Health Minister hints at possibility of more restrictive measures as COVID-19 cases emerge in Portsmouth

Minister of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, Dr Irving McIntyre, has informed the Dominican public that more restrictive measures regarding public events and gatherings may be implemented.
The minister’s statement has come in the wake of the discovery of two more recently-confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus on the island, this time, in the community of Portsmouth.
It was reported that on July 28th 2021, one client accompanied by two friends presented with flu like symptoms and was examined at the Reginald Fitzroy Armour Hospital where rapid antigen tests were conducted. Two out of the three rapid test results were positive. The two were admitted to the St. James COVID-19 isolation unit.
“It is also noticeable that to a very large extent, we have let our guards down. In view of the present scenario and the possible outcome, we are urging the general public to revert to the public health and social measures such as the wearing of face masks, washing of hands, sanitizing of frequently touched surfaces and workplaces, proper respiratory etiquette, physical distancing and most importantly avoidance of public events and gatherings,” the health minister said in a statement.
Dr. McIntyre reported that in view of these two new cases, the Emergency Health Operating Center was activated to identify primary and secondary contacts who were then swabbed using PCR and Rapid antigen testing. He said all primary contacts were transferred to the government quarantine facility as per normal protocols.
To date, 29 primary contacts have been tested using both antigen and PCR testing. Three rapid antigen tests were positive and PCR test results are pending. Twelve secondary contacts were also identified for whom rapid antigen testing was carried out of which eleven were negative.
According to the health minister, over the upcoming days, contact tracing activities will continue as well as further testing in the community.
He also said that based on information received so far from positive cases and primary contacts, it is most likely that these new cases are related to illegal entry.
McIntyre noted that neither of the two positive cases were vaccinated which he states “underscores the importance of being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.”
“Vaccines continue to be available at all type 3, health centers in all seven health districts at no cost to the general public,” he pointed out. “Therefore, I encourage all those who have not been vaccinated to visit the health centers closest to you for your vaccine.”
Persons experiencing flu-like symptoms are encouraged to call the covid-19 hotline numbers for further instructions. The numbers are 448-2151, 448-2153, 448-2156 and 6114325.
The emergence earlier this month of 12 new Covid-19 cases among Grand Fond residents- all stemming from six travelers who came from the British Virgin Islands (BVI) on July 6 – resulted in a seven-day lockdown being placed on the community.
“We have been through similar situations in the past, most recently in Grand Fond. The containment of this pandemic remains our primary focus. The Ministry of Health promises to continue working towards ensuring the safety of all,” Dr. McIntyre said.
Due to the latest COVID-19 cases in Portsmouth and the Ministry of Health’s advice for the public to stay away from public events, a number of football matches which were scheduled for the Benjamin Park this weekend have been called off. These include the Promex Harlem United vs Connect 767 East Central which was scheduled for today, Valvoline We United vs LA Stars on Saturday, and Sagicor South East vs Happi Bath Estate carded for Sunday.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
13 Comments
“McIntyre noted that neither of the two positive cases were vaccinated which he states “underscores the importance of being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.” But wait a minute—– I thought they said in regards to the Grand Fond situation, the 2 adults who tested positive were fully vaccinated. So this shows vaccinated or not, you can still catch and pass the virus. They are not telling us about the 50,000+ people who have died from complications after taking the vaccine, why? They are not telling us about the real number of ccp virus deaths. They are not telling us that for a long time almost any death was being attributed to the virus, even gunshot deaths. Why? What is the hidden agenda behind these vaccines with nano-technology in them? Don’t force us, let us choose for ourselves, and follow our own agenda. These people who are pushing for allowing access to everyday doings only with vaccine approval, are already bringing prophecy into play. Read Revelations!
Oh, the police was on hand to capture Choksi for his illegal entry, and to jail him right away. But the individuals who take part in “our culture of backdoor entry” can’t be found, much less stopped and arrested? The more this regime schemes, the more events will develop to expose them.
Screw you, we all have endured your restriction long enough now. Everything for going so well until that that political favouritism raised its ugly head again and all our hard work goes out of the window. There are a fair few examples to my accusation but I will give you only one but it is the most blatant one: WHY DID SKERRIT NOT GO IN QUARANTINE WHEN HE RETURNED FROM VENEZUELA? Is Venezuela covid free? Or is it the usual, one set of rules for some and another set of rules for others. Think about it, YOUR PM gambles with all your lives…
For every 1 case identified, 3 more are around. So if you have 6 new cases just know 18 are around. If Dominica records 16 cased. Just know 48 cases are around.
Way papa Portsmouth is a gateway it not on lockdown. Grandfond is a dead end it on lockdown
@Grandfondian…u so so right…but on d other hand they had to put grandson in lock down so dat they could learn to wash plate
From a well respected doctor to a very serious lying politician man? That is what letting your guard down. Its very hard for people to believe a known liar
So tell me. Doctor said that these new positive cases of covid-19 are from “illegal entry people.” Who are these people? Are they brought to jail like Choksi? Oh they don’t have diamond? So they entered illegally but they free. Wey papa look a joker poker place called Dominica.
The delta variant which has rapidly spread around the world has these characteristics: it is swift, efficient, adapts readily to changing circumstances, and takes advantage of every opportunity to ensure its survival. The only way we win this battle is by assuming the characteristics of our opponent. We need to be fast on our feet and thinking 2 steps ahead, not waiting to react to each punch. In the time it takes to complete the usual “everything in triplicate” decision-making processes, chances are the virus has re-invented itself. Again. And the bell rings for a new lightning round with a completely new opponent.
If it’s illegal entry, then it’s you that have let your guard down, not us.
Do you or Skerrit have the moral authority to call upon people to vaccinate, since both ofbyou lie in profusion? Do you know that you lie just as much as Skerrit???!! Remember the convoluted story you reported about GrandFord??? People are still reading it, and still cant understand it. IS SO YOU COME GARCON!!!
I never believe anything that you say, and i dont trust liars!!!
Man take a chill pill and jump on the vaccination train. Why are you all so ignorant and selfish when it comes to the pandemic? Cant you all see the bush medicine we taking and skepticism you promoting is not good? We are lucky god has protected us because he see’ we dont have our lapo bonda! This ignorance is why so many Dcans dying of cancer after being diagnosed early. They stop taking every medicine and start drinking korosol/ soursop leaf tee alone saying it better for them. Yeah, it better for them all right!
DOMINICANS PLEASE IGNORE THE NAY-SAYERS AND GO GET VACCINATED! Nothing is perfect, not even human life that our god giveth so take the shot. Skerro and Molly may have faked it but you need to take it…….now I doh know about the Chinese one eh….but take at least one of those being offered. Souplay! We need to control that so we can have our diaspora for creole fete. That is when we make a little money to buy sugar and bread.
@Bwa-Banday
Your garbage does not cut it my friend. You can brag from now, till the cow comes home, you can make myriad adhominem comments about me, but can you shut me up??? NO YOU CANT!!..
I did not even read your cespit of unadulterated garbage. Stay where you are, and leave me in my lane. Stop spewing you anger at me, because i am impervious to your arrant criticisms.
y yy !!!
you know some words man ?