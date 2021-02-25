Dominican endocrinologist, Dr. Natasha Maxime-Esprit, looking forward to serve her country

If Dominica’s Medical Board grants her a license, thirty-one-year-old Dr. Natasha Maxime-Esprit, will become the first Dominican endocrinologist to practice in this country.

After ten years of medical studies, Dr. Maxime-Esprit has completed her residency at one of the most advanced Endocrinological Centers in the Caribbean, the Institute of Endocrinology in Havana, Cuba.

Dr. Maxime-Esprit wo describes herself as “an ambitious, aspiring and God-fearing” woman hails from the scenic village of Bellevue Chopin. In 2006, she graduated from the Dominica Grammar School, and then pursued associate degrees in Biology and Spanish at the Dominica State College. In 2009, she began her medical studies and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Medicine from the Romulo Gallegos University in Venezuela in 2016.

Prior to her pursuit of studies in her specialty, Dr. Maxine-Esprit had a keen interest in the field of Endocrinology. Therefore, in 2018, with assistance from the Government of Dominica she began her residency at the Institute of Endocrinology in Havana, the most advanced Endocrinological Center in the Caribbean. Dr. Maxime-Esprit is the first student from the OECS and CARICOM to have graduated from this prestigious Institution.

Endocrinology is the branch of physiology and medicine concerned with endocrine glands and hormones, and prepares the physician for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as pituitary tumors, thyroid and parathyroid disorders, diabetes mellitus, alterations in the structure and function of the adrenal glands, obesity and the metabolic syndrome as well as reproductive disorders (infertility, menstrual irregularities, polycystic ovarian syndrome etc).

After ten years of studies in the field of medicine, Dr. Maxime-Esprit says she is “very grateful for the immeasurable support” which was given to her by her husband, Allon Esprit, her parents Pastor Francois and Merlyn Maxime, her in laws, other family members, her home church and other persons who prayed for her success.

She mentions her fellow Dominican colleagues and close friends who provided encouragement and motivation “every step of the way.” Dr. Maxime-Esprit also makes special mention of the Government of Dominica for financing her medical studies but she says that ultimately, she dedicates her success to God as she was able to prove His promise in Psalm chapter 84 and verse 11.

When asked if she is planning to practice in Dominica, Dr. Maxime-Esprit confirmed that her first choice for employment will be her home island and added that as long as she receives the license by the Medical Board which will permit her to practice in Dominica, she will be honored to serve her country. She is also concerned about the dire need for an endocrinologist on the island as many patients have to travel abroad for specialized treatment. She said that in these difficult times, it is her wish to alleviate the financial burden by providing her services on island.

Dr. Maxime-Esprit explained that endocrine patients particularly the diabetics and those who suffer from adrenal insufficiency and endocrine cancers are especially vulnerable to the complications of the COVID-19 virus and because of that, the past year of her residency has been very challenging as despite the risk, efficient medical services were provided to patients. She says this experience has definitely elevated her passion for the field she has chosen. Additionally, the Endocrinologist says her experience has reinforced her belief that medical professionals must embody characteristics of selfless sacrifice and dedication in order to provide the best medical care to patients.

Dr. Maxime-Esprit says that although she is not currently in the country, many Dominicans with endocrine diseases have made contact via social media to inform her that they are looking forward to her return as her expertise is greatly and urgently needed.

N.B. Since this story was published, our investigation has revealed that two other Dominicans have received training in endocrinology but have never practised in the country.