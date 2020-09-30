Health commission member defends new hospital authority bill

Member of the National Health Commission, Eliud Williams is defending the Dominica Hospital Authority Bill stating that its intentions don’t include putting professional workers out of a job.

Williams was speaking as a guest on the latest edition of Prime Minister Skerrit’s Anou Palay Programme.

The National Health Commission has denied that the Dominica Hospital Authority Bill will compromise the tenure of health practitioners.

Plans are in place to review systems and procedures at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital. A Hospital Authority Bill for the establishment of a Chief Executive Officer is expected to go to Parliament for debate in September.

However, the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) which represents health workers, met with health workers recently after a meeting with the Health Commission and according to DPSU General Secretary, Thomas Letang, the workers were of the view that the bill, in the form it is being recommended, has a lot of negative implications for them. They were therefore, asking the government to not rush the bill and to provide more time for them to study it before submitting their recommendations. Another concern of the members was the fact that new or non-appointed persons at the hospital will now be placed on a three year contract which the members feel is not the way to improve efficiency and performance in the public service.

But Health Commission member Williams has a different point of view.

“Clearly it is never the intention to put professional workers out of work; I don’t know how this is possible,” Williams said. “We are saying we’ve been spending time looking at the comments during consultations, we have compiled them and we are quite opened, absolutely and to look again at the issues of this contract and to see how perhaps we could do it differently to link.”

According to Williams, very importantly, the issue of having professionals stay on the cutting edge of their profession was not something ever spoken about within the hospital healthcare delivery system.

“We are saying in the new arrangements that have to be and we are open to suggestions,” he stated.

He said the purpose of consulting is to have improvement and the commission needs to hear from as many stakeholders as possible.

“We are saying, we are going to continue talking, we are going to continue engaging, but if the first thing we hear is postpone, delay, we are saying let’s keep talking,” he stated…“If we get to that point where we need a few more weeks, by all means, but you do not start by saying let’s postpone.”