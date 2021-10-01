Ministry of Health bemoans consequences of poor decisions by unvaccinated youth

Coordinator of the Home Isolation Program and Mobile Testing Team, Dr. Gilda Nesty-Tonge has said the Ministry of Health continues to witness the consequences of the poor decisions made by the unvaccinated youth on island.
She was delivering remarks during a press conference on Wednesday night.
“We continue to witness the consequences of the poor decisions made by our unvaccinated youth,” she said. “It is also evident by the vast number of elderly patients currently admitted at the Covid-19 Government quarantine facilities…We continue to witness the effect of those who insist in not adhering to the protocols of the Ministry of Health”
Dr. Nesty-Tonge said the threat of difficult ramifications is very real adding that another reality is that is that the freedoms persons enjoy or once enjoyed, “are not available to us at this time.”
She reiterated the importance of the Covid-19 vaccine “as one of our greatest weapons” in addition to practicing all the necessary Covid-19 recommendations and pointed out that while becoming vaccinated is not mandatory, “unvaccinated persons still do not have the right to risk the safety of the healthcare system, our personal lives or the lives of the most vulnerable.”
She advised those individuals with valid fears or concerns to engage their doctors and seek their counsel.
“Allow us to better assist you in putting an end to your concerns and ultimately this pandemic,” Dr. Nesty-Tonge stated.
On behalf of those who diligently avoid large crowds, those who have joined the fight against Covid by becoming vaccinated, the medical officer appealed to the rest of the public to “at least, be considerate enough to not put innocent lives at risk.”
“We, at the Ministry of Health continues to reiterate that if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, a cough, cold or runny nose, fever, unexplained vomiting and diarrhea, be mindful that there is a great possibility that you could be infected with the Covid-19 virus,” she warned.
Dr. Nesty-Tonge called for special consideration to begiven to vulnerable people in the home such as elders, babies or adults with underlying illnesses and for all precautions to be exercised in their presence.
“If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms wear you mask at all times in the home, wash your hands and get to know your status, but above all get vaccinated,” she advised.
No way hosay! Pah la woman. All of a sudden zor docteur care so much about ppl? Since when?
Let me ask you this woman, do you even know what the hell is in the vaccine? Are you willing to be personally liable if something goes wrong. If your answer is no, then allez soo kway sac ou, leh ou van cheh bowe!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
“unvaccinated persons still do not have the right to risk the safety of the healthcare system, our personal lives or the lives of the most vulnerable.” this statement is so segregating and misleading, since both the unvaccinated and vaccinated could equally contract and spread covid-19, so why the discrimination against unvaccinated? misleading persons to believe that only vaccinated could contract and spread covid-19 is wrong plus this lady as a medical practitioner has an ethical obligation to provide medical care instead she is using this platform to spread discrimination which is illegal and so very misleading. is this how you expect to get persons to take the vaccine? by telling untruths! such irresponsible behaviour as a medical practitioner!
Let’s start by stating something that most people could agree on: the human body represents the ultimate ‘personal property,’ a sacred temple that no outside power should be permitted to touch without our unforced consent. ‘My body, my choice,’ as the expression goes. Yet this ‘last frontier’ of ownership is now being grossly violated as politicians, appearing to be taking their marching orders from Big Pharma instead of their constituents, are demanding people roll up their sleeves for an injection or lose their livelihood.
It’s a pity that we continue to choose assigning blame as a pandemic-fighting strategy. Blaming youth for older people dying of COVID is counter-productive, and likely very hurtful to those whose loved ones die despite every precaution being taken.
Instead of continuing the blame game (which all sides can play, judging by the comments here), here’s a practical suggestion. The Min of Health should publish step-by-step videos reinforcing how to properly put on/take off a mask (this should include demonstrating the purpose of the nose wire in medical masks).
If you pick 10 people off the streets, give them a mask and follow them for a day, you’re likely to see 10 different ways of “observing protocols”. So please stop beating the word “protocol” to death and instead give frequent practical reminders of exactly HOW things should be done if they are to be effective.
N.B. We haven’t even addressed popular practices of mask cleaning and re-use! Space does not permit…
This doctor and her colleagues try to demonize the unvaccinated every opportunity they get. This is counterproductive. It causes division, disdain and animus within the society.
What they should do more of is to educate and encourage personal responsibility. This false narrative that the unvaccinated is synonymous to a suicide bomber is simply overreaching. and flawed.
This thing about Herd Immunity is very questionable. Eighty-two percent (82%) of the population in Singapore is vaccinated. Today, in Singapore, the coronavirus is rising out of control. So much about this herd immunity as similar circumstances obtain in Norway and Israel.
Tighten the protocols and try to change the mentality of those who are skeptical about the covid19 vaccines. Bashing and vilifying the unvaccinated is very much unhelpful. It only exacerbates the present situation.
You can’t fix stupid.
I am royally fed with these freaking medical people. Just tell me what the hell is in the dam vaccine and how it might affect me and done with that!! Let me decide for MYSELF.
And by the way my dear good doctor, who accepts responsibility if something goes wrong? Who? Who? Who? Who?
The lady is critical of the youth but makes no mention of those in high places that evade quarantine.
That’s their modus operandi. DBS, some ministers of government, Skerrit himself and others intimately associated with this lawless ruling regime, have failed to adhere to the established protocols but not even a whisper of rebuke from this doctor, the loquacious nurse who enjoys the spotlight on radio nor any spokesperson from the Ministry of Health. But tongue lashing the adolescent is like a toothsome meal for this doctor and her compatriots.
This to me sounds like a broken record. These heath professionals have only one single topic. Which is, “take the vaccine.” Nothing new, nothing else to talk about it’s so boring. They will offer vaccine but won’t offer masks. They are vaccinated and still wearing masks – So the most effective protection is not the vaccine, but the masks. But no. They won’t distribute masks. Crazy Duck-tors.
The vaccine is therapeutic. It will prevent the vaccinated from serious illness. It will not prevent infection or illness, but more likely eventual spread. The vaccinated becomes a human incubator facilitating the reproduction of the virus, as a result, the vaccinated becomes a reservoir for mutation and a stealth spreader. So why the big fuss over the vaccine. I would expect the authorities to concentrate on the prevention of infection-the only way to bring an end to the pandemic. This is consistent with the objectives of our primary health care system. Vaccination is not even a way to do that.
The only way to get rid of the virus is by masking, sanitizing, and social distancing. The longest period of time it will take is the duration of the life cycle of the virus. The virus would die in the last infected individual. So we could safely return to normal in about two weeks. We were heading there until mismanagement intervened. I hope sanity will prevail.
The Doc is being disingenuous. She gives the distinct impression that only the unvaccinated spreads the virus. Read between the lines.
This is a major reason so many people have doubts about the efficacy of the vaccines. Instead of getting the whole truth about the contagion of the virus from our medical practitioners, we get half truths and whole lies. This contributes significantly to the growing skepticism about this dreaded, invisible enemy.
Not only that IBO France, the doctor and her compadres would have us believe that being fully vaccinated puts them in VIP, or even first class on a British Airways flight.
To borrow from the late Pierre Charles, they flash their vaccination as a badge of honour. How stupid!!!! Instead of ranting and raving about vaccination, they should tell us how many fully vaccinated persons have infected others, including in their own circles.
Fully agreed! They withhold that information from us as if it is a highly sensitive top espionage secret of the country.