group F against Turks and Caicos at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Wednesday, April 6th.