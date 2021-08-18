Help in the fight against COVID-19; report those violating home quarantine – Mignon Rolle-Shillingford

Members of the public are being encouraged to assist in the battle against COVID-19 by reporting those who are violating home quarantine or isolation protocols.
Coordinator of the Health Promotion Unit, Mignon Rolle-Shillingford, urged persons during during a presentation on Monday night to report anyone seen in public wearing a red wrist band which indicates that person has been placed in home quarantine.
According to her, the changes in protocols in terms of isolation and quarantine states that asymptomatic Covid-19 cases (persons who have no signs and symptoms) that are fully vaccinated and have tested positive by antigen or PCR will be isolated at home. A red wristband will be placed on the patient’s arm to be able to identify him/her as a Covid-19 patient who should be isolated.
She further explained that unvaccinated patients who are asymptomatic and test positive by antigen or PCR for Covid-19, will first be taken to the COVID isolation unit and on the 5th day, the antigen test will be redone. If the patient is negative and does not show any signs or symptoms, the red wristband will be placed on the patient’s arm and he/she will be sent home for the remaining 5-days of quarantine or isolation.
“This is the time when we, the public, have to show how much we appreciate our health, how much we appreciate the work that the healthcare workers have been doing. I know you have been waiting to help us,” Rolle-Shillingford stated. “I know you have felt powerless as to ‘what can I do to help my healthcare providers.’ Now, this is your time.”
She urged the public to report anyone seen in the public with a red wrist band by contacting the police directly at 266- 5161 or any of the Covid-19 Hotline numbers.
“If you identify anyone, it could be your neighbour, your friend, your cousin [whether] on a bus or anywhere with a red wristband, then you need to call 266-5161,” she noted. “You can also call all of the Hotline numbers- 448-2151, 448-2171, 448-2156, 448-2153, 1-800-219, 611-4325, 266-3207 and 266-4884.”
She pointed out that if these people break the protocol and come outside of their home, “you, your family, your friends, your loved ones are at great risk.”
The health official admonished those placed in home quarantine or isolation to not allow visitors to their homes and to not remove the wristband placed by the healthcare professionals or providers.
“It is an offense by law to remove, that means if you remove the wristband and it is not removed by the healthcare professional, it is a breach of your quarantine agreement,” she warned. “It also means that when the healthcare providers come on the 11th day to remove the wristband and it is not there, that will indicate that you have breached the quarantine protocols.”
Rolle-Shillingford is further recommending that members of the public come to the assistance of quarantined or isolated people and use social media or the telephone to find out there needs.
She advised that those quarantined or isolated at home should have a Covid kit, “and in that you would have things like your gloves, masks, alcohol and sanitizing equipment. We also advised that persons identify which room or location will be used to quarantine persons who may have flu-like symptoms.”
It is also necessary, according to the Health Promotion Officer, for quarantined or isolated people to have a thermometer to take their temperature daily for on passing to the district health team.
“You must wear your mask at all times and isolate yourself from the other persons living in the house,” she added.
Rolle-Shillingford also stressed the need for an exposed person to self- quarantine once he or she has been identified as a primary contact since such people cannot be taken to the government quarantine centre anymore as the health system is overwhelmed. She advises that if a primary contact shows signs and symptoms, they should call the COVID hotline.
“If you do not have signs and symptoms you quarantine yourself and at least by the 5th day, you do your antigen test,” Rolle-Shillingford stated. “If your antigen test is positive, without symptoms and unvaccinated, you will be placed in quarantine. On the 5th day, you will be tested again, if you are negative and without symptoms, you will be sent home and placed on a 5-day home isolation and a red wristband will be placed on your arm.”
However, she stressed that a negative test does not mean that a primary contact is free to roam and if during the 5-day quarantine period, “you experience any signs or symptoms, we would like you to call the hotline.”
Rolle- Shillingford is encouraging everyone to wear a mask at all times, exercise proper respiratory etiquette, wash hands and clean frequently used surfaces, practice physical distancing, avoid being in crowds and importantly, she says to the adult population, in particular, get vaccinated.
