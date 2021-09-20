Unvaccinated patients at Covid care facility incessantly become ‘aggressively’ and ‘acutely’ ill – Dr. Adrien Dechausay

As at the end of last week (Friday September 17) there were over 400 patients admitted at the Covid-19 Care Complex in Portsmouth.
Director of Medical Services at the complex Dr. Adrien Dechausay made that announcement during a Ministry of Health press briefing on Friday night that the patients who are more critically ill are admitted at the St James Covid Centre.
“At present there are 474 patients admitted at the facility; 129 of those patients are symptomatic and at the St James Facility as we speak, there are 40 inpatients and of those 40 inpatients 27 of those are critically ill,” he revealed
Dr. Dechausay said protocols have been developed to ensure the smooth functioning and the efficient and optimum delivery of care for patients at the Covid Centre. He said the St James Covid Facility has the capacity for approximately 60 patients and has also been retrofitted with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with a 4 bed capacity where 4 mechanical ventilators are assigned.
“So we are able to aggressively address some of the more concerning symptoms of patients admitted to that facility,” Dr. Dechausay stated. “We are able to address those conditions more efficiently at the St James Facility.”
He pointed out that one consistent observation noted at the Covid Care Complex is the incessant number of the admitted, unvaccinated patients who quickly become “aggressively” and “acutely” ill and may require some level of advance critical care.
He said this has posed quite a challenge for the healthcare providers, because some of these patients have succumbed to the virus and it is “quite difficult” for the healthcare staff to communicate such news to the families whose loved ones have succumbed to the illness.
The Covid-19 Care Complex Director extended condolences on behalf of the staff of the facility to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones to Covid-19.
He also appealed to members of the adult population who are not vaccinated, to get vaccinated.
“It works; it helps. It greatly decreases your chance of hospitalization; it greatly decreases the possibility of you developing a very severe form of the illness. It decreases certainly the possibility of you succumbing or you dying from the illness,” Dr. Dechausay stressed.
He said vaccination is the main tool in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, “so I urge you to take a more consistent responsible approach towards their health [family members] and please get vaccinated.”
Enough talk. It’s now time for action. If someone is still unaware and still uninformed about this virus, they must be living on another planet.
It’s time to start treating adults like adults and stop babysitting grown ups. We should not have to beg people to do what’s good for themselves. I may come across as being incentive, but sometimes you just have to leave folks behind if they don’t want to help themselves.
Many of Y’All took a dozen or so vaccines to satisfy immigration innoculation reqiuirements. Many more subjected your children to mandatory immunization. Based on that pattern of “jab-jab” behavior” I would like to know your rational for your steadfast refusal to take the Covid vaccine.
Education:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFph7-6t34M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeKCGuqyLo8
Let’s see if this doctor will care less whether Skeritt goes into quarantine or not. These people are ruled and controlled by one man who is way out of control. The things that he says “don’t do” the exact same things he does. Do you believe that???? We need doctors and health professionals with backbone to stand firm. Skeritt is Punjab doctor who knows nothing about anything. Except passp-port money and money pass-port and unaccounted Billions R Doll Rs.
I hope that ALL infected persons of this dangerous virus will not only recover but will be restored to full health.
There is a deficit of TRUST between a significant section of the public and the medica! community on this issue of innoculation. The healthcare practitioners should open up themselves to pertinent questions from the public especially the skeptics.
To talk down to people and play the blame can not argur go well for the future of a people in a crisis.
The unvaccinated is being blamed for everything except for first degree murder. Even that looks as though it’s on the horizon.
Instead of aggravating the ‘unbe!rivers’ and excoriating them, provide a forum for frank and honest discussions and for the airing of doubts and concerns. Communication, dialogue, education and enlightenment are useful tools to try to overcome the skepticism surrounding efficacy of the vaccines. Monologue would not succeed.
What they refer to as the Covid 19 care complex was once a classroom of Ross University, that use to hold 800 students and what they refer to as the Covid facility was once a house built to facilitate Ross students with six apartments. Somehow Skerrit, Ian and Reggie turned the into covid hospitals. Both Rosie and Mike Douglas were very instrumental in bringing Ross University to Portsmouth but thanks to Skerrit, Reggie and Ian, who is the son of Mike and nephew of Rosie turned this wonderful facility into a Covid 19 center. I hope when Ian and Reggie will follow the footstep of Ed Registe, PM Skerrit will rename those facilities after them, so the covid 19 care center will be renamed the Ian Douglas Covid 19 Care Center and the COVID-19 Facility will be renamed the Regional Austria Covid facility.
