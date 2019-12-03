High Court judge denies application to stop December 6 general election

High Court judge, Bernie Stephenson, has denied an application to grant an injunction to stop the December 6 general election.

In delivering her decision this morning, Stephenson said that once the President has issued the writ, the court cannot intervene.

She pointed out that the applicants do have ‘other relief ‘ through an election petition.

Lawyers for the applicants have indicated that the matter will be appealed.

