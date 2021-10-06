113 COVID-19 positive cases at DCHF in one month; medical director concerned about public disregard for safety protocols

The lack of compliance by certain members with COVID-19 protocols at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) remains a matter of concern to Medical Director, Dr. Ruby Blanc.
Speaking at a press briefing recently, Dr. Blanc made an appeal to the general public to respect these protocols which have been put in place to combat the virus.
“There are still members of the public who do not respect the protocols that have been put in place,” she said. “Some persons are extremely disrespectful to the staff at the gate and others use deception to gain access to the compound.”
She reminded the public that these policies and protocols were instituted “not to inconvenience you, but for the protection of yourselves, staff and patients, so please work with us.”
Dr. Blanc revealed that according to on data regarding patient admissions and Covid-19 from the hospital between August 5 and September 7, 2021, 113 patients were found, either on admission, or during admission, to be COVID-19 positive.
“We see that the majority of these positive patients, 35 of them, were admitted directly to the isolation unit at the hospital,” she explained. “The Acute Psychiatric Unit recorded 32 positive patients and that was followed by the maternity unit with 22 positive patients.”
She went on to say that 12 patients came from the Imary Ward, 7 from Glover Ward, 2 from the nursery and 1 patient each from the Dawbiney Ward, Accident and Emergency Department and the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
She said of the 113 positive patients only 7% were fully vaccinated; another 4% were partially vaccinated which left 89% who were unvaccinated.
“We clearly see a correlation between a patient’s positivity and their vaccination status when we look at these figures,” The DCFH medical director explained.
Five (5) Covid-19 associated deaths were recorded at the COVID Isolation Unit and the DCFH between August 5 and September 27 and according to Dr. Blanc, 4 of these patients (80%) were unvaccinated while one was vaccinated.
Emphasizing the “critical role” that vaccination plays the in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said the hospital administration “strongly urges” those who have not been vaccinated to do so at the soonest.”
Dr. Blanc also made a special plea to healthcare workers to get vaccinated.
“A vaccinated healthcare worker makes the workplace safer for themselves, their colleagues and patients under their care,” she stated.
The DCFH director also encouraged the public to continue to follow the necessary protocols in the fight against Covid-19.
“Let us continue to wear our face masks, sanitize hands and other surfaces, practice physical distances, build strong immune systems through proper diet, exercise and adequate rest, get vaccinated and also know your status by getting tested for Covid-19,” Dr. Blanc pleaded.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
23 Comments
Mr.GARY,if you google DR.MICHAEL YEADON that is the same scientist you are referring to,you will see he is as crooked and lying as Linton.When you google DR.MICHAEL YEADON go to fact check.I respect you,but you must not give the side of a story that suits you.Stop acting like the uneducated JACKA’S calling the hot seat on q95.Google and listen to an interview with Dr.Michael Yeadon.I don’t think,you think Dominicans are too stupid to know what is going in the world with covid-19?As for bush tea we have been drinking bush tea for hundreds of years,we still get sick and continue to get sick with all DE BUSH TEA drinking,we even drinking all kinds of bush in RUM.
Why are you such a silly person, what made you believe that I called the hot seat Q95, lol. You love using that J word, piety, you. When I look in the mirror, I do not see the person you describe me to be, such a foolish use of your imagination. I wonder if you THINK, to say that you googled Dr. Michael Yeadon and came to the conclusion that he is crooked and also a liar, wow. When you get information, what criteria you use to establish the truth from the information you receive. Why have you built a box over your head, that is what you have done to yourself, You mention fact check, why you would make someone fact check something for you. Who fact-check the fact-checker.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MmcDNaBaREdc/
The gate workers should refrain from stealing items left for patients. Smh.
All this coming from the same ministry that stood aside as politicians hosted their super spreaders… also the same ministry who started handling this pandemic with a bold face lie and still the same ministry that’s more bent on drug pushing instead of pushing the factual information about vaccinations. Step 1, medical officers who swore the hippocratic oath, stop giving politicians the floor where peoples health and wellbeing is concerned.
