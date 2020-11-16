CMO calls for an end to negative information about Dominica in its fight against COVID-19

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Johnson, has called on citizens to refrain from circulating negative information about Dominica in its fight against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Johnson said during a press briefing held recently that the State has put resources in place to fight the virus.
“Let me remind all of us, do not circulate negative things on social media since it’s of no good to anyone,” he warned. “Every country is grappling with this pandemic which is taking a toll on our frontline workers.”
The health official also pointed out that Dominica cannot offer 5-star accommodation the quarantine facilities.
“We would certainly wish to offer 5-star accommodation at the quarantine facilities, but the truth is, not even the richest countries in the world can afford to do so,” he stated.
He said the quarantine sites require a significant amount of human and financial resources to run.
“Our clients have varying needs and we are continuously seeking to communicate better to travelers entering Dominica so they can plan better ahead of their arrival in Dominica,” Dr. Johnson explained.
Meantime, the CMO called on the schools and religious institutions to continue to adhere to the established health protocols.
“Let me just say this to the schools and religious institutions, schools and religious institutions must continue to adhere to the established health protocols of physical distancing, wearing masks and ensuring that there are adequate means for hand sanitization in those institutions,” Dr. Johnson stated.
He continued, “We just cannot afford to drop the ball at our churches and schools.”
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
25 Comments
A gift-wrapped turd is still a turd and not a kado. Coronavirus is far worse than a turd, can not be disguised and definitely not a kado.
Anti-vaxxers ‘ will be banned from going into work
joke joke joke ha ha ha
Dr. Johnson I have known you to be an Adventist and the respectful family you come from. I certainly don’t know if you still hold true to those values.
What do you mean by ” circulating negative information about Dominica”?
Truth has no friends. It’s just truth!
Are you suggesting that the prices paid at these places for quarantine could be considered, in the very least, as value for money??
You are a medical doctor, NOT a politician. Are you being “pressured” to spew such nonsense??
I know you can do better than that. Come on, Doc.
All citizens are requesting is that they are not ripped off!!
HOTEP!
David just shut up David; stop fantasizing; the garbage you are spewing makes absolutely no sense whatsoever!
Refrain from what negative information about COVID-19; what negative information can anyone write on social media that can affect you in Dominica?
Your fantasy is that you are in control of this virus; if that is your illusion I pity you, because it would be a lie to make belief that Dominica of all place you have a better way of managing, and curtailing the spread of the diseases which has no cure, or any particular treatment.
David, as far as we know they are still struggling to find an effective vaccine. Two medical institution in the United States are in the process of developing a vaccine; they don’t know for sure how and what the real result will be, although one company said their vaccine is 90% effective; while the other claimed their own is 95.5% effective.
Stop exaggerating your fallacy’s!
While you are running your mouth off be informed, the vaccine which they said is 90%, effective, it has to be stored at certain temperature, of which there are no such cooling storage facilities in Dominica to store it.
You people try to muzzle the citizens of Dominica, if you and the powers that be don’t want people to speak the truth, and expose our nation backwardness; it is simple!
Do the right thing!
End corruption in the country
End the telling of all the lies you people perpetrates
Industrialize the nation where our youths and adults can be employed
Stop the selling out of Dominica to via the sale of Passports
The billions of dollars from the sale of Dominica passports in the hands of a foreigner, in another country “Canada” bring it home and build the International Airport!
If you are unable to persuade that:
Shut Up: Just Shut Up!
The Minister is misguided. The truth is often a very bitter pill to swallow. The members of the Skerrit DLP led administration, are all antagonists of the TRUTH. They have handcuffed themselves inseparably to LIES. The TRUTH, no matter how uncomfortable or painful it is, MUST be told.
If I have to die for something, let it be for the TRUTH.
MR Johnson and the other members of the health department and the politicians who make decisions about this pandemic and Dominicans wishing to return home should take another look at the treatment people get on arrival at the ports . A Dominican gets to mellvilhall airport after fulling out the required document gets a negative test before departure. On arrival he is given a test which is also negative he has while not the biggest but one of the biggest house in his village he left his family in New York the house is empty since he left which means he will be alone in his house the question is why is he taken to Portsmouth, within a few days he is told you can leave after your bill is paid. What is wrong with him been visited at his home by the health department and frequent visits by the police since they are part of this as stated by the deputy chief? This looks like a money making scheme
So dont speak the truth? Dont share the reality of DOminica? Fellers like you your bread well butter. You look like a brown noser too. So i know where you heading with that. Dominica is in for a rude awakening. All those that dont want to wake up will get a surprise. Time will tell. but it have to get worse before it can get better.
All those posting those negative comments are as bad as the virus!
We all know their stem.
The HATERS that wish to see the country fall.
When you laying flat, you cannot fall again. The country is laaaaaaaaaasssst in the region. last. Dont have nowhere for us to fall again.
Is people like you that have the country like that.
Bloody nuisance!
No kid, is them soft doctors that make stinking wounds and give our country a bad reputation. Something wrong, cut it out and deal wit it to make it better partner. Or you want to be like a woman that put a beauty spot to hide her pox mark then? We cannot fool around with that Covid thing.
You need to kno both the negative and positive. If the negative is the truth then it needs to be circulated as well. People need to kno the truth wether it is positive or negative. Once it’s the truth it needs to be known. On the other hand lies need to be stamped out and lies can be both positive and negative. So tell people the truth even if it’s negative. Truth is truth. If people are told the truth they won’t have reasons to spread lies.
Bravo I like that. If you cover up the truth or paint it in a pretty colour you hiding something. If you tell the truth you can not hide it. That is a positive message far better.
The truth is offensive eh.Maybe you and the Cabal should take your own message and do right by the people all I can say the seeds you planted is ready for harvest.
By ‘negative things’, do you mean ‘the truth’ ?
They do right ask for 5star hotel send people at there home thats negative and make an unexpected surprise visit and if the person is not there then look for them dominica is and put them at your own place for quarantine and fine them
Doc you guys cant afford 5 Stars but you can have a clean and well functioning facility. I was about to visit but when i see and hear what people are going through. I will stay where i am until these covid19 madness is over or i will take the vaccine before coming to Dominica.
whatever you do, DO NOT take that vaccine… not in your best interests
There are quite a number of persons unemployed in Portsmouth and surroundings, give them jobs. To clean, cook, wash, sanitize. Come on Doctor you talking about five star, it actually can be like one in cleanliness, providing meals etc.
The Ministry and the PM can do alot better.
The CMO should be concerned about false information not whether information is negative or positive. This is an excuse to hide truth. The only information that should matter to public is truth. If it is negative then we fix and improve. If positive we keep it up and strive to do better.
Hire more doctors and stop holding back our medical practitioners
Might as well give examples of what is appropriate to post online since you want to be telling people what they should not post. Tf.
Dr. Johnson, Sir, with respect this is too serious to polish. We should all tell the unvarnished truth about this horrible virus so we all understand the consequences of ignoring its effects. With regard to approved premises, that turn out to be commercial hostelries I do not think this is the right approach. A hotel with open public access is not a substitute for premises that have some measure of medical control. Hotels in the U.K. for example, are closed and for a very good reason. Our country used to have isolation wards many years ago when we were under colonial control, even the simple cottage hospital in Grand Bay had this facility to prevent the spread of communicable diseases. If we show the world that we treat this pandemic seriously, with strict observation of control measures without exception,it will instill confidence in Dominica as a safe haven and trying to pretend otherwise does not give us any credit at all. There are no good sides to Covid.19.
Thank you for verbalising what Dr. Johnson is not allowed to say in public. F