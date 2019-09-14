Hector John granted bail in incitement case

Supporters, friends and stalwarts of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) gathered outside the courtroom in large numbers chanting “Free Spaggs John…free Spaggs John.” Some carried placards bearing the same slogan.

Hector “Spaggs” John, the MP for the Salisbury constituency, was arrested and taken to court on Friday September 13, 2019 charged with incitement for statements he made at a United Workers Party (UWP) public meeting in Roseau on September 6, 2019.

“Roosevelt Skerrit, this is my last time I am coming on the platform asking you to tell us about the money…you will be hearing about Hector John. You will not be seeing me; I will not be speaking anymore. I am going to tell you something before I leave, don’t think that you will call the elections without electoral reform; you will have civil unrest on your hands. Good night and God bless,” John said.

The matter was adjourned to December 13, 2019. Gildon Richards the lead lawyer on the defense team told the court that the incitement charge was defective and will not be able to stand. He said, in his submission, that the phrase “civil unrest” standing as the sole pillar of the charge is not sufficiently clear in meaning or effect, to constitute incitement of a crime.

“The charge is exceptionally vague and defective and ought not to be put to the defendant in this form purporting to be an offense in law,” Richards stated.

He told the court that if this matter is brought before a jury that is “not supporting John’s party” it is likely to lead to “grave injustice.”

“Further, until the House is dissolved, he is a sitting member of parliament who, in a year of election, ought to be able to bring to the government’s notice and public the dire need for propriety in the electoral process,” Richards said.

He continued, “It is in this context, I am forced to submit that no charge should be read to him.”

Magistrate Michael Laudat then asked the prosecution and the defense to prepare written arguments in the incitement case, the police versus Hector John.

The prosecution then asked the court for time to respond to which Magistrate Laduat requested that they make submissions in writing, the defense by November 15, 2019 and the prosecution by December 6, 2019. He will then give his decision on December 13, 2019.

John was placed on ten thousand dollars bail with one surety and no reporting conditions. The prosecution did not object to bail.

Speaking to the press after his release John said he will not be intimidated by his arrest.

“I came to town to do some business on Friday September 13, 2019 and was walking next to the Prevo Cinemall when a police vehicle stops and told me that they were arresting me,” he said.

He continued, “They will not intimidate me. Everybody who takes actions will face the consequences. I am a strong advocate for open and transparent and accountable government. They have given me more energy to do what I do as a member of parliament,” stated a defiant John. “Are we really free in our country? Can we talk freely and work freely? This is something we need to ponder in this country. Dominica deserves better. I will not be intimidated and continue to speak freely and openly.”

John’s legal team consists of Gildon Richards, Cara Shillingford, Ronald Charles and Henry Dyer.