So 3 on a seat of a bus literally 6 inches apart that you all put in place already destroys all protocols u all put in place already
Mandatory vaccinations for all workers in the healthcare system because it’s obvious some of these patients are being made ill from within the hospital. Mandatory testing of ALL staff every day would help people feel safer.
All I can say is this: people have the right to determine what enters their bodies. Having said that if they choose to take their chances with the virus, we glhave enough empty space in Dominica in which to bury them.
Except for the fact that these unvaxxed people clog up the hospitals, I really could not care about how sick they get or how many of them die.
Your comment is not surprising, it only shows the beginning of a trend as to what the 24/7 narrative has done to the mind of hysteria and fear, it’s your mind you can choose to utilize it however you wish, but you mut know that there are forces outside you who are also interested in utilizing your mind, have you heard of something called metal poisoning.
People don’t realize they’re hurting themselves, their lifestyles and now, possibly their livelihood all because of stupidity and hardheadedness.They keep listening to persons, most of whom have taken the jab for information, really misinformation before making an informed decision. They cannot even gather as siblings of different households to enjoy a meal together. Is that the lifestyle we really want?
Think about it…
It seems incomprehensible that persons still do not get the urgency to be vaccinated
Dr. Shillingford, they don’t want to take the vaccine because Triple Medical Doctors (MMMD) like Blessings, Clem and the know it all Trucker are constantly feeding them BS on Q95 daily. Lol even today I heard Blessings trying to talk about certain things Dr. Augustine (a Scientists) mentioned yesterday after he spent a day googling them
These Google doctors from Dca who are hell bent on telling people we have good food to boost our immune system have no clue yet they are allowed to contaminate the airwaves with conspiracy theories and BS. They themselve can barely afford a daily meal in Dca but they telling people take a well balanced diet and that will save them somehow . Well I guess none of those affected so far globally took a healthy diet as suggested. Therefore, unless they are stopped from polluting the airwaves with their antivaxx garbage covid will continue to daykarlay us.
I don’t agree with Blessings with some of his personal views and opinions especially about the vaccines. However, he offers very rational explanations and judgments most times.
For you to to make such disparaging and contemptuous remarks about the man only reflect the diminutive minded person you are.
That doctor you mentioned sounded like an irascible, high and mighty, know it all bully. The only person who knows it all is a fool.
Blessings needs no one to defend him as he is quite articulate. But your lame and asinine comments are like water running off the back of a duck.
To find the person you have so aptly and colorfully described, you don’t have to go far. Look directly in your mirror he would be staring right back at you.
Clayton and Bwa-Bwanday, it is quite unfortunate to notice that these people are not taking your views seriously, based on the thumbs rating percentage.
This is a very, very sad situation for Dominica, to have people discouraging the young and ignorant from taking the “True Defence” against this deadly virus, claiming that good eating habit will boost their immune system.
Bwa-banday I agree with your question: Were the hundreds of thousands of people who died World wide not eating healthily?
It is now so bad in the Westen Provinces of Canada, that in one of those Provinces, people will not be able to gather, not even as a Family group, for this coming Thanksgiving Celebration. And yet Dominicans are not taking heed of the warnings.
May God show us His mercy.
Are you that silly, at your age, to not know the importance of how fundamental food is essential for the body. Have you not heard of the quote “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” that’s from Hippocrates, he was called the Father of Medicine, there is an oath Doctors take, it is called The Hippocratic Oath.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p79D6u-6pN4&ab_channel=UniversityofCaliforniaTelevision%28UCTV%29
You mention Western Canada, do you live there, I can assure the people there will have their traditional Thanksgiving.
