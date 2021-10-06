113 COVID-19 positive cases at DCHF in one month; medical director concerned about public disregard for safety protocols

The lack of compliance by certain members with COVID-19 protocols at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) remains a matter of concern to Medical Director, Dr. Ruby Blanc.

Speaking at a press briefing recently, Dr. Blanc made an appeal to the general public to respect these protocols which have been put in place to combat the virus.

“There are still members of the public who do not respect the protocols that have been put in place,” she said. “Some persons are extremely disrespectful to the staff at the gate and others use deception to gain access to the compound.”

She reminded the public that these policies and protocols were instituted “not to inconvenience you, but for the protection of yourselves, staff and patients, so please work with us.”

Dr. Blanc revealed that according to on data regarding patient admissions and Covid-19 from the hospital between August 5 and September 7, 2021, 113 patients were found, either on admission, or during admission, to be COVID-19 positive.

“We see that the majority of these positive patients, 35 of them, were admitted directly to the isolation unit at the hospital,” she explained. “The Acute Psychiatric Unit recorded 32 positive patients and that was followed by the maternity unit with 22 positive patients.”

She went on to say that 12 patients came from the Imary Ward, 7 from Glover Ward, 2 from the nursery and 1 patient each from the Dawbiney Ward, Accident and Emergency Department and the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

She said of the 113 positive patients only 7% were fully vaccinated; another 4% were partially vaccinated which left 89% who were unvaccinated.

“We clearly see a correlation between a patient’s positivity and their vaccination status when we look at these figures,” The DCFH medical director explained.

Five (5) Covid-19 associated deaths were recorded at the COVID Isolation Unit and the DCFH between August 5 and September 27 and according to Dr. Blanc, 4 of these patients (80%) were unvaccinated while one was vaccinated.

Emphasizing the “critical role” that vaccination plays the in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said the hospital administration “strongly urges” those who have not been vaccinated to do so at the soonest.”

Dr. Blanc also made a special plea to healthcare workers to get vaccinated.

“A vaccinated healthcare worker makes the workplace safer for themselves, their colleagues and patients under their care,” she stated.

The DCFH director also encouraged the public to continue to follow the necessary protocols in the fight against Covid-19.

“Let us continue to wear our face masks, sanitize hands and other surfaces, practice physical distances, build strong immune systems through proper diet, exercise and adequate rest, get vaccinated and also know your status by getting tested for Covid-19,” Dr. Blanc pleaded.