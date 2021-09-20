Unvaccinated patients at Covid care facility incessantly become ‘aggressively’ and ‘acutely’ ill – Dr. Adrien Dechausay

As at the end of last week (Friday September 17) there were over 400 patients admitted at the Covid-19 Care Complex in Portsmouth.

Director of Medical Services at the complex Dr. Adrien Dechausay made that announcement during a Ministry of Health press briefing on Friday night that the patients who are more critically ill are admitted at the St James Covid Centre.

“At present there are 474 patients admitted at the facility; 129 of those patients are symptomatic and at the St James Facility as we speak, there are 40 inpatients and of those 40 inpatients 27 of those are critically ill,” he revealed

Dr. Dechausay said protocols have been developed to ensure the smooth functioning and the efficient and optimum delivery of care for patients at the Covid Centre. He said the St James Covid Facility has the capacity for approximately 60 patients and has also been retrofitted with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with a 4 bed capacity where 4 mechanical ventilators are assigned.

“So we are able to aggressively address some of the more concerning symptoms of patients admitted to that facility,” Dr. Dechausay stated. “We are able to address those conditions more efficiently at the St James Facility.”

He pointed out that one consistent observation noted at the Covid Care Complex is the incessant number of the admitted, unvaccinated patients who quickly become “aggressively” and “acutely” ill and may require some level of advance critical care.

He said this has posed quite a challenge for the healthcare providers, because some of these patients have succumbed to the virus and it is “quite difficult” for the healthcare staff to communicate such news to the families whose loved ones have succumbed to the illness.

The Covid-19 Care Complex Director extended condolences on behalf of the staff of the facility to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones to Covid-19.

He also appealed to members of the adult population who are not vaccinated, to get vaccinated.

“It works; it helps. It greatly decreases your chance of hospitalization; it greatly decreases the possibility of you developing a very severe form of the illness. It decreases certainly the possibility of you succumbing or you dying from the illness,” Dr. Dechausay stressed.

He said vaccination is the main tool in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, “so I urge you to take a more consistent responsible approach towards their health [family members] and please get vaccinated.”