Do you really think that Triple Medical Doctors (MMMD) you describe are the one’s going to be responsible if Covid “daykarlay” Dominica. These so-called Triple Medical Doctors (MMMD) do not hold or have any authoritative position, neither can they implement laws mandates, policies nor are they Employers. What makes them a threat on the air waves that you want them stopped, is it because of their opinions regarding their position on vaccines. Do you believe that the truth can be found by a narrative that is controlled. Don’t you think that people have the right to question Authority and even what is presented as Science. The authority of a thousand is not worth the humble reasoning of a single individual.― Galileo Galilei
https://doctorsandscientistsdeclaration.org/
@ Ibo & Gary..
Thanks for the compliments but I really do not need your approval or lack thereof to call a spade a spade. While I have no love for the DLP administration and you all have seen my postings on here, I believe that allowing such BS conspiracy theories to continuously plague our airwaves is wrong and should not be tolerated especially in a pandemic. These guys are very irresponsible!
And yes the people I called out so they know themselves. Q95 is known as the “People’s Voice” and quite honestly when these two individuals chime in on certain issues I turn off my listening device. I will repeat, unless the covid-19 is mandated -wholly or partially- along with other precautionary measures we will continue to fail. No damn dasheen, seawater bath, fig or bush medicine will save us especially the elderly who can barely afford a decent meal much less to eat healthy. God bless you all.
Why are you incomprehensible that people are not getting the urgency to be vaccinated, here is one of the reasons
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eqzgyTMssFvn/ The search for the truth cannot be found by a controlled narrative presenting your own experts.
“We clearly see a correlation between a patient’s positivity and their vaccination status when we look at these figures,” The DCFH medical director explained.
correlation is not equal to causation. You all are the same people lamenting the fact that vaccination rates are low so basic math will tell you that in any demographic statistic vaccinated people will make up the minority, and yes that includes positivity rates. Conversely in countries with high rates of vaccination the majority of positive cases and hospitalizations are in vaccinated people.
Let’s start from within. Is our minister of health fully vaccinated and covid 19 free? Are all our doctors, nurses and members of the medical staff fully vaccinated and covid free?
It’s always easy to blame those from the outside but what about those from within that no one checks? I am saying all cleaners, food providers and everyone that has a free pass to the hospital should show proof of vaccination and a weekly negative test. I know it’s China’s hospital but not even Chinese should come in without proof of vaccination and a negative covid 19 test since Covid 19 was born in China. Everything that comes from China should be well sanitized before use, whether is medication, vaccine, covid test or anything
“A vaccinated healthcare worker makes the workplace safer for themselves, their colleagues and patients under their care,” she stated. Really doc? Really? So how come the vaccinated getting COVID? I wonder what it is the healthcare workers know, that we don’t
“build strong immune systems through proper diet, exercise and adequate rest”
There you have it doc, that is the answer. Not the coo shor knee vaccine.
I agree with you; the hospital staff should not be disrespected. I will say too though, that having been there a few times, so of them really looking for it.
“There are still members of the public who do not respect the protocols that have been put in place,” she said. “Some persons are extremely disrespectful to the staff at the gate and others use deception to gain access to the compound.”
I bet. by wallet that those doing such things are either members or close friends and supporters of the government. I say so because I know for a fact that supporter of the opposition know very well that the moment they trespass against the lease of any law in Dominica, they will be haunted by the police. On the contrary supporters of the government know that they can violate any law and no police can arrest or charge them. So what you expect Dr. Blanc
@No law no constitution
I fully endorse everything that you have written in paragraph 2!
That’s the Dominica that we are living in!!!
“Respect the protocol”? DNO you will have to please excuse my French language, but as a true Dominican I’m beginning to get really pissed off with these people who are eating the feces from Skerrit behind and don’t give a sh…TT bout the citizens of these country. These health “professionals” should be brought up on charges and demand of them to explain their position in terms of the information they have been putting out to the public. When she says to “Respect the protocol” she needs to tell us whether quarantine is part of the protocol and why she and her colleagues are ok with the PRIME MINISTER and his flock not obeying nor respecting the quarantine. For my part, DNO should reject such two sided methods of the so called “protocol” these healt students are publishing…..the same way they reject 90%of my comments. Pure 💩 crap.