“Vaccines have been known to work,” she stated. “It is the simplest and one of the safest ways to eliminate diseases.”
It is a very sad situation, hysteria and fear has polluted the atmosphere in our beloved Country, it’s like a mass hypnotic spell. This statement is typical of what bureaucrats do, it’s always the Law and Force to solve problems. This is such a tyrannical behavior and what’s makes it worse they are not accountable for the things they say or implement. Our Country is at a crossroad, but we should always take heed that in the vault of the mind lie the chains of bondage and, yes, the keys to freedom.
I meant MARK of the beast
DNO, did you carefully moderated that comment before posting?
ADMIN: Thank you for pointing that out. It was just a few letters difference in the spelling of the name but it makes a significant difference in what it implies. The comment has been removed.
They follow the new world order agenda hook line and sinker. They keep trusting the same ones who enslaved and are enslaving our people. They accept the artificial intelligence of atheists who have robotized their people and continue to robotize ours. 1 person have died while the people have been programmed by fear. Their science is a lie as they attempt to heal with drugs which are inorganic substances. The mucus which is so stifling can only be eliminated by the mucusless diet of herbs, organic fruits, grains, berries, beans, nuts, sunshine, exercise and rest. They have a great opportunity to spiritualize by sticking together genuinely, by inhaling the fragrances of thyme, sage, eucalyptus, and ginger. They aim to reach heaven but are afraid to die, at the same time many have died from diabetes, pressure, kidney failure, cancer and asthma since covid 19. Pray, fast and be courageous. It is amazing how using herbs is outdated but the use of babies tissue in vaccines is science. Waw
its really a vaccine drive going on trying to play mind games on the people.. so someone asymptomatic thats vaccinated stays home but unvaccinated asymptomatic quarantines and in the event they get a negative result they still have to go home with a red band for 5 days.. pathetic … and hence the difference the vaccinated is positive and the unvaccinated is negative hence different treatment or shud i say punishment for the unvaccinated?
Nurse Shilingford I hereby nominate you for the Sisserou award this coming national day. Kuddos to you for your Dca style presentations with no fake yanky accent .
On the other hand I will continue to chastise the ruling Dictatorial cabal of the DLP for making this thing political and breaking the same laws willy neely. How dare they requesting us to SPY on and report our family, friend, paweh, compeer, nenen, comboss, friends and neighbors for doing excatly what they are guilty of allowing.
This is straight out of the Chinese playbook adopted in Wuhan when the virus broke out. Do you know how many Chinese were allegedly jailed and punished otherwise after being reported? Just asking a question because SPYING on each other for politicians is not in Dcans DNA and that my friend is a recipe for disaster. While I am very pro vaccine and believe it should be mandated I scorn on the very thought of having a “secret police society” simply to spy on each other for…
The whole thing has changed from a joke to real messy. Folks who are against what’s happening with government handling of the Covid virus are still going easy with their comments; Some going as far as say they love the nurse! Come on! Such contributors should save their time for something else. All the health administrators who are giving their two cents sh….t on the virus are bought by skerrit and are not practicing their expertise in an ethical manner; but are doing the bidding of a dictator. I’d rather be unemployed than to sell my soul and conscience to please rascal, no good for nothing pm. Who do these people sleep at nights is beyond me. They are kissing up to someone who doesn’t care about them, or their country. If my wife was a nurse in that mess she’d have to quit. Same with the police force. I couldn’t allow any of my family members to join that gang. Else I’d disown them. We are in real trouble, people. In trouble with an inexperienced pm.
Although Red is the color of the Labor party, I bet you if Skerrit, Melissa, Dr. McIntyre, Blackmore or any of the ministers test positive for COVID-19, you will never see them with any Red wristbands. So that wristband thing and the penalties for violating the covid protocols only apply to a few and not for those that are above the law. That’s another reason why we cannot stop the spread of Covid 19 in Dominica
Zig Heil! All this over one death?