If I was an advisor to government,I would tell them put a timeline on vaccination.Anybody with the virus after the timeline would be required to pay $1,000 for treatment.
Lin clown did u hear you?
Have you ever heard Jehovah mandate himself on anyone? So no one should mandate anything on anyone. You lin take all the vaccines that others don’t take and you will be 100 % protected and you will not die. Persons were given free will so how can you think you want to put fines on persons. I would appoint you Lin clown as a ranger to go test persons to find those infected after the timeline. You seem to be even over the Creator of this earth.
It is appointed unto man to die and after the judgment. All of you people are scared to die but all you I must remind, that death is inevitable. No vaccine can stop death. What you and all of us need to do is to love another genuinely not selfishly like now – vaccines to prevent me from getting the virus- not starting a war against those who choose not to be vaccinated. They have their reasons. Respect that. Take all the vaccines they do not want to take. Read about Israel, Cuba, Sweden (no lockdowns…
Oh my some of these comments are extremely disturbing. Facts are objective not subjective. There are clouds in the sky. Facts
The clouds in the sky look like a cow. Not a fact
Covid complications can be fatal. Fact
Statistics show unvax suffer more from those complications. Fact
You do as you like know full well the world won’t wait for the unvax any longer. U.s requires vaccination for travel, airlines will follow suit. Antigua requires it for workers etc etc
Trending toward mandate. END OF STORY
Dr Dechausay and others who su pport getting vaccinated are corect and are supported by the scientific evidence that the logical way to get on top of this Covid 19 pandemic is to get vaccinated. Because of the reluctance and unscientific pronouncements by the anti- vaxxers more people are getting seriously infected, clogging up hospitals, depressing the economy and dying. Consequently Governments and organizations are increasingly implementing mandates whether the anti vaxxers like it or not
DR Clayton Shillingford with all due respect to you – why do vaccinated persons still get covid (according to you all – they do not get it bad)? and many died right here in DA – blood clots, PE, etc. And it seems that no one dies from any other fatal diseases these days no more. You guys need to accept that you were taken for a ride by the escalation of a virus that is 99.9 % not fatal.
How do you explain the facts in Israel? You know too well Doctor that this flu-like disease was just supposed to go through, there would be herd immunity.
Why be disrespectful to our Creator to say that our natural immune system is flawed? Just to push a worldwide agenda for some big wig persons? Doc you should know that the Spanish flu did not originate in Spain but was spread via vaccinated (trial) soldiers from the USA. Are there no more preventative measures? Why not encourage persons to boost the immune system which I agree that some are compromised. Report Vac death. Over 90yrs covid…
Yes sah! UWP members, followers and supporters arrogant and ignorant.
Reading some comments here are unbelievable.
Lord help and protect Dominica from these USELESS WICKED PEOPLE (UWP) behavior!
You know you are so ignorant that if I stood in front of your face and pointed out how stupid is your comment, you would not even understand your own thought.
People like you are so ignorant you don’t even have the capacity to understand that COVID-19 and the Delta Variant cannot see political colors; it kills people, it will kill you, even if you are draped in red.
If supporters of the UWP are draped in Blue get infected the virus will kill them too.
You need to become a little civilized, and stop being so ignorant. People are getting sick and dying while their are a bunch people in Dominica playing politics about a sickness that is killing and reducing the world’s population.
When are you going to utilize some commonsense and stop talking crap?
As usual nothing but foul, untreated sewage.
Enzo. You mean to tell me that s professional is giving advice as a medical practitioner and you are printing criticisms like that? What really is your agenda.? The Dr is right in the midst of the fight. He should be given all the support he deserves.
I really thought China would spear Dominica from the China disease, because of their so called friendship with Skerrit. But seems like they had no mercy on us and maybe doing more to even get rid of us so they could take over Dominica.
