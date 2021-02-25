Dominican endocrinologist, Dr. Natasha Maxime-Esprit, looking forward to serve her country

If Dominica’s Medical Board grants her a license, thirty-one-year-old Dr. Natasha Maxime-Esprit, will become the first Dominican endocrinologist to practice in this country.
After ten years of medical studies, Dr. Maxime-Esprit has completed her residency at one of the most advanced Endocrinological Centers in the Caribbean, the Institute of Endocrinology in Havana, Cuba.
Dr. Maxime-Esprit wo describes herself as “an ambitious, aspiring and God-fearing” woman hails from the scenic village of Bellevue Chopin. In 2006, she graduated from the Dominica Grammar School, and then pursued associate degrees in Biology and Spanish at the Dominica State College. In 2009, she began her medical studies and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Medicine from the Romulo Gallegos University in Venezuela in 2016.
Prior to her pursuit of studies in her specialty, Dr. Maxine-Esprit had a keen interest in the field of Endocrinology. Therefore, in 2018, with assistance from the Government of Dominica she began her residency at the Institute of Endocrinology in Havana, the most advanced Endocrinological Center in the Caribbean. Dr. Maxime-Esprit is the first student from the OECS and CARICOM to have graduated from this prestigious Institution.
Endocrinology is the branch of physiology and medicine concerned with endocrine glands and hormones, and prepares the physician for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as pituitary tumors, thyroid and parathyroid disorders, diabetes mellitus, alterations in the structure and function of the adrenal glands, obesity and the metabolic syndrome as well as reproductive disorders (infertility, menstrual irregularities, polycystic ovarian syndrome etc).
After ten years of studies in the field of medicine, Dr. Maxime-Esprit says she is “very grateful for the immeasurable support” which was given to her by her husband, Allon Esprit, her parents Pastor Francois and Merlyn Maxime, her in laws, other family members, her home church and other persons who prayed for her success.
She mentions her fellow Dominican colleagues and close friends who provided encouragement and motivation “every step of the way.” Dr. Maxime-Esprit also makes special mention of the Government of Dominica for financing her medical studies but she says that ultimately, she dedicates her success to God as she was able to prove His promise in Psalm chapter 84 and verse 11.
When asked if she is planning to practice in Dominica, Dr. Maxime-Esprit confirmed that her first choice for employment will be her home island and added that as long as she receives the license by the Medical Board which will permit her to practice in Dominica, she will be honored to serve her country. She is also concerned about the dire need for an endocrinologist on the island as many patients have to travel abroad for specialized treatment. She said that in these difficult times, it is her wish to alleviate the financial burden by providing her services on island.
Dr. Maxime-Esprit explained that endocrine patients particularly the diabetics and those who suffer from adrenal insufficiency and endocrine cancers are especially vulnerable to the complications of the COVID-19 virus and because of that, the past year of her residency has been very challenging as despite the risk, efficient medical services were provided to patients. She says this experience has definitely elevated her passion for the field she has chosen. Additionally, the Endocrinologist says her experience has reinforced her belief that medical professionals must embody characteristics of selfless sacrifice and dedication in order to provide the best medical care to patients.
Dr. Maxime-Esprit says that although she is not currently in the country, many Dominicans with endocrine diseases have made contact via social media to inform her that they are looking forward to her return as her expertise is greatly and urgently needed.
N.B. Since this story was published, our investigation has revealed that two other Dominicans have received training in endocrinology but have never practised in the country.
If Dominica’s Medical Board grants her a license…and why would they not?
Why should a country stimulates someone education and if they request a licence to practice such be in doubt. Should it be as educational studies completed, your licence to practice should be waiting on you in that country? Why stimulate such, and let another country take that individual(s) from you, unless that person do not want to return home. If then such person(s) educational studies stimulate by the gvmt and that person don’t want to return home after studies, there should be a penalty, but such person completed their studies and looking to come back home, should not be in doubt or begging for a licence to practice what was stimulated by that gvmt.
Great success story, thank you Natasha please come home. We also have great need to circumvent diabetes related amputations here. Your private practice will also boom.
Very good indeed; my only fear is trained in Cuba; nevertheless; her knowledge will allow her to diagnose and treat disorders of the glands of internal secretion, i,e., the endocrine glands ect!
She will be an asset to people who live with; and suffer from chronic Diabetes Mellitus: diabetes is a highly progressive disease, and not all doctors knows how to deal with it at certain stages; an endocrinologists goes beyond the scope of simply prescribing the sulfonylurea grope of medication which when taken for a period of time the system rejects them all.
After that the alternative is insulin, nevertheless, there are alternative treatment the endocrinologists can prescribe, which is out of the scope of an ordinary internist.
Someone like this doctor is long overdue in Dominica; I don’t know if I will ever call her a Cuban quack, because I am familiar with her specialty, a specialists in that field I respect!
Pity you studied in Cuba, and Venezuela.
What do you mean your only fear is trained in Cuba? Cuba has some of the best doctors in the world. Cuba has taken a stand against America not involving in their business hence the many years of embargo against them. Cuba has always come to Dominica’s assistance and I have no problem with that. Do you have the means to support those who want to further their studies?
Out of the south, if indeed Cuba had some of the best doctors in the world; how come there are so many of them sitting on their Butts, (behind) in Miami unable to pass the FSE when taken?
Out of the South, some are making their living by driving Taxi!
As many Africans, left Africa traveled to Cuba, say they graduate medical school in Cuba, are here working in construction, driving Taxi unable to challenge the FSE; and pass it.
Say I told you!
Some of these people are not even capable of passing the physician assistant, or nurse practitioner exams okay.
Most of them in Dominica, and the rest of the Caribbean are simply decorated nurses.
Look; there is a labor man; two Cuban so called doctors was about to cut him open claimed he had cancer.
Had it not be for a Dominica, who advise him to come to America for a second opinion, they would have butchered the man who dose not have any cancer!
So, this is the conclusion; what the Cuban quacks saw on their X-Ray were markers due to the individual suffering from long term untreated diabetes you see.
And that is how plenty of people walk into hospitals in Dominica partially healthy and withing days they are carried out foot first!
That happened to more than one relative of mine!
The last is a young niece got brutally beaten by some criminal man she was involved with, she suffered head trauma and injuries, she went to the hospital five times complaining of severe pain in her head; each time the quacks at the hospital sent her home stressing if the pain did not “go away to come back.” Any doctor who advised that is an idiot; a confounded jack…!
I fail to graduate medical school; but even most first year medical student would recommend admission for a forty (48) hour observation.
So, she went home bleeding internally and died!
That is termed malpractice, and constitute a multi-million dollar law suit!
