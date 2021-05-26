Health minister predicts bigger, more sophisticated cardiology department in 5-10 years

Ministry for Health, Dr. Irvin McIntyre has described the newly-opened Cardiology Department at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital, as a seed that will be much bigger with more sophisticated equipment in the 5 to 10 years.

The department which was officially opened on Friday May 21, is equipped with advanced facilities, including a 24 hr Holter Monitoring, 24hr Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM), External Pacemaker capabilities, Echocardiograms and the new advanced 12 Lead ECG Technology.

“We are really pleased, the Ministry of Health, we can just see how gradually we are going to get to where we want to be,” Dr. McIntyre said.

He continued, “What we really have here today is something that we plant in a seed and obviously as time goes along in the next 5-10 years we will see a much bigger department with much more sophisticated equipment, although what we have here so far is very good compared to the days when I used to work at the PMH and those things were not available.”

According to the minister, “our children and grandchildren will reap the benefits of this.”

Meantime, Cardiologist at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital, Dr. Dexi Wu, said his team will continue to work hard to improve the cardiology service.

“We never stop working hard to improve our cardiology service. We would like you to keep supporting us,” he said.

Dr Wu added, “I am so excited you are here to witness the opening of the first Cardiology Department in Dominica, our room is very small, but our mission is big.”

Doctors at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital successfully undertook the country’s first temporary pacemaker implant on May 7, 2021 to resuscitate the life of a critically ill patient who suffered a severe bradycardia (very low heart rate).