Wow! Dominica still has people that still so blind and ignorant boy. How sad. @ delta, did you say the Lord will not protect against covid, but the vaccine will? Let’s be clear : from all what we know and have heard, the Lord did not make covid. In fact we were told by former US president that coronavirus which is now called Covid 19 was made in China and, let’s not forget that Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is in Bed all over with China. So are you trying to tell me to give Skerrit credit for getting sufficient vaccine to help us survive against a deadly disease his friend China gave birth to? Lord help us
De DR didn’t say what illness de acutely ill suffering from.
Pneumonia?
How many on a ventilator?
You sound like you come out to bash at unvaccinated people…..period
is dat what u call healthcare?
And what have you got against vaccinated people then……suppose we call that a conspiracy?
@dissident, why do you need to know what is the illness of the acutely ill? They are suffering from the virus of corvid-19, whatever the illness that virus brings with it. Is that not enough for you to know?
OKAY… What the heck is going on. a Dr. Should set a proper example, He is wearing the worst possible mask to fight covid.
If you are in a prominent position please lead by example.
what a shame.
@De Boys, I am sure that the doctor is fully vaccinated, are you?
And he is wearing a mask, whether is of your choice or not, it is well fitted, right over his nose, how do you wear yours?
So what more examples are you asking from him?
Please listen and take the advice of the trained medical professionals who have spent countless hours in med school. Their advice to you is based on solid scientific facts and data and not any one persons’ opinion.These other folks who are not medically trained and get all their gabbage from the “antivaxxers” sites should not be given the time of day since they are not subject matter experts and only have their own agendas. Some of them have secretly taken the jab but will not openly disclose for fear that their true colors will be revealed. HYPOCRITES…Don’t get caught up in their nonsense.
It’s just a matter of time before everyone will be required to be vaccinated so get a jump start and take the vaccine.
We are fortunate to have an ample supply of vaccines on island so make the most of it.
Take the vaccine and live.
The chicken are coming home to roost. Now that the pandemic has started causing death in the country some of the deniers will get scared and listen to the science and the scientists. It’s now mostly a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Some of the loudmouths were touting bush medicine, looks like they will have to start eating crow. Follow the science, people.
Quarantine fatigue that killing those people. Grief sending them to their graves.
Nonsense! what quarantine Dominica have like that? All you anti-vaxxers and non covid believers will come up with all kinds of excuses!
But Skerrit didn’t know that man when he left Dominica to go and tell more lies in foreign country? I bet you if Melissa or any of his close family members were in the covid center, he would not have left Dominica. Wicked and evil man
Vaccination is not the only answer. Vaccinated folks can still get COVID (referred to as a break through case). While many focus on the need for vaccination, this is a time to call on the Dominica COVID Team to realize that they must be prepared to deal with the medical aspects of this condition. Vaccination is one thing; but if you are NOT equipped to triage sufficiently (at the admission of folks to your quarantine facility), then you will not know who are the positive persons who most likely will develop more complications. Your failure to identify high risk positive cases (e.g. those with pre-existing conditions such as Diabetes, High BP, obesity, other autoimmune conditions) will have you attending to the patient when their symptoms are in dire situations instead of monitoring them closer and addressing symptoms as they arise. Please do not wait for the patient to succumb to their symptoms – consider treating with antiviral & intravenous steroids as practiced internationally.
@Family in the Mourning there is not one vaccine ( of any viral infection) on the planet that will prevent the host from being infected by the Target Virus – Break through cases is an oxymoon as it pertains to infection. It is a falsie.
Vaccines are design to help you body fight the infection. Vaccine by its very nature will not work if you not first infected. .. seat belts will not work if you dont wear it..a parachute will not work if you dont wear it and neither of them prevents an accident.
If you had read the docs quotes properly you would have seen this before you respond
““It works; it helps. It greatly decreases your chance of hospitalization; it greatly decreases the possibility of you developing a very severe form of the illness. It decreases certainly the possibility of you succumbing or you dying from the illness,” Dr. Dechausay stressed.”
Note the doc did not say prevent infection, because he knows better..
