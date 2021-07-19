Returning Dominicans providing specialized services to health sector says DCFH Medical Director

Medical Director of the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital, Dr. Ruby Blanc, said a number of Dominicans who have returned to the island with specializations are providing increased services to the health sector.

She was a guest on Prime Minister Skerrit Annou Pale talk show recently.

“In the last year or two, a number of young Dominicans have returned with specializations providing increased services in the health sector, specifically cardiology, ear, nose and throat, gastroenterology, urology, oncology…,” she said. “Some of those areas are the first time we had some of those persons who are locals, so this is obviously the first important step.”

According to Dr. Blanc, there are a number of ongoing projects. She said on Saturday July 10, the Government of Dominica and the World Pediatric Project (WPP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)

“Persons may also have heard about a week ago about the artificial intelligence project which is going on in the eye department where we are using technology to help with the provision of care in patients with diabetic retinopathy or to diagnose diabetic retinopathy,” Dr. Blanc stated.

She explained that Diabetic Retinopathy is important because it is a major cause of blindness in persons who have diabetes.

She went on to say that the health department is also looking forward to significant improvement in the radiology department.

“The MRI will hopefully be commissioned very soon and we are also hoping to employ personnel who will help us to improve or add to the services that we can get from the CT Scan machine,” Dr. Blanc revealed.

In addition, she indicated that training has already started on the use of the High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) machine, “and by my last check we are the only country in the Eastern Caribbean with such a machine.”

Dr. Blanc mentioned further that plans are in place to develop the eye department as a centre of excellence where government will be able to bring in specialists and subspecialists to provide care not just to our local patients, “but probably for the first time we will have persons who will be coming into Dominica to seek care.”

She said the government is also in advanced discussions with the University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill Campus in a number of areas.

“One, to assist in eye care, but more widely, to use Dominica as a site for certain portions of their post-graduate program, obviously in certain disciplines,” she stated.

Dr. Blanc said she believes this will be a major success story for Dominica.