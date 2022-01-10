Dr. McIntyre is not ill; ‘he’s out of state on private business’ – OPM statement 

The government has denied reports that the Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Dr. Irving McIntyre, is ill.
Over the past several days there has much speculation, particularly on social media, about Dr. McIntyre’s heath with some reports suggesting that he had suffered a stroke was out of the country receiving medical attention.
However, a statement issued today by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has dismissed those reports.
“The Government of Dominica wishes to advise that reports circulating in the public that the Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Hon. Dr. Irving McIntyre is ill and has been hospitalized, are untrue,” the release states. “Dr. McIntyre is not currently a patient at any hospital or medical facility. Dr. McIntyre is out of state on private business.”
The OPM release names Hon. Kent Edwards as the Acting Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment.
These rumours can be avoided. It all boils down to lack of transparency. The GIS should be given the info in advance….then issue the report that this Minister will be out of office from….during his absence Hon…………… will act as Minister of Health. End of story. So when the is no factual info people speculate.
A public figure, a parliament representative of voters, has left the country under the ‘cover of darkness’ on private business. His constituents are only important around election time.
This is a case of minister McIntyre following his leader. How often does Mr. Skerrit let it be known when he leaves Dominica? You only hear about his presence in some distant corner of the world from the regional or international PRESS. In other neighbouring jurisdictions, there is a public announcement before the head of government or a minister travels overseas. This is only good governance practice.
Believing any information emanating from the Office of the Prime Minister is like believing someone on the ground who phones you and tells you to jump out a moving plane, they will catch you.
Let me repeat this. The Skerrit’s totalitarian regime is shrouded in secrecy. It is made up of nocturnal creatures bats, owls, hedgehogs, moths. They operate best in complete darkness.
Yes, (him gone) to seek medical attention somewhere in the world, avoiding dem China-man and Cuban quacks in Dominica, that no matter the treatment they give the patient either comes out of the butcher dead, or by the time they get home they die!
Especially the older people; now from my personal recent experience, I discover they are not interested in treating older people, they show no interest in treating them but are always anxious to send them home, where they die!
My sister who died on the the 8th day of January, 2022, is a victim of those so called quacks operating at the the Princess Margret Hospital; they can call it China hospital as much as they wish it is a butcher shop!
I was recently informed, that either the China quacks operating in that butcher shop, or the Roosevelt has informed Dominica born nurses that they must learn to speak Chines, we are not Chines why should our people have to learn a foreign language to accommodate China quacks!
Odd. I am happy if Dr. McIntyre is ok but could Hendrik have told us himself. After alle is a government Minister, responsible for his own govt dept. Why does the Prime Minister’s office have to try and get rid of such rumours. They could have given an explanation before Dr. McIntyre before he left the country because trust me, like this the rumours won’t go away but only multiply.