Hold up when this thing was originally released it was touted as having a 90+ efficacy rate. They were claiming that it would be very unlikely for vaccinated people to get or spread the virus. Now all of a sudden everybody running with this “it reduces the effects of the virus” goal post move. If that’s the case then what is all this nonsense about mandating vaccine? If all it does is reduce the effects on the individual then it should be up to personal choice to assume the risk of infection. The same way how 80% of this country abuse alcohol and have poor diets. Non comunicable diseases are still the number one cause of death but you don’t see healthy lifestyle or abstention from alcohol being forced on anyone
So what about T cells and those who had Covid and are fine, much less the majority who are fine afterwards before jabs existed? Everyone is just jab jab crazy.. Look at the cases in DA and those that have passed.. How many cases are severe and why? No one is giving a breakdown by age and pre existing conditions because it will burst the illusion…
If you do not object to intravenous steroids why not have the Covid vaccine administered. They were especially developed to combat this dreadful disease. Dr. Dechausay is living testament to this. Please people, if you want to help our country survive, take the vaccine.
Yes, I do agree with that. You cannot put high-risk persons those with preexisting condition with others. These people need special treatment due to their preexisting conditions. All the asymptomatic people will eventually get well.
Also, you are vaccination people haywire. Those preexisting people cannot take the vaccines – heart problems, blood clots, hypertension, diabetes, etc., These people need to be given proper meals, isolated, treated against covid. given immunity boosting foods – vitamins C, K, D, B complex, etc.
When you give them the vaccine, they will die just like those you all are not reporting who died after vacs – heart problem, PE, Strokes, blood clots.
We have had a few (DNO please it is well known) so do not say this is a conspiracy or not fact. But they trying to blame unvaccinated but that vac still gets covid and spread it. So report the after-vaccine deaths.
“At present there are 474 patients admitted at the facility; 129 of those patients are symptomatic and at the St James Facility as we speak, there are 40 inpatients and of those 40 inpatients 27 of those are critically ill,” he revealel
In short, almost 75% of those at the St. James facility are critically sick. hear of an impending disaster boy? Meanwhile with this very bad news PM Skerrit has once again left the people in crisis and is enjoying his life lying and pushing his passport sale, in some foreign country, like he did during Erica in 2015 and during Maria in 2017.
“Meanwhile with this very bad news PM Skerrit has once again left the people in crisis—”
@Trouble I see, your statement above is very, very, very unfair and foolish!
What can the Prime Minister do, at home or abroad, about people who are sick with a virus which has come to cripple the World–is he the Savior of Dominicans against this deadly virus?
He advised you, people, again and again, as early as possible to get vaccinated. He did not instill the law of mandating that vaccination so that you all had the right to choose, but up until now, you all are still taking the negative advice of those around you, to not follow his call.
Now you are talking about “people in crisis” and blaming him for that, what is the cause of the so-called “people in crisis if not you all’s hard-headed mentality?
What did you expect him to do? Stay home to babysit you all, disobedient mind, when you all are attacked by the wrath of Corvid-19? How can you?
I see pressha start bursting pipe .
I can take all the blows Dcans want to give me here and on the streets (those who know me) but I hear you loud and clear Doc. Dcans are not taking this thing seriously including those politicians working the night shift laying pipes for DOWASCO. Yes they know themselves. Why don’t they join the police during patrols instead and see what we are seeing first hand.
This has to stop forthwith. I also call on the Dictator, the Mahaut Parl. Rep, and Tatan Parl Rep to join you and Dr. Ahmad on the podium during the next update. Hopefully the country will see they are now as “serious as a heart attack” by setting the example. . If not, the Dictator will have to follow Antigua’s process.
@Bwa-Banday, I agree with your last paragraph
It is coming to a point when the Government will have to introduce the mandate of vaccination for this corvid-19 virus, and they will have no choice, because the people are hard-heading, plugging their minds with the negative input, as they refuse to take the vaccine by their own “free will”
But in places like the Western Provinces of Canada, where I now live, hospitals are being so overwhelmed with unvaccinated corvid-19 patients that they are turning down people with other health issues, or cancelling their appointments, for services like surgeries–I don’t want to imagine what this would be like in Dominica.
The truth is we do not know how much longer this pandemic will be around, but now there is no sign of it going away soon–what is wrong with the mind of Dominicans? Why can’t they try to understand and do the right thing to take the vaccine, which is prescribed against that deadly virus?
You know you are so ignorant that if I stood in front of your face and pointed out how stupid is your comment, you would not even understand your own thought.
People like you are so ignorant you don’t even have the capacity to understand that COVID-19 and the Delta Variant cannot see political colors; it kills people, it will kill you, even if you are draped in red.
If supporters of the UWP are draped in Blue get infected the virus will kill them too.
