Health ministry to pursue ‘very aggressive’ vaccination campaign amidst high COVID-19 positivity among the unvaccinated – CMO Johnson

Dominica’s Ministry of Health will continue to pursue a very aggressive vaccination campaign in the fight against Covid-19, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Johnson has asserted.
He made the announcement while addressing a press conference last week.
According Dr. Johnson, prior to August 1st 2021, there were only 218 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Dominica and no deaths.
At the time, he said the country has recorded 20 deaths due to the current surge of the highly transmissible Delta Variant. That number has since increased to 22.
“We will continue to pursue a very aggressive vaccination campaign because we know it is a responsible thing to do and we know it is the right thing to do,” the CMO stated.
He highlighted the availability, in Dominica, of three vaccines to help in the fight Covid-19, the Sinopharm, AstraZeneca and the Pfizer vaccines “all of which have been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use listing.”
Dr. Johnson described the country’s curreny vaccine stock as “remarkable” and posited that “all you have to do is make yourself available for the vaccines which are available throughout the entire length and breadth of Dominica and choose the vaccine that you want.”
He said roughly 71% of positive Covid patients are unvaccinated and of the patients who are symptomatic, 75% are unvaccinated.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
23 Comments
It’s a follow the leader game going on. Monkey see monkey do. America and the western world will lead you all to hell if you don’t have your own mind.
STOP THE CRUISE SHIPS! They spreddin covid from island to island.
Why? Because no Private Tours?Driver
Yes it seems like they goin to run behind people in Roseau with a needle .. damn fools.. the vaccinated that spreading the covid ..they get vaccinated and go around like they invincible where they can very well spread the virus .. why mandate a vaccine that approve only for emergency and u can still spread the virus ..what kind of vaccine is that… that making sense .. u and skerite just leave poor people alone
‘A very aggressive campaign’ all you not even hiding all you intentions again. So like the other islands you going to instruct the police to bully the population into submission to appease your overlords! You going to make it so people cannot work or run their business without conforming to this genocide!
Officers, remember we are your people. Those who paying Skerrit to do this don’t even view you as human. But the people you going out to attack are your brothers, sisters, cousins, padnas, elders etc.
This episode of history will be recorded as worse than slavery as slavery was race specific, but this is unanimous!
It’s a waste of my time to comment on these jellyfish spineless creatures who think that the Dominica people are blind and stupid. The rise in Covid cases is due to people who are both proud and stupid and hold high office in my land and refuses to quarantine. This, you Mr. Doctor head of hospital should address the issue of some person (s) foolish person (s) who are refusing to quarantine. Grow some BIG BALLS and tell your god….I mean your boss to quarantine each and every time he enters Dominica. He is putting people at risk! But no, your Balls cannot grow to do that. But here you are letting out foul air. You too, are putting us at risk for approaching some but not all. I don’t listen to you anyway. Pure shame and disgusting. Don’t play like you care about people because you don’t. If you did, you’d admonished everyone to quarantine. But 😂 hahaha you cannot say that. Shame on you Duck-Tor.
The New Testament original Greek text says, “…that it should give them a mark in the hand of them – right thing and in the forehead of them…” (Rev. 13:16).
“We will continue to pursue a very aggressive vaccination campaign because we know it is a responsible thing to do and we know it is the right thing to do,” the CMO stated.
Right thing…
Also “mark” can be translated as a “snake bite”. Is it 2-dose vaccine?
So many similarities…
derp Haitians have no mask on Nah! After the president of Haiti died for not agreeing to the new world order vaccine thing, the first thing they send is vaccine .. no food. Haiti has no covid death like the world all over that has replaced all deaths to covid deaths. Remember after the earthquake of 2010, they sent cholera vaccine but this did not work on those Haitians (Stubborn but yet strong-minded like their ancestors). Most of us claim to be better than the Haitian but I am. How many drugs have been recalled by the US Big pharm etc? They claim all other news is fake news. Only their side is correct. Does not a coin has two sides? Look now at the big wigs controlling youtube. FB, Whatsapp, etc. See what is going to happen. Pa dit moi patay verti zort!Globalization the few to control the world God created.
