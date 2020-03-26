Health officials explain Dominica’s hospital readiness for COVID-19

Hospital Medical Director, Dr. Ruby Blanc, has revealed that the COVID -19 patients being treated at the isolation unit in St James at Portsmouth, are stable and being monitored closely.

The country on Wednesday 25th, March recorded 11 positive cases of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to Dr. Blanc, patients are being housed at both units – the one in St James and another at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital (DCFH).

“Most of the management of the patients in St James is in the form of monitoring to detect any deterioration,” Dr. Blanc said. “I am pleased to announce that the patients at St. James are stable and continue to be monitored closely.”

She said the patients at the DCFH are those who may be experiencing some kind of clinical, significant respiratory or breathing complex.

She explained that the treatment in that area will include support therapy.

Dr. Blanc went on to say if patients breathing becomes severe then they will be placed on a ventilator.

She said so far, no patients had been placed on ventilators, “And I am sure we will all pray that we will not need to have any patients being ventilated.”

She said at the DCFH and St James in Portsmouth, there is a mix of Dominican doctors and doctors from the Cuban Technical Assistance Programme.

Dr. Blanc called on the public to do all they can to limit the spread of the disease, to “be our brother’s keepers” and to work collaboratively to get hold of the coronavirus.

“I believe as a nation, if we do what we have to do we can combat it and come out on top,” she stated.

Meantime, Acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Curvin Ferreira said the ICU at the DCFH has been expanded to include 4 additional ventilators and another 10 are due to arrive in a week’s time.

He explained that all tests for Covid-19 are done on-site by the national laboratory and results are available within 24 hours.

“At present there are 8 isolation rooms at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital,” Dr, Ferreira indicated.

He said that at the DCFH only emergencies are seen, except for laboratory services and oncology services.

“When one arrives at the hospital gates for any condition, your temperature will be taken and a brief history will be taken from you. If you have respiratory symptoms you will be further assessed and if you fit the case definition for Covid-19 you will be isolated and tested,” Dr. Ferreira explained. “If not, you are discharged or treated as your condition demands.”

He advised everyone to ensure that the virus is not spread.

“Stay at home and observe safe distancing. Wash our hands thoroughly and be mindful,” he noted. “When you are being negligent and aware that you are infected with it, going out in villages spreading the virus, you are causing harm to other individuals.”