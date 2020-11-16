CMO calls for an end to negative information about Dominica in its fight against COVID-19

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Johnson, has called on citizens to refrain from circulating negative information about Dominica in its fight against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Johnson said during a press briefing held recently that the State has put resources in place to fight the virus.

“Let me remind all of us, do not circulate negative things on social media since it’s of no good to anyone,” he warned. “Every country is grappling with this pandemic which is taking a toll on our frontline workers.”

The health official also pointed out that Dominica cannot offer 5-star accommodation the quarantine facilities.

“We would certainly wish to offer 5-star accommodation at the quarantine facilities, but the truth is, not even the richest countries in the world can afford to do so,” he stated.

He said the quarantine sites require a significant amount of human and financial resources to run.

“Our clients have varying needs and we are continuously seeking to communicate better to travelers entering Dominica so they can plan better ahead of their arrival in Dominica,” Dr. Johnson explained.

Meantime, the CMO called on the schools and religious institutions to continue to adhere to the established health protocols.

“Let me just say this to the schools and religious institutions, schools and religious institutions must continue to adhere to the established health protocols of physical distancing, wearing masks and ensuring that there are adequate means for hand sanitization in those institutions,” Dr. Johnson stated.

He continued, “We just cannot afford to drop the ball at our churches and schools.”