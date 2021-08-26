Death of 39 year-old antigen-positive female patient with pre-existing conditions, not COVID-19 related – Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment has concluded that the cause of death of a 39-year-old female who was a patient at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital cannot be classified as Covid-19 related.
Consultant Nephrologist at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital, Dr. Pearl James made the announcement during a press briefing this week.
According to her, on August 12th, 2021 the female with pre-existing medical conditions, was admitted to the Covid-19 isolation unit at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital after being found to be positive on the Covid-19 antigen testing as part of routine widespread testing of all patients seeking medical attention services at the hospital.
On Monday, August 23rd 2021 the patient passed away from “hypovolemic shock, secondary to profuse bleeding.”
“With the goal of explicitly and accurately identifying deaths related to Covid-19, the ministry classifies Covid-19 related deaths in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) International Guidelines for Certification and Classification of Covid-19 as Cause of Death,” Dr. James stated. “Upon consultation with the [Pan American Health Organization] (PAHO) offices in Barbados and Washington, the death cannot be classified as Covid-19 related.”
Dr. James added that the Government of Dominica and the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment extends deepest sympathies to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.
Meanwhile, she said the Ministry of Health is encouraging the public to remain vigilant and adhere to all public health protocols, “recommending such as the use of masks, personal hygiene, physical distancing, [and] sanitization of frequently used surfaces.”
“Let us all build our resilience in Covid-19,” Dr. James urged. “Get vaccinated, eat healthy and stay active.”
31 Comments
Everyone who contracts the COVID-19 virus in Dominica and passes to the Great Beyond, the Ministry of Health blames it on pre-existing/underlying illnesses are responsible. LIARS!
I adamantly maintain this. Anyone who is closely associated with the Robbin’ Hood regime lives in a post-truth world. They bend the truth every time they make any public announcement.
I ask for the umpteenth tome. What was the vaccinated status of each of these four victims of blessed memory just before they died? Is this too complex of a question to answer?
If her immune system was not pre occupied fighting covid then it may have been strong enough to resist her underlying condition
Had her immune system not been pre-occupied in responding to the virus, then there is a strong chance that it would have coped with her pre-existing conditions.
Exactly correct! This administration hide behind lies and distorts. They have an adversarial relationship with the truth.
As you so rightfully explained, if the lady didn’t contract the virus most possibly she would be living today. Contracting the virus was the primary cause of her demise. Anything else that contributed to her death was secondary.
Boldfaced LIARS. The truth is a dilemma to the servile invertebrates of Skerrit. They have all handcuffed themselves to falsehood.
“The Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment has concluded that the cause of death of a 39-year-old female who was a patient at the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital cannot be classified as Covid-19 related.”(James).
What kind of doctor are you to talk such nonsense; if this person had COVID-19 or the Delta Varient, and patient died, you can suggest she may have died from COVID-19 complication, that may sound better and more believable than the crap talking.
You are stressing she died from “antigen.”
Big deal sweet sounding words to people who do not know what you are talking about; but since I am educationally informed on the subject matter I would like you to state the antigen you know is responsible for the death of the patient.
The reason I can demand you explain that is because I know antigen is any substance which is capable, under appropriate conditions, of inducing a specific immune response, and of reacting with:
Continue.
Cont:
I can demand you explain that is because I know antigen is any substance which is capable, under appropriate conditions, of inducing a specific immune response, and of reacting with the products of that response; that is, with specific “Antibody” or specifically sensitized T-lymphocytes, or both.
If you are a medical doctor you should be aware of that!
Also, antigens may be soluble substances, such as toxins; and foreign proteins, or particulate, such as bacteria and tissue cells; however, only the portion of the protein, or polysaccharide molecule known as the antigenic determinant combines with antibody; or specific receptor on a lymphocyte.
So, since all antigens are not the same could you doctor disclose the probably antigen you believed killed your patient.
