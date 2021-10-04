Health ministry to pursue ‘very aggressive’ vaccination campaign amidst high COVID-19 positivity among the unvaccinated – CMO Johnson

Dominica’s Ministry of Health will continue to pursue a very aggressive vaccination campaign in the fight against Covid-19, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Johnson has asserted.

He made the announcement while addressing a press conference last week.

According Dr. Johnson, prior to August 1st 2021, there were only 218 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Dominica and no deaths.

At the time, he said the country has recorded 20 deaths due to the current surge of the highly transmissible Delta Variant. That number has since increased to 22.

“We will continue to pursue a very aggressive vaccination campaign because we know it is a responsible thing to do and we know it is the right thing to do,” the CMO stated.

He highlighted the availability, in Dominica, of three vaccines to help in the fight Covid-19, the Sinopharm, AstraZeneca and the Pfizer vaccines “all of which have been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use listing.”

Dr. Johnson described the country’s curreny vaccine stock as “remarkable” and posited that “all you have to do is make yourself available for the vaccines which are available throughout the entire length and breadth of Dominica and choose the vaccine that you want.”

He said roughly 71% of positive Covid patients are unvaccinated and of the patients who are symptomatic, 75% are unvaccinated.