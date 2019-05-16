Help protect our birds; stop polluting says Forest Officer

Acting assistant forest officer in the Environmental Education Unit, Norma Anthony is calling on Dominicans to help keep the country as the nature island of the Caribbean by polluting less and taking good care its forest and wildlife.

She spoke at a bird art exhibition held earlier this week at the Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division as part of activities for the celebration of the ‘Caribbean Endemic Bird Festival’.

She said this is the 18th year that Dominica is participating in this festival.

“We are currently celebrating the ‘Caribbean Endemic Bird Festival’. It’s a month-long celebration which runs from April 22nd to May 22nd. Dominica participates every year. It’s a regional event. This year is our 18th year that we will be participating,” she said.

Anthony said that the bird art exhibition was a collaboration between the Forestry, Parks and Wildlife Division and the Waitukubuli Artist Association as part of activities for the festival.

“What we really want to bring out here today is to raise the awareness of the pollution that is happening in our water ways, rivers, coasts and our beaches. We know we had a serious blow after hurricane Maria. Maria dealt a serious blow to our forest and our bio diversity, So, what we are trying to let the public know is, let’s not try to add to that. We can prevent it,” she stated. “We cannot prevent mother nature but we can prevent things like pollution, throwing plastics everywhere. It affects the habitat and the feeding areas of the birds in nesting season of the birds…our wild life as well.”

The other activities outlined for the month-long event are radio quizzes and discussions, birding field trip with various schools, tree planting, choral speech with schools from the North East, birding while hiking on May 18th , a beach clean-up at Scotts Head on May 19 and a boat trip for bird sight – seeing.

The theme for this year’s ‘Caribbean Endemic Bird Festival’ is ‘Protect our birds, Be the solution to plastic pollution’.