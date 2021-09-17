Our differences ought not to divide us: DBF Inc opposes calls for boycott of local business

It is with continued national pride and the desire to enhance the greater good that the Dominica Business Forum Inc (DBF Inc) continues to facilitate discussions on significant issues affecting the business, socio-economical and socio-political landscapes of our beloved island. Our efforts to create a forum for open, frank and respectful discussions on getting appropriate solutions and mitigating measures to deal with and curtail both the spread and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, follow our leadership in areas such as electoral reform. DBF Inc intends to broaden such discussions to include areas such as public procurement and fiscal incentives that will enhance and support broad economic growth, signified by increased employment opportunities and a more resilient private sector.
DBF Inc acknowledges with gratefulness and thanks the participation of our guests and the general public in these events that it hosts. At our last event, one of our guests and participants had strong opinions on a possible solution to stemming the spread and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the event, there were some noted disagreement with that position within the public, on radio and social media. Such debates and discussions can be very healthy and lead to continued open discussions focused at fine-tuning decisions towards workable solutions for the public at large. The DBF Inc encourages these healthy, respectable and progressive discussions aimed at the common good towards creating a better environment to work, recreate and do business in.
The DBF Inc, as the private sector umbrella body, maintains its position that each individual ought to be allowed his/her personal right to choose on the issue of vaccination against COVID-19 in keeping with his/her understanding of the impact to himself and his community. DBF Inc encourages further education of the public in the dissemination of the findings from the growing empirical data on both the efficacity and impact, on individuals and public health, of the range of COVID-19 vaccines in order that persons can make well-informed and responsible decisions on whether they ought to take one or any of these vaccines.
DBF Inc is of the view that in our efforts to achieve the common good, individuals in the society or their personal rights and freedom, ought not be coercively or forcefully sacrificed. Every single person is as precious as the other in our society. Human sacrifice ought not be a building block of our society. Any decision which has the potential of sacrificing individual lives, or strangling their socio-economic positions, or their right to choose based on individual health, religious belief or conscience, ought to be truly examined and reviewed before implementation, in order to achieve the greatest level of acceptability and mitigation possible. It is against this background that we consider such propositions on mandatory vaccination as a socially retrogressive step in a truly civilised society.
It is also against this very background that we do not support the call to boycott any individual business based on an individual utilising his right to free speech and opinions on any matter in the public domain. Dominica has to learn to be tolerant of its own citizens and not engage in self-destructive efforts in the name of individual rights, or as a remedy to eradication opinions that we may find intolerable. Hate is not one of our beneficial attributes, and ought not be an attribute at all.
The call to boycott any local business will never have a net positive impact on Dominica, especially in this challenging socio-economic environment made worse by the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. Any local service or business that we destroy, or weaken, will only be replaced by foreign persons, who rarely have greater national interest, waiting to provide such replacement. The number of local businesses replaced by indifferent foreign owners in the last two decades should be instructive enough. Further, and in addition, we have lost too many local businesses through the impact of Hurricane Maria and the less than prudent fiscal incentives available to enhance economic growth and financial success of local businesses over the last two decades. We are yet to find replacement for beloved contributors to the economy and buttresses of our national pride such as Dominica Brewery and Beverages (Kubuli), Ross University, and Aerial Tram, among others, while DCP’s successor is still a shadow of what its precursor used to be.
DBF Inc, therefore, calls on all individuals to cease actions, or the call for actions, which will not result in positive development in this country – economically, socially, or politically. We encourage calm, frank and respectful discussions on matters of national interest without seeking the demise of those with opposing views, and call on all making public statements to be sensitive and do so responsibly. Those of us in leadership positions, in particular, must be mindful that the level of reaction to and impact of a statement or opinion, is not only influenced by the substance of what is said, but also depends to a fair degree on who said it and whether they have, or can influence, the power to implement an action. History has shown us that a country or community can descend into a state of self-destructive anarchy when persons perceive that far reaching consequences on their individual rights, freedom or financial positions can result from the impact of statements and opinions of persons who have a level of power to implement. We should all exercise the appropriate level of tolerance, self-control and calm response needed to avoid and mitigate against such occurrences.
It is clear that the issue of mandatory vaccination, or the proposals to curtail the rights to individual freedom of those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, is very sensitive and has the potential to self-destructive actions and the descent to anarchy. Much effort is required to engage in respectful discussions and education on the subject matter. The DBF Inc therefore calls on the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investments to lead such all-inclusive education and discussion on the data available on the impact and benefits of vaccinations against the COVID-19 pandemic.
All you guys want to play fair and ask us to behave like little sheep. All you have to ask yourself why the country is dived. It’s all courtesy of Skerrit, his cabal and that shameless police force. Now most recently those fat cat business millionaires feel fit to put their 2 cent worth in as well, and you still ask us to play fair and unite. We’ve heard all those speeches on numerous occasions before. Every time there is a hurricane or major flooding all you want to unite. I tell you what, ask Skerrit to play fair and unite and present the CBI accounts to the new UNITED DOMINICA and give our new country fair elections as well.
A lot of waffle in the above article, no specifics. You are not clear what your position is on the issue, so it can only be assumed that you are in favour of this tyranical behaviour we are seeing.
You wont criticize him for his slave master attitude towards Dominicans… but you want to protect his business interests? Sounds like a biased perspective. Whats your true agenda here?
