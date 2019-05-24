HIFU machine costs US$2.5M – Darroux

Health Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux has disclosed that the High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) machine which was sourced for the new national hospital, cost US$2.5 million.

Dr. Darroux and other officials visited the HIFU Theatre, of the China Dominica Friendship Hospital at the Princess Margaret Hospital compound on Wednesday.

The purpose was to have a first-hand view of the HIFU machine.

He said during an interview, that this unique equipment will be used to treat tumors – both benign tumors and certain malignant tumors – especially prostate cancer.

“It has been proven particularly useful in the treatment for prostate cancer, but in recent years, it has been used in the treatment of kidney, liver among many others,” he stated. “This wonderful piece of equipment we see, is a surgical tool.”

According to Dr. Darroux, the hospital project came apart from the infrastructure and other basic equipment, such as beds, will ould have come with some new equipment including an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging).

“So those of you out there who are concerned why a HIFU and not an MRI, an MRI machine is also part of the project which will soon be on island,” he stated..

Dr. Darroux said the HIFU is not so much of a new technology, “In fact this technology has been around for the past decade and a half, but it has only been recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration of America.”

Furthermore, he said, there are other developed countries such as Australia, that are already using this equipment to treat various forms of cancers.

“It was finally approved by the FDA back in 2016 to begin non-invasive surgical treatment,” he explained. “This is a surgical piece of equipment where you do not have to undergo a surgeon’s scalpel anymore.”