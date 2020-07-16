Health minister reports ‘smooth’ opening of Dominica’s airport

Health Minister, Dr. Irving McIntyre, has reported a “very smooth organization” as the country welcomed its first flight today.
Dominica borders officially opened on Wednesday for the return of nationals and residents after being closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This morning we had our first flight, we had six (6 )passengers coming in and everything went as it was supposed to,” he said. “It was a very smooth organization this morning, everything went as planned.”
He said another flight was expected during the afternoon, “and tomorrow [Thursday] the flights will keep coming in. So far, we have done pretty well…”
The minister indicated that all passengers who came in on Wednesday morning had had negative PCR tests.
He thanked all airport staff for their cooperation.
“You all did an excellent job and for this, we are proud and let us continue to do it together,” Dr. McIntyre stated. “The things we have been doing before, all the public health and social measures that we’ve mentioned time and time again, we must not be naïve, we must face the reality that there may be, God forbid, that there may be cases coming in.”
“We must be prepared,” he insisted.
Dr. McIntyre said the government has done everything possible to prepare for the occasion but he said it has to be a collaborative effort and the public must play its part.
In the video below the minister outlines the protocols that have been established for the reopening of Dominica’s airports.
Meanwhile, Minister for International Transport, Denise Charles, said protective measures being implemented to combat the spread of COVID-19 at the ports of entry will be simple and practical to avoid undue passenger delays.
She said the measures take into consideration the fact that locals must access the ports to pick up visitors as well as to drop off travellers.
All personnel entering the ports will be temperature screened upon arrival and departure.
“Temperature screening will be implemented at entry points at the Douglas-Charles Airport, Canefield Airport and LongHouse Port during the first phase of reopening,” Charles stated.
She said only the driver will be allowed in vehicles which pick-up and drop off passengers.
The minister made it clear that mask-wearing will be strictly enforced.
She said facilities at the port for passengers will be restricted to workers, authorized personnel, travellers and accompanying persons in situations such as persons with disabilities, reduced mobility or unaccompanied minors.
“Airlines will be encouraged to introduce electronic boarding passes in advance from home and hotel to reduce the number of person-to-person interaction where possible,” Charles stated.
She indicated that the Dominica Air and Seaport Authority (DASPA) will be undertaking more frequent cleaning of certain areas of the terminal after each flight.
The Ferry Terminal is expected to reopen on August 7th, the date when Dominica’s borders will reopen to foreign nationals.
16 Comments
I’ve travelled and I’m stuck in Guadeloupe , now Im hearing that I need to make a test and have my results to go back home ….. hmmmmm I’m here from March and my finance is low I can’t manage …. ( I believe that something needs to be done for people like me who traveled to various countries and got stuck due to the coronia situation. # if someone traveled to another island for 15 by now they don’t have no more money .
To be frank, no one should have been travelling anywhere the moment a Global Pandemic was declared in Late January/Early Feb.
If we can’t have a smooth operation with six arriving passengers,big problem.?
“Now i am told i need a Covid test for each of us which costs 300 per person plus $1000 per person to get on the chattered flight. ”
Irvine, this is what you term smooth opening of Douglas-Charles swamp?
If people are charged money for a COVID-19 test that is wrong!
So, Dominica is the only place where people pays for a coronavirus test; while some so called Prime Minister pays himself $32,000.00 dollars per month in rent!
Then this clown talks about smooth opening of airport; when States in America are contemplating shutting down, and issuing stay at home orders?
Be reminded boy; most people traveling to the Caribbean are from North America; right now there are more people in America infected with COVID-19 than any other country in the world.
Let me remind you that people travel with no symptoms, spreading the diseases.
Food for thought!
Thus far 138,358 people in America died from COVID-19
How many are there in Dominica.
“Now i am told i need a Covid test for each of us which costs 300 per person plus $1000 per person to get on the chattered flight. ”
Telemaque, what in hell’s name are you doing? This quote of yours above is written by someone named “Marie Edwards” on the comment board below.
You foolishly jumped at it to speak your rudeness against the Minister of Health as you say: “Irvine, this is what you term smooth opening of Douglas-Charles swamp?” You made a fool of yourself once more.
That quote is nowhere found in the news article. Whatever that person is saying, has to be something personal, pertaining to a “chattered flight” to solve her desperation to get home, in fact, that comment has nothing to do with the news article because it is telling us that we can now go home–smoothly
Unless you learn to read and think before you speak, things might change for you, but until then your mental capacity is extremely disturbed.
Mama Elizabeth, it is my understanding (according to Man Dog biter, that all you who supports Roosevelt, have two or more brain.
That makes you all Roosevelt puppets, super smart extratelestrals.
Well I have one brain; however, with my one brain I am intelligent enough to know, that I can quote someone verbatim as background for a topic as I’ve done.
I don’t know what are you talking about!
Perhaps you and Ali Baba that Dominica thief can add five more brain in my head only then I’ll be able to understand your parable.
They will need to do COVID tests in Antigua before they come down. The test costs $300 in Antigua.
Not sure who you booked with, or what website you catch your news from, but the test is ONLY USD$5.00
And While you may be upset at paying for a PCR test, Dominica is one of the few places where Government Quarantine is paid for by the state and not the traveller.
I bet you would have had an issue with that too.
first few days will always be smooth. Also, shouldnt we be hearing from the minister of national security on this matter? and the minister responsible for ports (if not the same person)
The borders had to be open to stimulate much needed economic activity. Let’s all hope that nothing untoward will happen . Dominica needs every ounce of good in these trying and perilous times.
Sometimes I wonder what kind of new Math some people are using.
6 Passengers came in.
We paid an airport staff of at least 20 people. Including ground crew, immigration, customs, airport security, facilities maintenance, etc. Then pay facilities including, water, electricity, phones, etc. We are putting out more than we are taking in, at least in this case.
I can definitely see benefit for the people, as the employees are able to work and provide support for their families.
But where is the economic benefit to the country? Oh, I forgot, you are using the New Math called Politrics again. SMDH.
@Ibo France, I think this is the first time I am in agreement with you. Dominicans need to learn to think positive, they do know that their negative mind is the reason we are fighting so hard for development–we need to get rid of our haughty and pompous mentality.
“If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
All well and good but why is a certain airline company blatantly ripping poor Dominicans off who only just want to get back home
I have been stuck in Antigua and 4 months with 2 kids, i have been dependent on my 2 daughters to take care of us.
Now i am told i need a covid test for each of us which costs 300 per person plus $1000 per person to get on the chattered flight.
couldn’t we just be subjected to mandatory quarantine because 3900 seems a bit much at this time esp when employment arrangements have changed for so many people.
Also what is the ferry service doing? do they only accommodate persons wishing to come to Antigua for carnival and for Antigua to go DA for Creole Fest to put on a trip?
May persons are stranded in Antigua and need to get home but don’t know by what means.
We are trying to get bac to normal and you worried about Antigua carnival and creole festival you are not serious. There are more important things in life than just thinking about a party. You are saying on one hand you dont have money on the other hand you talking about carnival not even sure if we will survive month end.
Please read and understand the comment regarding ferry.Why no service now to Dominca but always available for as you say carnival/creole events.