I could not agree with you more. Can you imagine? Hundreds are dying of covid everyday in America from last year. Trinidad and Jamaica have recorded over 100 covid deaths from last year. St. Lucia and Antigua have recorded more than 10. Dominica is doing very well in comparison to the other islands and international countries. These UWP gangsters, talibans, are sickening and disgusting. This is our first covid death since the outbreak and these UWP bums are making a mountain out of a molehill. These guys are fighting a lost cause, a lost crusade. Lennox Linton will never be the PM of Dominica, NOT ON THIS EARTH. He has to be born again.
I don’t know that nurse personally but I’m in love with her and her passion for educating us Dominicans. We are a culture where COMMON sense is the word of the day (not education) and that will be our demise if we fail to listen .
You are free to love who ever you want When you read, the above statements did it really pertains to educating people, wow. As to commonsense, a phrase that’s always been thrown around, but I will tell you this, before something can be called commonsense it must be worthy and put under the microscope to tear it apart before such acolytes can be given to it as commonsense.
Tell me, someone who advocates for taking your freedom away, based on what they believe with the premise, of what is taught to them to acquire their vocation does that not bother you at all. When someone in authority says, “Vaccines have been known to work, It is the simplest and one of the safest ways to eliminate diseases.” does that not bother you, does this sound like someone educating the public. When someone is asking you to be a RAT to your fellow men in order to carry out their policy blindly ignoring your reason and observation, is this someone educating you, so long
After reading about 4 comments, i realise that’s how difficult it is to do thing right in a country when those at the top who make the law, are the same ones violating it with impunity.. Other citizens feel like they should do the same, and i dont entirely blame them.
Let the woman do her job and stop being nonsensical. Everything is about Skerrit and this and that. What is wrong with you as. hole UWP gangsters? Let her ministry do its job and stop pumping sh… All this for Lennox Linton? Not on this earth, not on the next one.
@ds
As usual you lack the capacity to write something sensible. I doubt many people even read your nonsensical contributions.
“wearing a ‘RED’ wrist band which indicates that person has been placed in home quarantine.
So nurse all you just forcing me to wear Skerrit’s mark of the Beast color then? I don’t wear RED because red in Dominica is a symbol of affiliation with Skerrit and his mark of the Beast. In fact we know to get a job in Dominica, you have to be Red. To get a cool out or hurricane relief or covid stimulus you have to be RED. To go upstairs of the financial center you have to be RED. In fact the former House speaker went as far as saying “you better RED than dead” which to me means if you are not Red with them you could be dead. I have decided to die, don’t get cool out or stimulus than to be RED and now all you forcing all you RED band on me and threaten legal action against me if I refuse Skerrit mark of the Beast color? Just now all you will try to force me to take all you RED coolaid man? Well nurse I will quarantine and will stay home but I don’t want RED MARK OF THE BEAST
Sir Mack of the beast is not colour. BE CAREFUL it is a very serious thing.
Hitler asked people to “turn others in ” too.
All this breaking of the rules will happen when those at the top shatter those same rules. This began with the PM.
And by the way, what if these red ribbons are cut off?
Nurse Shillingford and the health department mean well and I give them a lot of credit for their hard work. However, the truth is laws and protocols in Da are only for a few based on their political affiliation. Look, PM Skerrit made it clear that laws and constitution are not for him and I will go as far as saying that they are not for his known supporters too.
If it was Lennox Linton or members of UWP that came from Venezuela or abroad, vaccinated or not, the authorities would arrest him and send him into quarantine and then charge them with some bogus charge. But it was Skerrit. Based on Blackmores comments if it was a UWP parliamentarian that organized a party event in Bellevue that caused the spread, they would be arrested and jailed. If Gretta Robert was a UWP parliamentarian she would be arrested. When it is Skerrit or his supporters they can break any law or protocol and just a call to Skerrit will cause the police to not arrest and cause others to not answer hotline #