There will be no economy without the people, you are required to respect the Dominica citizenry. Your current attitude of entitlement and slave master style mandates is more than enough reason to bankrupt your businesses! Respect the people!
the man said they should make it hard for unvaccinated and y’all didn’t tell him nothing . so why after making it hard for me to earn a living should i spend my money at any of his businesses .why not he put up sign saying unvaccinated not welcomed ..DBF can go to hell bunch of hypocrites
because is one of the “Lord and Savior” of Dominica that forcing people to take vaccine, you’re making this extra-long pleading request to people as if is all businesses you’re representing. What happened when “they” called to Boycott Brisbane? Did you say anything? Inquiring minds…
It’s called reading the room, an increasingly difficult thing it seems for people in leadership positions during this pandemic. Being right is not necessarily the most important thing. Going about things the right way is essential in a time like this. Fear and mistrust already are feeding significant anger during this pandemic; add to that any sense of loss of control, and things could very easily deteriorate in unpleasant ways. COVID vaccines are saving countless lives but they’re NOT a magic bullet that will take us back to pre-2020 life. So, the current trend of blaming the unvaccinated for continuation of the pandemic, is not only counterproductive – it is also not grounded in reality. We will need all COVID control measures to continue for some time, so there’s nothing to be gained by losing our collective cool at this point.
I agree with you all but…who throw the first stone…dominican are peaceful ppl…but he who throws the fist stone is always looking for six in returns….but i dont want to go Portsmouth because of my pressure…so god bless…sir u did me a good blessing not to eat that cfk anymore thank you….
“— each individual ought to be allowed his/her personal right to choose on the issue of vaccination against COVID-19 in keeping with his/her understanding of the impact to himself and his community.” One may have the right to choose but does not have the right to cause harm to others. For example, you may choose to not get vaccinated but you do not have the right to get infected and pass on the virus to others – especially when you are not in a position to compensate others for the damage caused by your choice.
Hmmm..Lord Dominica is like getting tumbled in a washing machine of convenience.!! I never heard Charles Savarin apologize for calling for the Boycott of Breezee’s Mart. Yet he is exalted to the High Office of PRESIDENT of the Commonwealth.
The reason why some Dominicans feel disillusioned and defeated is because of these double standards held at the highest offices and institutions in this country. Some Dominicans act more Dominican than others, and both the “more” and “lesser” Dominican get treated with commensurate measure of care or disdain.
I think this article is very balanced nd instructive of maintaining an environment conducive to the betterment of Dominica. Take heed how Dominica’s economy and national pride has been diminished over the past 20 years.
Now, I still can’t understand what would make certain businessmen call for mandatory vaccination. The Vaccines are rightly ineffective and probably unnecessary, given that almost all “cases” are already Asymptomatic…
Tell Charles Savarin that, the man supposed to be the champion of ordinary working people now lording it in a State House, with all the trimmings lording it over the country. Didn’t he do well.
Don’t forget that it’s our current President Charlo, who before he because the President called for the boycott of O.D. Brisbane and Sons. It would be instructive to get the thorough analysis of why so many businesses which existed in Dominca before the “next level” took effect closed in Dominca. The callous attitude of Skerritt to the disappearance of ROSS from the country, that it was no big deal as he could have someone else replace them in quick order, is no different from individuals calling for businesses they disagree with to be boycotted. Especially when the views of the proprietor is that those with vaccine hesitancy should just shut up and do as he says, that is to take the mandatory vaccines. The said business owner has privileged access to the political leader of the country. He ought to consider the potential impact of his dictum on the society and the economy before he runs his mouth. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
I strongly disagree with Karl Nassief on mandatory vaccination. We are at opposite ends of this issue. Regardless, he has the right to his opinion. That’s his constitutional right.
Karl Nassief might have political influence because of his connection but he has no political power.
Let’s direct our ire to that one person who has us in this quagmire – corrupt and intransigent Roosevelt Skerrit. Why direct our collect animus at other people including Mr. Lennox Linton and give the main culprit, Mr. Skerrit , a free pass?
The corona virus is not Dominica’s primary problem. It’s the illegal occupant in the office of the prime minister.
I’m convinced beyond any shadow of a doubt of this. Dominica would soar to unprecedented heights once Roosevelt and his cronies exit political office.
One man has Dominica in the doldrums and it’s not Karl nor Mr. Lennox Linton. What a paradox! Dominica has the richest prime minister in the poorest English-speking Caribbean country.
I must say I agree whole heartedly with your piece. But in reading I get the impression that you are either naiive, hypocritical, partisan or downright wicked. To circumvent my impressions I would like to ask you a question or two…1. how long have you DBF been in existence in Dominica? 2. Why did you not respond like you are now doing ( if you were in existence) when there were calls to boycott Jerry Brisbane/ Brizee Mart from very high government officials who still in office?
So a man we great influence in Dominica is suggesting that we put laws in place that would make it difficult or near impossible for unvaccinated individuals to survive in society and we just supposed to take that?
How can one provide for himself and his family? Can’t get jobs, Can’t use public transport, can’t enter supermarkets, banks, government buildings etc. Basically one can’t buy or sell to survive. The only power we poor people have is the power of our pocket and our vote and we are gonna use it. Once his bottom line is threatened he will just crawl back out of sight.
Good article/commentary…
I fully support that mandatory vaccine is not the way out. Vaccinate or not to vaccinate should be something left entirely to the individual. In my view Skerrit as an inept leader failed miserably to bring ALL the key people to the table ( those in health, the opposition, the business sector, churches, bus drivers, etc, etc, etc) to chat a way out re vaccination..Instead operatives of the party politicised Covid, by sharing food in the dead of night, belching gibberish about how people are rejoicing over a covid death, etc, etc.This is bad governance at a time when people are supposed to be united.
I effusively commend DBF Inc for this article…Sad that boycotting businesses have resurfaced, brings my memory back to Savarin and Melissa.