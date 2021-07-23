Covid-19 protocols not for punishment or retaliation but for safety – Dr. Laura Esprit

A top health official has warned that protocols put in place to combat the Covid-19 pandemic should not be seen as punishment, retaliation or for amusement, but instead as measures geared at preserving the health and safety of all.

Dr. Laura Esprit, Officer in Charge in the office of the Chief Medical Officer, made this statement during an update to the nation on July 21 on the current Covid-19 spike in Grand Fond.

According to her, a combination of vigorous contact tracing, extensive testing, the prompt quarantine of primary and secondary contacts, cooperation from residents and swift efforts by health personnel in the Roseau and Laplaine districts, are what helped curtail what could have been a disastrous Covid-19 situation for Dominica, following the emergence of the new Covid-19 cluster in Grand Fond in recent weeks.

Esprit underscored the importance of following protocols and guidelines, including the wearing of masks, proper coughing etiquette and washing of hands.

While she reported a general cooperation from the people of Grand Fond during the surge, she took the opportunity to make a plea to the public to be honest and timely in disclosing information which could help slow or stop the spread of the disease.

“Persons may not be forthcoming in providing relevant information for various reasons but an appeal is being made for the public to recognize that contact tracing is and cannot be done in the absence of accurate and timely information,” the doctor said. “Withholding information, whether intentionally or unintentionally, puts all of us at risk and affects the timeliness of containing the disease. And this extends to reporting potential contacts of positive persons, or even those who may have gained entry into Dominica through illegal means. So our response really depends on your honesty.

On Sunday July 18, Health Minister Irvin McIntyre had revealed to the nation that 12 new Covid-19 cases were reported among Grand Fond residents- all stemming from six travelers who came from the British Virgin Island (BVI) on July 6. He also announced an immediate seven-day lockdown on the community as a result.

In an update to the nation on July 21 however, the ministry reported that there was one additional case confirmed – an unrelated imported case which was detected through day-5 PCR testing on a traveler returning from Saint Martin.

Dr. Laura Esprit, in providing an explanation of the situation in Grand Fond, said that on the day of their arrival, two of the six-member-family-unit who were confirmed positive for Covid-19 were fully vaccinated and the four minors who had accompanied them were unvaccinated.

She said that all pre-travel protocols were upheld, to include the uploading of valid negative PCR tests submitted within 72 hours prior to arrival.

None of the travelers at the time of their health screening at the airport, showed signs or symptoms of Covid-19, she said.

“As per established protocol, five of the six persons were swabbed on July 8, 2021 with the exception of the youngest who was below the age of five. Results for one adult and one minor returned as positive for Covid-19. They were then transferred to the St James Isolation it, whilst the other three persons who had been swabbed were negative. As such, those three and the minor below the age of five were required to continue strict home quarantine with at Grand Fond as they were considered to be at risk and were expected to be re-swabbed in five days,” Dr. Esprit stated.

She continued, “As scheduled on July 14 2021, three of the four persons were re-swabbed at Grand Fond, resulting in all three bearing positive results for Covid-19. The fourth, the infant, who only then was presenting with diarrhea, was subsequently swabbed on July 15, 2021 and also tested positive. At this stage all six members of the family unit were admitted to the St James Isolation Unit at Portsmouth.”

Dr. Esprit noted that upon investigation, it was revealed that seven individuals had either resided in the home or visited with frequency. They were all tested and three were confirmed positive. Two of their primary contacts additionally tested positive.

She said following that development, and as per protocol, extensive contact tracing commenced throughout Grand Fond by health personnel who had the meticulous task of identifying and screening primary and secondary contacts and anyone who may have been symptomatic or displaying flu-like symptoms.

“An urgent situation report was presented to the honorable minister for health, the parliamentary representative for the area, and subsequently to the cabinet where prompt decisions were taken as it relates to quarantine measures, transportation, resource allocations and other logistical support all in an effort to contain the spread of the virus,” the health official said regarding a seven-day lockdown which was instituted on July 18.

She disclosed that because of the sensitivity and mammoth task of getting thing under control in the district, teams from the Roseau heal district were deployed daily to help the district health team.

A total of 328 people have been tested in connection with the cluster with 80 PCRs and 248 antigen tests. Eighteen people have been re-swabbed for 5-day PCR testing and 41 people at a quarantine facility were scheduled to begin testing from July 22.

Moreover, as a precautionary measure, random antigen testing was conducted on individuals from other communities who had attended a funeral in Grand Fond on July 15. In addition, other passengers who travelled on the July 6 flight and staff of the Safe In Nature property which housed the family of six, were tested, according to the health official.

Dr. Esprit said the health ministry is confident that the situation was handled swiftly and that every necessary precaution is being taken to contain another escalation.

She believes that the situation has taught that the virus is still relevant, despite Dominica’s success at keeping cases minimal thus far and with zero deaths. She advised residents not to use this occurrence as an excuse not to get vaccinated.

“The domino effect of complacency impacts not just you as an individual but all of us as a group, as a community, as a country,” she added.

“Let this experience serve as a motivation to those who have not been vaccinated to do so at soonest,” Dr. Esprit urged, while thanking all the essential workers and the people of Grand Fond for their cooperation and efforts.

“By all reports, the hospitalized family at the Covid Unit is doing well with no complications,” she said, while calling on residents to be vigilant.