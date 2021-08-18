Help in the fight against COVID-19; report those violating home quarantine – Mignon Rolle-Shillingford

Members of the public are being encouraged to assist in the battle against COVID-19 by reporting those who are violating home quarantine or isolation protocols.

Coordinator of the Health Promotion Unit, Mignon Rolle-Shillingford, urged persons during during a presentation on Monday night to report anyone seen in public wearing a red wrist band which indicates that person has been placed in home quarantine.

According to her, the changes in protocols in terms of isolation and quarantine states that asymptomatic Covid-19 cases (persons who have no signs and symptoms) that are fully vaccinated and have tested positive by antigen or PCR will be isolated at home. A red wristband will be placed on the patient’s arm to be able to identify him/her as a Covid-19 patient who should be isolated.

She further explained that unvaccinated patients who are asymptomatic and test positive by antigen or PCR for Covid-19, will first be taken to the COVID isolation unit and on the 5th day, the antigen test will be redone. If the patient is negative and does not show any signs or symptoms, the red wristband will be placed on the patient’s arm and he/she will be sent home for the remaining 5-days of quarantine or isolation.

“This is the time when we, the public, have to show how much we appreciate our health, how much we appreciate the work that the healthcare workers have been doing. I know you have been waiting to help us,” Rolle-Shillingford stated. “I know you have felt powerless as to ‘what can I do to help my healthcare providers.’ Now, this is your time.”

She urged the public to report anyone seen in the public with a red wrist band by contacting the police directly at 266- 5161 or any of the Covid-19 Hotline numbers.

“If you identify anyone, it could be your neighbour, your friend, your cousin [whether] on a bus or anywhere with a red wristband, then you need to call 266-5161,” she noted. “You can also call all of the Hotline numbers- 448-2151, 448-2171, 448-2156, 448-2153, 1-800-219, 611-4325, 266-3207 and 266-4884.”

She pointed out that if these people break the protocol and come outside of their home, “you, your family, your friends, your loved ones are at great risk.”

The health official admonished those placed in home quarantine or isolation to not allow visitors to their homes and to not remove the wristband placed by the healthcare professionals or providers.

“It is an offense by law to remove, that means if you remove the wristband and it is not removed by the healthcare professional, it is a breach of your quarantine agreement,” she warned. “It also means that when the healthcare providers come on the 11th day to remove the wristband and it is not there, that will indicate that you have breached the quarantine protocols.”

Rolle-Shillingford is further recommending that members of the public come to the assistance of quarantined or isolated people and use social media or the telephone to find out there needs.

She advised that those quarantined or isolated at home should have a Covid kit, “and in that you would have things like your gloves, masks, alcohol and sanitizing equipment. We also advised that persons identify which room or location will be used to quarantine persons who may have flu-like symptoms.”

It is also necessary, according to the Health Promotion Officer, for quarantined or isolated people to have a thermometer to take their temperature daily for on passing to the district health team.

“You must wear your mask at all times and isolate yourself from the other persons living in the house,” she added.

Rolle-Shillingford also stressed the need for an exposed person to self- quarantine once he or she has been identified as a primary contact since such people cannot be taken to the government quarantine centre anymore as the health system is overwhelmed. She advises that if a primary contact shows signs and symptoms, they should call the COVID hotline.

“If you do not have signs and symptoms you quarantine yourself and at least by the 5th day, you do your antigen test,” Rolle-Shillingford stated. “If your antigen test is positive, without symptoms and unvaccinated, you will be placed in quarantine. On the 5th day, you will be tested again, if you are negative and without symptoms, you will be sent home and placed on a 5-day home isolation and a red wristband will be placed on your arm.”

However, she stressed that a negative test does not mean that a primary contact is free to roam and if during the 5-day quarantine period, “you experience any signs or symptoms, we would like you to call the hotline.”

Rolle- Shillingford is encouraging everyone to wear a mask at all times, exercise proper respiratory etiquette, wash hands and clean frequently used surfaces, practice physical distancing, avoid being in crowds and importantly, she says to the adult population, in particular, get vaccinated.

“Vaccines have been known to work,” she stated. “It is the simplest and one of the safest ways to eliminate diseases.”