Health minister reports ‘smooth’ opening of Dominica’s airport

Health Minister, Dr. Irving McIntyre, has reported a “very smooth organization” as the country welcomed its first flight today.

Dominica borders officially opened on Wednesday for the return of nationals and residents after being closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This morning we had our first flight, we had six (6 )passengers coming in and everything went as it was supposed to,” he said. “It was a very smooth organization this morning, everything went as planned.”

He said another flight was expected during the afternoon, “and tomorrow [Thursday] the flights will keep coming in. So far, we have done pretty well…”

The minister indicated that all passengers who came in on Wednesday morning had had negative PCR tests.

He thanked all airport staff for their cooperation.

“You all did an excellent job and for this, we are proud and let us continue to do it together,” Dr. McIntyre stated. “The things we have been doing before, all the public health and social measures that we’ve mentioned time and time again, we must not be naïve, we must face the reality that there may be, God forbid, that there may be cases coming in.”

“We must be prepared,” he insisted.

Dr. McIntyre said the government has done everything possible to prepare for the occasion but he said it has to be a collaborative effort and the public must play its part.

In the video below the minister outlines the protocols that have been established for the reopening of Dominica’s airports.

Meanwhile, Minister for International Transport, Denise Charles, said protective measures being implemented to combat the spread of COVID-19 at the ports of entry will be simple and practical to avoid undue passenger delays.

She said the measures take into consideration the fact that locals must access the ports to pick up visitors as well as to drop off travellers.

All personnel entering the ports will be temperature screened upon arrival and departure.

“Temperature screening will be implemented at entry points at the Douglas-Charles Airport, Canefield Airport and LongHouse Port during the first phase of reopening,” Charles stated.

She said only the driver will be allowed in vehicles which pick-up and drop off passengers.

The minister made it clear that mask-wearing will be strictly enforced.

She said facilities at the port for passengers will be restricted to workers, authorized personnel, travellers and accompanying persons in situations such as persons with disabilities, reduced mobility or unaccompanied minors.

“Airlines will be encouraged to introduce electronic boarding passes in advance from home and hotel to reduce the number of person-to-person interaction where possible,” Charles stated.

She indicated that the Dominica Air and Seaport Authority (DASPA) will be undertaking more frequent cleaning of certain areas of the terminal after each flight.

The Ferry Terminal is expected to reopen on August 7th, the date when Dominica’s borders will reopen to foreign nationals.