Health Minister reiterates appeal for Dominicans to get vaccinated

Health Minister, Dr. Irving McIntrye, has reiterated a call to the Dominican public to participate in the vaccination roll-out programme.
He described the programme as one that is working very well for Dominica.
“Let us take part in the vaccination roll-out programme, let’s continue all our public, health and social measures, our physical distancing, wearing our mask, washing our hands,” Dr. McIntyre encouraged. “It has been working that is why we are in this position today.”
Dr. McIntyre continued, “All the other islands are behind us, with that said, the vaccination, we are doing pretty well to be second in the region and in terms of cases we just have 3 active cases,” he said. “So I just want to encourage the people to stay focused.”
He went on to say that the advantage of taking the vaccine far outweighs the risk.
“Not everyone may have the capacity and the capability to decide what’s good or what’s not good for them,” he remarked. “But the point is the advantages far outweigh the risk.”
He added, “There is a risk element with everything but in this particular case the advantages far outweighs the risk, whether it is from a health point of view or whether it ‘s just us getting back to normalcy, us getting back our normal livelihoods, the advantages outweighs the risks by far.”
As of the 28th of April, 2021, according to a ministry of health report, 18, 498 people had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 9, 323 people so far had received two doses.
10 Comments
All those negative comments about the vaccine posted here are the ignorance of a group of KNOW IT ALL people . If you listen to Q95 that’s where those ignorance are manufactured.
Blue blue and Blasting are the main manufacturers.
These people talk with anger. They are always angry . Never a decent conversation. One shouts like SHE has hot dasheen in HER throat and the other is like HE has the highest degree in the English language.
DNO, I would like you to put a PSA on your site encouraging persons to get vaccinated.
ADMIN: You can email us at [email protected].
Its very sad that Health Officials continue to purport the big lie that vaccine offers immunity When there are so many unknowns about the virus. Can you still get the virus after vaccination yes. How long does the vaccine last in your body unknown. Its amazon that Germany and France place a pause on the astrazeneca vaccine for further investigation however in Dominica where healthcare is lacking we continue with upmost disregard for the associated risks. Govt should inform public about benefits and risk and let people decide.
Untested trial drug. Not even tested on animals. Big pharma just making money and using everyone as guinea pig. Why get tested to know if you are sick? Should you not feel unwell first then you go and see what’s wrong? Plenty people dna getting changed so let’s see how your body can defend you from the next common cold after you mess around with the way it works ..nano particles…luciferase….. Revelation…,. prophecy….mark of the beast?
To those who say this vaccine has not been tested please know that the Astra Zeneca vaccine has has 33.000 people monitored in a close trial and found a 100% prevention fo severe disease and 79% prevention of any disease. Millions more have taken this vaccine around the world. Countries that have had vaccine distributions have seen cases and deaths plummet. More than 99% of doctors in the US have taken the vaccine themselves. Dominicans know how to use common sense and taking the vaccine is common sense. This country can lead the Caribbean as the first COVID FREE COUNTRY! Free up Dominica and take the vaccine 👏
What worked for us dear Dr. was social distancing, sanitizing, wearing mask and closing our borders. There is absolutely no proof that the vaccine works doctor. the shot that has no proof of working. Our minimal cases and 0 deaths has NOTHING to do with the governments push to make all of us guinea pigs. Keep healthy people, social distance where possible, sanitize and you will be ok.
Am wondering why we have yet to be presented with the advantages of taking this vaccine that doesn’t do any of the things a vaccine is supposed to do
Stop spreading fake news!
AstraZeneca vaccine has gone through all the necessary clinical testing for months and has been reviewed by several big national and international health agencies. It has been used millions and millions of times since then.
Of course it has been proved to work and to be safe.
Which months? Its only been a year.
and you claim it has been proven to work but i still need to social distance, wear a mask, sanitize, because i can still catch and spread and die from COVID. What you need to stop doing is stop sounding so cliche – Mr. “fake news”.
I get my information from the World Health Organisation and PAHO websites under the FAQ (frequently asked questions) tab. What i speak is facts. You over here talking about an experimental vaccine that was quickly developed within months, tested for a few more months without enough time to determine whether there are any long term side effects. Other vaccines have taken years and sometimes decades to be developed and accepted, but this lil recipe can be whipped up and deemed safe for all in a few months? Not saying ill never take a vaccine, im saying im waiting to see if people like you rick will die or develop some medical problem because you thought this is the answer to all your problems. Least i know i can still get COVID and die after i…