Health care ethics committee staunchly opposed as Covid-19 surge worsens in Grenada

With 2,210 active cases as at Sept. 15, Grenada is facing a covid-19 surge which has prompted curfews, no-movement weekends, the implementation of phase two of its Covid-19 contingency plan, and the formation of an ethics committee responsible for deciding who will be allowed hospital treatment if the health care system becomes inundated.

The Keith Mitchel-led administration’s announcement of the committee, which essentially will decide “who lives and who dies,” has sparked reactions from various circles including the country’s opposition, who have staunchly opposed the move.

According to Grenada’s Health Minister Nickolas Steele, who made the announcement, the committee will comprise of people with a medical background. He noted, “It is time that we put this in place,” but said that he hopes it will never be used.

“It exists everywhere else, and we need to be honest with the public,” he said during a post-cabinet briefing last week Tuesday.

“We do have to have that setup, I do hope that it is never used,” he reiterated.

A Caribbean attorney who apparently opposed the new measure and whose name was not mentioned in a TheNewTodayGrenada.com article, questioned whether this was due to vaccine hesitancy on the island.

“Was the idea for this ethics committee provoked by the defiance of the hundreds of Jab Jabs? Or is it a panic response to a situation admittedly out of control? Either which way, it makes no sense,” the lawyer asked.

The legal official also referred to the committee as a “travesty” which he said “only indicates the insensitivity and incompetence of this government because ethics have nothing to do with who gets treatment and who does not.”

Leader of Grenada’s opposition National Democratic Congress, Adrian Thomas said it was very disturbed at the whole issue and urged the government to retract statements made about the committee regarding who will be provided treatment or not.

“We are calling on the administration to stand up, show their manhood, show their maturity, and say to the Grenadian people I think we made a fundamental mistake by making those announcements. We are sorry and we withdraw those statements,” Thomas said.

“We are prepared to do what is necessary to make sure that every single life is important and we will put all effort to ensure that we do what we have to do so that everybody can survive this pandemic,” he added.

“One death is too many. Crossing the 40 mark is cause for panic,” he said calling on the government to up its game in dealing with the virus.

Grenada has recorded 43 covid-19 deaths since its first case in March 2020. About a third of them were unvaccinated elderly people who died at three of the island’s nursing institutions/homes being managed by arms of the Catholic Church, according to NowGrenada.com. 160 police officers have been infected with the disease. Currently, just about 30,000 people have received the first dose of vaccines and 20,153 have both doses.

September 25-26 have been declared national days for spiritual reflection in Grenada in light of the covid-19 surge. The government said it believes that spirituality plays a critical role in dealing with the effects of the pandemic. Religious and community leaders have been urged to unite to organize special virtual activities on the mentioned days.

On Monday Sept. 13, the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) met virtually at its 16th Special Emergency Meeting to consider a regional response to the recent surge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths due to the COVID-19 virus across the community.

The heads of government expressed deep concern at the increase with more than 100,000 new cases and 1400 deaths between July 2021 and 12 September 2021

They expressed dismay at the rate of vaccinations and significant incidence of vaccine hesitancy. As of Sept. 3, according to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), vaccine coverage in CARICOM ranged from 58.7 percent in Bermuda to 0.1 percent in Haiti. The heads of government noted that no country was close to herd immunity and that the increased incidence of mutations and variants made it imperative for there to be a greater improvement in the rates of vaccination.