Pearl, we are in a different era, different times; these are not the days when people got sick and went a old time doctor who simple looked into the persons eye; and give them pill; say take that…
Telemaque, you failed to consider the quote here, which said: “Upon consultation with the [Pan American Health Organization] (PAHO) offices in Barbados and Washington, the death cannot be classified as Covid-19 related.”
This means that the Minister did not come up with that information on her own, or with her group, that the death situation was researched, hence the conclusion.
I just don’t understand why all of this was not done before that official pronouncement. How can you have a Corvid-19 death-related on the chart and then turn around and say that it cannot be classified as Corvid-19 related, as someone else said so–what kind of professionalism is that?
I forgot to mention Dr.BWA BANDAY who has been practicing medicine for the past 20 years,he know the cause of death..He studied at the university of Buttology,As.ology,knowallology and stupidology in London.I am sure BLESSINGS know BWA BANDAY.
@ the biggest Clown…
God bless you my child. Just make sure you get vaccinated because if you get infected bondawu finibat and the Dictator along with his lying cohorts will continue to live life in glory with the $4.5. Don’t raise your blood pressure norpleee. And yes I know the Right Hon.Dr. Blessings. I find you well improper not put the proper handle to the man’s name. He may have some far fetched covid 19 theories but he is a good smart guy otherwise that loves his country unconditionally. I can say that even if I strongly believe vaccines should be mandated and he thinks I am crazy. I just hate the LIES being told for political expediency.
If you Dr.James think those uneducated UWP BBOONS are going to believe you,you are making a mistake.As far as Dr. IBO France Dr,Viewsexpressed Dr.Jonathan Y St.Jean Dr.Dr.Francisco-DOGS are concerned you are now ENEMY # 1.Say every death in Dominica is as a result of covid-19,and the above mentioned AHOLES will say only Jesus Christ is better than you.Lie to them about the true COVID-19 situation,tell them 150 have died and they will send you to heaven.That is how WICKED these people are.
Clown, a person that insists that the CBI has been properly accounted for and the last three elections were above board has absolutely no credibility. So I suggest you get out of here with your big brown nose. You are a disgusting creature.
I tried to purchase a doctorate but was told that Robbin’ Hood got the last two.
Ok Miss kidney care specialist. Thanks for this information. Now can you tell us what is the criteria for treating a death as covid related?
It seems that by the way you all speak all Dominicans have underlying conditions – some woken up by that MODEE VACCINE!!!!
Was she vaccinated?
No. Anything else?
What exactly is happening in Dominica. So did you all have a positive PCR test on the 46 year old, with underlying issues? Who knows If she died of just being in isolation or covid. What is the status of her family.
The ministry is the one not taking this serious. It is time to test all the dear in the morgues.
Stop doing antigen tests ans do PCR testing. They are more accurate. Ask individuals to isolate until the results are in.
Stop Playing games with People’s lives.
So what can we, the people say about this?
You told us that it was a corvid-19 case of death, you even have that death in your record as a corvid-19 death; now you are coming up with new information. It is possible that you could have waited to know the real facts before you made that choice of a report?
Now, how is that helping us, Dominicans, to trust what you say in the future?
So she basically bled out. And because of the excessive bleeding she went into shock. That took her life. Ok….. now, who’s paying?
Well if is not covid that killed her then I conclude is bad policies of the government along with poor health care
Don’t tell that to Dr.FRANCISCO-DOGS,I am sure he will tell Dominicans the true cause of death.FRANCISCO-DOGS has been a nephrologists for more than twenty years.
Dr. Clown, If you been reading me for a little bit now you might have read where I said I am an electronic/electrical engineer by profession. I also majored in Health Science which took me to medical school. I did not obtain a medical degree all due to me dropping out of medical school.
Nevertheless, if the opportunity ever comes along and you have a life threatening emergency I might be able to save your miserable life.
If any of you red devil’s believe the submission I submitted is irrelevant in reference to anything Pearl wrote.
Copy my comments take it to medical doctor not a quack and get their opinion.
When they asked who wrote that tell them King Dogs🐕 Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque the Wesley kid!
You are hallucinating again, Telemaque! That other person that called you a Donut was right on the money.
