Health minister refutes allegations of TB outbreak in Dominica

Minister for Health, Dr. Irving McIntyre, has dismissed suggestions that there is an outbreak of Tuberculosis (TB) on the island.

He was delivering remarks at the First Meeting of the first session of the Tenth Parliament on Monday.

Concerns have surfaced recently about what is believed to the prevalence of a high number of cases of the disease in Dominica.

“When we look at our TB situation, just last year we had 11 cases of tuberculosis. This year, we have 5 cases. 3 cases were confirmed; 2 cases are inconclusive…,” he explained.

According to McIntyre, the country’s laboratory has expert testing for tuberculosis.

He said, however, sometimes the issue of tuberculosis is that the health department is out of stock on some of the tablets needed to treat the disease.

“There are certain drugs you need to prevent multi-drug resistance in tuberculosis,” he said. “We have taken it a step further; we have actually gotten 5000 of these tablets, so, the idea of a stock out doesn’t exist anymore,” he indicated. “These are different interventions that we are taking.”

Tuberculosis is a disease caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium Tuberculosis. The bacteria usually attack the lungs, but they can also damage other parts of the body. TB spreads through the air when a person with TB of the lungs or throat coughs, sneezes, or talks.

Coughing is a symptom of tuberculosis.

If you’re infected, here are some tips to help prevent others from getting TB during your first few weeks of treatment, or until your doctor says you’re no longer contagious:

-Take all of your medicines as they are prescribed until your doctor takes you off them.

-Keep all your doctor’s appointments.

-Always cover your mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Seal the tissue in a plastic bag, then throw it away.

–Wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.

-Don’t visit other people and don’t invite them to visit you.

-Stay home from work, school, or other public places.

-Use a fan or open windows to move around fresh air.

-Don’t use public transportation.

Meantime, he gave statistics of the number of Dengue cases from 2019 to recent.

“Last year we had 30 cases of Dengue per week. This year we are down to 11,” he stated. “Last year we had about 11 admissions, this year we are down to 2,” he said.