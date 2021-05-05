Health Minister reiterates appeal for Dominicans to get vaccinated

Health Minister, Dr. Irving McIntrye, has reiterated a call to the Dominican public to participate in the vaccination roll-out programme.

He described the programme as one that is working very well for Dominica.

“Let us take part in the vaccination roll-out programme, let’s continue all our public, health and social measures, our physical distancing, wearing our mask, washing our hands,” Dr. McIntyre encouraged. “It has been working that is why we are in this position today.”

Dr. McIntyre continued, “All the other islands are behind us, with that said, the vaccination, we are doing pretty well to be second in the region and in terms of cases we just have 3 active cases,” he said. “So I just want to encourage the people to stay focused.”

He went on to say that the advantage of taking the vaccine far outweighs the risk.

“Not everyone may have the capacity and the capability to decide what’s good or what’s not good for them,” he remarked. “But the point is the advantages far outweigh the risk.”

He added, “There is a risk element with everything but in this particular case the advantages far outweighs the risk, whether it is from a health point of view or whether it ‘s just us getting back to normalcy, us getting back our normal livelihoods, the advantages outweighs the risks by far.”

As of the 28th of April, 2021, according to a ministry of health report, 18, 498 people had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 9, 323 people so far had received two doses.