Health minister refutes allegations of TB outbreak in Dominica

Minister for Health, Dr. Irving McIntyre, has dismissed suggestions that there is an outbreak of Tuberculosis (TB) on the island.
He was delivering remarks at the First Meeting of the first session of the Tenth Parliament on Monday.
Concerns have surfaced recently about what is believed to the prevalence of a high number of cases of the disease in Dominica.
“When we look at our TB situation, just last year we had 11 cases of tuberculosis. This year, we have 5 cases. 3 cases were confirmed; 2 cases are inconclusive…,” he explained.
According to McIntyre, the country’s laboratory has expert testing for tuberculosis.
He said, however, sometimes the issue of tuberculosis is that the health department is out of stock on some of the tablets needed to treat the disease.
“There are certain drugs you need to prevent multi-drug resistance in tuberculosis,” he said. “We have taken it a step further; we have actually gotten 5000 of these tablets, so, the idea of a stock out doesn’t exist anymore,” he indicated. “These are different interventions that we are taking.”
Tuberculosis is a disease caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium Tuberculosis. The bacteria usually attack the lungs, but they can also damage other parts of the body. TB spreads through the air when a person with TB of the lungs or throat coughs, sneezes, or talks.
Coughing is a symptom of tuberculosis.
If you’re infected, here are some tips to help prevent others from getting TB during your first few weeks of treatment, or until your doctor says you’re no longer contagious:
-Take all of your medicines as they are prescribed until your doctor takes you off them.
-Keep all your doctor’s appointments.
-Always cover your mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Seal the tissue in a plastic bag, then throw it away.
–Wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.
-Don’t visit other people and don’t invite them to visit you.
-Stay home from work, school, or other public places.
-Use a fan or open windows to move around fresh air.
-Don’t use public transportation.
Meantime, he gave statistics of the number of Dengue cases from 2019 to recent.
“Last year we had 30 cases of Dengue per week. This year we are down to 11,” he stated. “Last year we had about 11 admissions, this year we are down to 2,” he said.
Very Interesting. Doc if in 12 months you had 11 cases, to have 5 cases in just over 6 weeks, to me is frightening. Do the maths, 5 in six weeks equates to 83.3%/week whereas 11 in 52 weeks equates to 21.1%/week. Tuberculosis in Dominica, Dengue, Coronavirus on its doorsteps, A ministry of health who seems clueless, Laud Help us!!
“We have taken it a step further; we have actually gotten 5000 of these tablets (one intervention, “SINGULAR”), so, the idea of a stock out doesn’t exist anymore,” he indicated. “These are different interventions (plural) that we are taking.” IS ENGLISH ALSO A CHALLENGE? He speaks of getting 5,000 tablets, even that is deceptive. You need 4 different tablets to treat TB so when he says he has gotten 5,000 tablets, he only has enough tablets to treat not 5000 people if every individual is to get a single tablet but 1250 people; additionally, affected individuals may need treatment for several months, can we please speak the truth? .
but of course he’s lying….smh mr not easy boy…
This is a sad time in the history of Dominica where the lawmakers are actually rejoicing over healthcare issues. How selfish, naive, and dehumanizing it is for a Parliamentarian to distort the facts and evidence to calculately state there’s an xxxxxx epidemic in Dominica. Such insults should be taken seriously, because it is meant to destroy and destabilize Dominica. The Paliamentrian boldly bragged about repeating the fireworks 💥. He went on further to reinforce his statement by saying the young people of his constituency will remember that they were denied land leases. Pleased show the results of the muder and crime rate in Salisbury. Is that the influence you have on the young people of Salisbury?
MAC, i cannot believe your are lying to a nation with such boldface arrogance. are you saying that the other doctors lying.
Ikr . My cousin there with TB so whay the h#ll he talking about..aacway martey…Gid forbid if corona virus reach is so u will lie. Stupes
But how is the doctor refuting the claim of TB in Dominica and then he making this statement: “When we look at our TB situation, just last year we had 11 cases of tuberculosis. This year, we have 5 cases. 3 cases were confirmed; 2 cases are inconclusive…,” he explained.
If he confirms that last year we had 10 cases and so far this year 5 cases, that should be cause for panic because now he is not speaking as Doctor but as a politician, so it is safe to even double the amount he gave. But even if we used his number 10 last year and so far 5 this year is alot in a small island with no more than 60k people.
But where that TB came from nou? Are they testing the Haitians, Chinese, Spanish, Iranians and other nationalities that Skerrit flooding Dominica with boy? Boy I just feel mister trying to get rid of our people by all means possible.