Ministry of Health bemoans consequences of poor decisions by unvaccinated youth

Coordinator of the Home Isolation Program and Mobile Testing Team, Dr. Gilda Nesty-Tonge has said the Ministry of Health continues to witness the consequences of the poor decisions made by the unvaccinated youth on island.

She was delivering remarks during a press conference on Wednesday night.

“We continue to witness the consequences of the poor decisions made by our unvaccinated youth,” she said. “It is also evident by the vast number of elderly patients currently admitted at the Covid-19 Government quarantine facilities…We continue to witness the effect of those who insist in not adhering to the protocols of the Ministry of Health”

Dr. Nesty-Tonge said the threat of difficult ramifications is very real adding that another reality is that is that the freedoms persons enjoy or once enjoyed, “are not available to us at this time.”

She reiterated the importance of the Covid-19 vaccine “as one of our greatest weapons” in addition to practicing all the necessary Covid-19 recommendations and pointed out that while becoming vaccinated is not mandatory, “unvaccinated persons still do not have the right to risk the safety of the healthcare system, our personal lives or the lives of the most vulnerable.”

She advised those individuals with valid fears or concerns to engage their doctors and seek their counsel.

“Allow us to better assist you in putting an end to your concerns and ultimately this pandemic,” Dr. Nesty-Tonge stated.

On behalf of those who diligently avoid large crowds, those who have joined the fight against Covid by becoming vaccinated, the medical officer appealed to the rest of the public to “at least, be considerate enough to not put innocent lives at risk.”

“We, at the Ministry of Health continues to reiterate that if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, a cough, cold or runny nose, fever, unexplained vomiting and diarrhea, be mindful that there is a great possibility that you could be infected with the Covid-19 virus,” she warned.

Dr. Nesty-Tonge called for special consideration to begiven to vulnerable people in the home such as elders, babies or adults with underlying illnesses and for all precautions to be exercised in their presence.

“If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms wear you mask at all times in the home, wash your hands and get to know your status, but above all get vaccinated,” she advised.