High Court adjourns sentencing of Rodman Moses Lewis

Rodman Moses Lewis of Goodwill has to wait another 44 days to know his fate as the convicted murderer of Triscia Riviere of Stockfarm.

The former prison officer appeared before the High Court on Monday, 1st February, 2021 for sentencing but the matter was adjourned as information mandated by the court in order to proceed with sentencing, was not available.

Lewis, who pleaded not guilty to the murder of his ex-girlfriend and child’s mother, Triscia Riviere, 26, underwent a 6 and a half week trial in which the prosecution called more than 20 witnesses to the stand to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Lewis had murdered Riviere.

According to the facts of the case, on 3 November 2015, Lewis and Riviere who had broken up for a few months, were having an argument at her home in Stockfarm, which later resulted in him stomping his feet on her face multiple times and then striking her with a cylinder, which according to medical reports, resulted in her death.

Following a guilty verdict handed down by a five-man, four-woman jury, on November 19, 2020, the Prosecution gave notice to the court that it would be seeking the death penalty for Lewis.

Speaking to the press after the verdict, state attorney, Sherma Dalrymple, listed some of the grounds on which the DPP’s office took that decision.

“We believe that the circumstances of this murder are extremely brutal and it fits into the category of the worst of the worst which is what the learning says in that area and also this penalty is still available in Dominica; it is still on the law books and the accused, we think, is not likely to be reformed,” Dalrymple argued.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Evelina Baptiste, added, “I would like to say to the public that we are not looking for any particular kind of sentence. We remain as ethical to our prosecutorial ethics and we are ministers of justice but we think it is a case in which some message should be sent out to the public to deter them from these types of acts.”

The judge had ordered a psychiatric and social inquiry report to be presented to the Court on or before January 8, 2021 and for submissions to be filed by both parties on or before January 25, 2021, before handing down her sentence on February 1, 2021.

However, when the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the psychiatric report was not completed and the social inquiry report lacked key information, according to Dalrymple.

She told the court that because Lewis was a former prison officer, the inquiry should have contained information about him from his former colleagues as well the effects of the said incidents on the family and friends of the deceased.

Defense Attorney, Anthony Commodore, did not object to the State’s request and as such presiding judge, Justice Wynante Adrien- Roberts granted the request for a supplemented social inquiry report and the completed psychiatric report on or before March 1, 2021.

The matter was adjourned to March 16, 2021, when the court will hear from both sides before handing down its judgement.