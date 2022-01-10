Dr. McIntyre is not ill; ‘he’s out of state on private business’ – OPM statement 

The government has denied reports that the Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Dr. Irving McIntyre, is ill.

Over the past several days there has much speculation, particularly on social media, about Dr. McIntyre’s heath with some reports suggesting that he had suffered a stroke was out of the country receiving medical attention.

However, a statement issued today by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has dismissed those reports.

“The Government of Dominica wishes to advise that reports circulating in the public that the Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Hon. Dr. Irving McIntyre is ill and has been hospitalized, are untrue,” the release states. “Dr. McIntyre is not currently a patient at any hospital or medical facility. Dr. McIntyre is out of state on private business.”

The OPM release names Hon. Kent Edwards as the Acting Minister for Health, Wellness and New Health Investment.