DNO let me talk – Isn’t there democracy anymore like the NAID partner DNO stop moderating and let my comments flow. DNO I respect u, respect me with my take on this thing.
Most of the comments on here by team Donkey featuring LifeandDeath, Kudos, Fitz, derp, nothing constructive, hope there is a way to hold you all and your operation Red Dog squad liable.
I dont even think you are in DA “Eh”
So we will just “very aggressively” RESIST…. Death is better than to live among people like you Doctor. When slave were being forced into the new world many would jump ship rather than submit to something that was against their will. Resistance is the Heritage of the black man… as it would seem…. Question Doctor… When you took the Doctors oath to DO NO HARM, Does that include not doing psychological harm??
is it that a physicians oath ends at the jurisdiction of the physical body??? The body is only a vehicle for the mind within…. and you must respect our humanity.
Dr David Johnson’s plea should be responded to in a positive way if we wish to bring Covid 19 under control and restore the country to some level of normalcy..I am surprised by those who still adopt a negative position to vaccination and the protocols to reduce infection, hospitalizations, sickness and death
Common sense and education are not analogous. This doctor has proven just that. He may be good in specific areas of his field but outside this very questionable judging from his narrow-mindedness.
We not China yet.
No,Ahole DERP if you do not take the vaccine by December 2021 and you get sick with COVID’19,you pay $1,500 to be tested,$2,000 for the vaccine or DIE.No more playing with those who wilfully decide not to take the vaccine.PLAYTIME IS OVER.Parents who refuse to allow their children to take the vaccine,should keep their children at home and TEACH them.
As usual, just spewing raw sewage. Anyone who takes this clown seriously is dumber for it. Let I’m bray and ignore him. He is just an attention seeker.
So you are basically saying that people who don’t have much money should take it now irrespective of their beliefs just because they are broke? Are we slipping into rich or die?
I wish that Covid 19 could end yesterday. It’s costing too much: lives, jobs, division, starvation, isolation, domestic abuse, etcetera.
However, I abhor the language Mr. Skerrit and his cronies are using to get across their message. You hear the words guillotine, suicide bombers, aggressive ( this last word has negative connotations).
These terms, especially the first two, are used in barbaric countries. Cut it out as it is unhelpful.
In other words all must participate in the vaccine cake!!!..All the islands have a mandate, the trend in quite similar and compelling from SVG to Antigua, SLU, and now DMA.
In the mean while others are trying their utmost best to cash in. Merck have a pill coming out soon.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/merck-says-experimental-pill-cuts-100437191.html
So you see where the financing comes from- Stock market stocks? This is a money-making thing for those who already have and wanting more and more. What is so much about that vaccine that no one will die? Is this a joke everyone is afraid to die but actually death is inevitable for vaccinated and unvaccinated? Hey, (in my African voice) Vaccine now replaces the one who created the universe – the higher being! oh, what a joke! Vaccine, Vaccines, and more vaccines and now a pill. Mandatory and officials asking persons to give up their freedom. Papa Bon Dieu give us free will! I confused. One another trying to undo each other. Stocks up and stocks down on exchange.
Lord have mercy on us all over the world!
Much appreciation for all your hard work in these trying times, dear doctor but “aggressive” is an unfortunate choice of words that may not come across the way it is meant. Some will reject the vaccine regardless, but we should try not to alienate those who remain open to persuasion.
Interesting that the Caribbean surge in cases came at exactly the same time that cruise ships restarted.
We want the vaccine from Cuba, please.
“a very aggressive vaccination campaign in the fight against Covid-19, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Johnson has asserted.” Eh, you all going to jump on people and inject them man… Open up the country ,no restrictions eh, people not going to take the vaccine they made up their minds, who born must die..