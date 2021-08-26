Death of 39 year-old antigen-positive female patient with pre-existing conditions, not COVID-19 related – Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment has concluded that the cause of death of a 39-year-old female who was a patient at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital cannot be classified as Covid-19 related.

Consultant Nephrologist at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital, Dr. Pearl James made the announcement during a press briefing this week.

According to her, on August 12th, 2021 the female with pre-existing medical conditions, was admitted to the Covid-19 isolation unit at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital after being found to be positive on the Covid-19 antigen testing as part of routine widespread testing of all patients seeking medical attention services at the hospital.

On Monday, August 23rd 2021 the patient passed away from “hypovolemic shock, secondary to profuse bleeding.”

“With the goal of explicitly and accurately identifying deaths related to Covid-19, the ministry classifies Covid-19 related deaths in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) International Guidelines for Certification and Classification of Covid-19 as Cause of Death,” Dr. James stated. “Upon consultation with the [Pan American Health Organization] (PAHO) offices in Barbados and Washington, the death cannot be classified as Covid-19 related.”

Dr. James added that the Government of Dominica and the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment extends deepest sympathies to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, she said the Ministry of Health is encouraging the public to remain vigilant and adhere to all public health protocols, “recommending such as the use of masks, personal hygiene, physical distancing, [and] sanitization of frequently used surfaces.”

“Let us all build our resilience in Covid-19,” Dr. James urged. “Get vaccinated, eat healthy and stay active.”