You need to become a little civilized, and stop being so ignorant. People are getting sick and dying while their are a bunch people in Dominica playing politics about a sickness that is killing and reducing the world’s population.
When are you going to utilize some commonsense and stop talking crap?
Elizabeth by the time they come to the realization that it is necessary to make it mandatory to get vaccinated in order to save life, more than half the nation will be dead killed by the virus.
Francisco & Elizabeth there will be the true realization three (3) years from now – How many more will have to die from PE, Strokes, Heart attacks, clots, etc. Some vaccinated persons were adversely affected right here too. Over 12 too. They also need to add to the report – adversely affected and death by vaccines too. Francisco u know there is the Advers.gov website which you as an intellect should look at. Also, it is high time for the organizations to say that they were wrong. Also, read about Israel, Cuba (yes Cuba), Sweden ( no mask shutdowns, etc), and let me know your findings. Hey, I am not saying that covid is not real but the big hullabaloo was not necessary. Something which is over 99 % curable and over 99 % recoverable rate? What is the end to this – But someone (A Big wig) who wants to get everyone vaccinated. Who benefits from all of this? Ask yourself and for your information, the USA is part of this and not China alone. The Truth needs to be known. No disrespect.
Telemaque, I thought you were talking to me in that first comment above, but the second one seemed quite different.
Why don’t you address the person whom you are speaking to, because you never know who has spoken to that person before you, until your comment is published?
How are you anyway? I was wondering about the 5-hour surgery that you mentioned the other day, have you gone through with it already?
My God, I feel so very sorry for Dominica and Dominicans that are stock under the Evil, wicked and corrupt leadership of Roosevelt Skerrit and his 18 just as evil, greedy and wicked ministers. I have escaped the evil of Skerrit but Lord many of my relatives, loved ones, friends and fellow nationals are still bound and deliverance is nowhere close or visible. Lord all I can do is pray for the deliverance of my people that are still under that spell. Mehul Choksi escaped from this evil and wicked ruler because of his deep pockets. But the poor people are held captive under this evil regime and they are poor. Lord help my people
You should be thanking our PM for having secured sufficient vaccines for all Dominicans, when most of the developing countries, including the entire African continent, are desperate to get any at all. The Lord will not protect you against covid, but the vaccine will.
@delta
You can even thank the misleader for breaking covid protocols after he returned fron Covid hotsport Venezuela.. Remember the buffoon was at a funeral the next day? Then the cretin went to parliament virtually jeering at opposition parliamentarians who had their masks on?
That’s what the deceptive misleader and embarrassment did..He placed you life at risk!! Thank him!!
THANK HIM!!
Get real now! Thank him for doing his job? Are you serious or making a sly statement? Is that not what he stole the election to do? We have enough money in hidden accounts away from our treasury to buy vaccine for the entire Caribbean. The Dictator needs to go like yesterday if you ask me but mon-serwu-yer will deal with him. Somebody needs to remind him they can’t be bought or fooled like Charlo did them during the election campaign. Lesson learnt….they areaway smarter now!
Yes the vaccine is God now. Funny how a lot of these people worshipping “the science” now are the same people who doubt that same science when it talks about evolution and the origins of the universe etc.
Go ask God for forgiveness tonight DELTA with your nonesense
@Help Us Lord, what you need to escape from is the evils of the devil who has captured your mind–the Lord God is not hearing that hypocritical call of yours. His back is turned against you
You are right in the middle of evil and you don’t know it, but that is the way the enemy does his works with people like you for his glory.
Pray for God’s deliverance for yourself, from the grasp of Satan, your abuser. Leave the poor people of Dominica out of your blasphymous and evil dealings.
This is my command to you by the Power of God’s Holy Spirit in me–take heed of it!
You can’t blame it all on Roosevelt, he wants power the ignorant people of the country listen to his lies, and believe his promises.
This will continue for as long as Roosevelt is alive.
You can pray to God for deliverance of the country and people: However, if what is happening politically in Dominica is what the people want God will not intervene.
Remember Israel; God ruled over his people, there were no kings in Israel God talked to his people via his ordained prophets.
The people look at the nation’s around them which were govern by kings and said to God “give us a king.”
God did not argue with the people, he gave them Kings, they suffered to this very day.
God Jehovia will not do anything about Roosevelt Skerrit as long as the people of the country want Roosevelt to trample in their face!