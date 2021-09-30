COVID -19 Vaccines: A Dose of Facts

Dominica News Online - Thursday, September 30th, 2021 at 2:59 PM
OECS Hosts Regional Simulcast to Address Vaccine Hesitancy

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 infections and deaths, and in response to the slow uptake of available vaccines, the Member States of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) came together to deliver “A Dose of the Facts” – a 60 minute production that featured live discussions with regional health professionals and COVID-19 survivors.

The joint simulcast, organised by the OECS Government Information Service (GIS) Network, formally the OECS Communication and Information Group, was the first of its kind in the subregion and sought to provide clarity on COVID-19 vaccines: how they work, possible risks, and protection rates.

Featured speakers on the one-hour programme included:

  • Dr. Shawn Charles, Chief Medical Officer, Grenada
  • Dr. Tanya Destang Beaubrun, Family Physician, Saint Lucia
  • Dr. Avion Bamodu, Head of Health, OECS Commission
  • Nurse Mignon Rolle Shillingford, President of the Dominica Nurses Association and Head of Health Promotions, Commonwealth of Dominica
  • Dr. Rhonda Sealey Thomas, Chief Medical Officer, Antigua and Barbuda

Go to the full article with video.

3 Comments

  1. No thanks
    September 30, 2021

    No thanks. keep your poison and stop trying to infect me.

  2. elizabethlxavier
    September 30, 2021

    Those people who are not hearing and reading that taking the vaccine is a positive choice for their own Life must be both deaf and blind to what is good for them.

    It is just unfortunate that they are hearing and reading the minor negative stories against the vaccine and are so easily digested into them.

    But the truth is that wherever it is written about those large numbers of corvid-19 infected persons a very large percentage of those persons are unvaccinated.

    Imagine that in Alberta, Canada, where the outbreak is rampant, the Government had to give the people a $100.00 prepaid card when they take the vaccine, a move intended to boost their choice positively–and it is said that this initiative is working. But how sad?

  3. Sophia Tellman
    September 30, 2021

    We are up to 20 deaths. Please listen to medical professionals, get vaccinated and follow hygiene and behavior guidelines. Don’t let COVID end your life when it doesn’t have to. Billions of vaccine doses have been taken globally. They are proven to be safe and effective in reducing deaths and severe illness. We can do this Dominica. Don’t fall prey to misinformation like many people of the US have. Look how many of them are dead. We do not want to follow in their footsteps.