Ok Dr. James I hear you loud and clear. So yes she had covid but something else killed her. Hmmmmm no wonder why our death from covid is low. But Doc, The WHO and others do not perform autopsies and therefore they rely on cause of death as listed on the Death Certificates presented to them by allu. You see, you tell WHO we have a death of a “covid infected person who died from “Malcardi Poule’ what do you want them to say in terms of classification?
You see I am a Fairplay person that believe everybody should be vaccinated but the games you all playing with them “perfect lies” does enwagheeee me STOP lying for the Dictator because he wants the number low so he can brag how well he and his cabal handle covid. You lie, you lie ! Anyway I will still say to everyone they have nothing to loose so take the jab.
The figures they publish are only half the truth. You all know Skerrit hates bad publicity because it exposes his incompetence.
The perfect lies that ‘enwagheeee you, is self-deception, real self is separate from the imaginary Bwa-Banday, you are deceived by the imaginary self Bwa-Banday. When something does not conform to your belief, you find ways to discredit it, even making your own facts. Do you know how silly you when you say, quote,” Anyway I will still say to everyone they have nothing to lose so take the jab.” such meaningless worthless statement.
Bwa-Banday , cut this crap of yours. You are no doctor and you have not attained any diplomas in medicine. What evidence do you have that the said patient died of covid-19? All you trying to do is to pour hot water on Skerrit for all the efforts he and the MinistrIes of Education and Health are making to keep Dominicans informed and stay safe by adhering to safety protocols. I will tell you one thing, Lennox Linton will never be the PM of Dominica, not on this earth, not on the next one. You are just another Lennox bum.
Why are you bursting a vein ? I surely makes me very happy when the truth offends.
You see, the Dictator has lied so much that even the priest does not believe him in the confession box. Imagine that! I will repeat; “The WHO and others do not perform autopsies and therefore they rely on cause of death as listed on the Death Certificates presented to them by allu. You see, you tell WHO we have a death of a “covid infected person who died from “Malcardi Poule’ what do you want them to say in terms of classification?”….Now prove me wrong sir.
Attack the message and not the messenger. The only messenger worth attacking now are the Dictator and his cabinet whom has failed us. Now take this to the bank and get cash for it.
I concur; they lie in order to make belief to their supporters, the red devils that is the government with some special technique which cause only five people in the country with the virus.
“The government has done well against the Coronavirus” meanwhile the disease been killing people in the country.
People have COVID-19 died, from it they went into denial talking rubbish about the person died from an antigen; well if that is the case name the antigen that killed the person because there are many types of antigens!
If I were to ever return to Dominica to visit or remain permanently, I would never visit a doctor there, unless I am unconscious or cold dead!
They making a big deal about antigen test; as if we do not know the difference in a teat for the Delta Variant and mutation from the COVID-19, and testing for COVID-19.
The lying idea is we do not have the virus in Dominica, all we have is antigen!
It would pleasurable to you and your cabal to know that our numbers are rushing up closer to the 15,000 that is on the public record. How pathetic.
You have not given any name, sex, location and situation of the death to bring any credibility to what you are saying, yet still you want to bring the work of hard working, trained and experienced professionals into disrepute. At least the professionals have a document (cause of death certificate ) that can be used to mount a challenge to their work if you were to be taken seriously. But you have nothing but unsubstantiated garbage to advance your view. Where do you think that can lead you? No matte how well you think you present that point of view, you think that can force an investigation into what you say is a big lie.
Gladly so, the PAHO and WHO does not rely on partisan drivel formed purely on the basis of personal opinions and unbridled desires to be in government at any cost.
Take your opinion to the Central Bank and…
I like this word “enwagheeee”, and I hear you loud and clear, but don’t lose your marbles just yet and get enwagheeee for nothing.
A bit of education for readers here.
The Cause of Death in Health Statistics Have particular Codes. The WHO has zero chance of misinterpreting the Cause of Death once it’s coded correctly and if it’s not COVID-19, then so be it.
May the sister RIEP.
Hopovelemic shock has also been observed in patients who with Covid-19