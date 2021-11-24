Ministry of Health launches Vaccines on Wheels campaign

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 at 11:31 PM
The Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment on Tuesday, November 23, launched a Mobile Vaccination Campaign, “Vaccines on Wheels.”

The campaign aims to increase access to vaccines for citizens in both rural and urban communities. The “Vaccines on Wheels” campaign also seeks to build awareness among citizens about the benefits of vaccination against the COVID-19 virus.

This week, the COVID-19 Vaccination Unit will partner will the Bureau of Gender Affairs for a Bus Tour to various communities around the island in recognition of International Men’s Day.

On Tuesday, the mobile vaccination team made stops in Newtown, Kingshill, Citronier, Fortune, Loubiere, Fond Baron, Bellevue Chopin, Pichelin and Maranatha Square.

The campaign continues on Wednesday 24, in Mero, Salisbury, Bioche, Dublanc, Portsmouth, Goodwill, Tarish Pit, Gutter, Stockfarm and Bellevue Rawle.

On Thursday, 25 the vaccination team will visit Woodford Hill, Wesley, Marigot, Morne
Jaune, Riviere Cyrique, La Plaine and Delices.

