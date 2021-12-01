Persons on home isolation urged to follow necessary protocols

Acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Coordinator of the Home Isolation Programme, Dr. Gilda Nesty-Tonge, warns that persons who are placed on home isolation should follow the necessary protocols to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

She was speaking at a press briefing recently.

According to Dr. Nesty-Tonge, as of the 25th November 2021, there were 177 persons in home isolation.

“Too many persons are using crafty means to venture from the home when in home isolation,” she said. “The band is placed on your hand and should be kept on your hand for the duration of your isolation period which is ten 24 hour days.”

She continued, “Being afforded the privilege, you are expected to remain home and not congregate with other family members or venture from the home.”

Dr. Tonge made it clear that it is a breach of the protocols of the Ministry of Health and a breach of the Statutory Rules and Regulations of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

She indicated that the band is to be removed the staff of the home isolation unit or the district nurse, on day 11.

She said that immediate family members of persons in home isolation are considered primary contacts and should quarantine within the home and should be tested on day 5 of the quarantine period.

Dr. Tonge went on to say that persons in home isolation are supposed to be asymptomatic, not symptomatic.

“They are supposed to have a red band placed on the wrist indicating their positive status,” she stated. “All symptomatic vaccinated Covid-positive patients are to be admitted at the Covid Care Complex where close monitoring is done, so as to detect worsening symptoms if any.”

Dr. Tonge advised that if a person is Covid positive, asymptomatic and fully vaccinated but is unable to isolate at home without putting other family members at risk that person too should be isolated at a suitable Covid Care Complex in Portsmouth.

Meantime, she said the only way to combat the virus is to get vaccinated.

She mentioned that vaccines allow one’s immune system to have a preview of the virus so that in the event you are truly exposed to Covid-19 your immune system is placed at an advanced stage to fight the disease.

“One may think they are safe after being infected with Covid-19 and that the vaccine is not important at this time, however according to the World Health Organization, even if you have already had Covid-19 you should be vaccinated when it is offered to you,” Dr. Tonge said.

Dr. Tonge said getting vaccinated even if one has had Covid-19, means he/she is more likely to be protected and for a longer period of time.

According to recent reports, globally there have been in excess of 259 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 with over 5 million deaths documented.