High Court judge denies application to stop December 6 general election

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 at 1:27 PM
One of the applicants, Loftus Durand, outside the courthouse with journalist, Curtis Matthew
High Court judge, Bernie Stephenson, has denied an application to grant an injunction to stop the December 6 general election.

In delivering her decision this morning, Stephenson said that once the President has issued the writ, the court cannot intervene.

She pointed out that the applicants do have ‘other relief ‘ through an election petition.
Lawyers for the applicants have indicated that the matter will be appealed.
DNO will publish the full story later.

13 Comments

  1. %
    December 3, 2019

    No surprise at all.
    That was expected.
    Skerrit
    Whey is the money?
    Whey is the money?
    Whey is di money?

  2. Lloyd Larond
    December 3, 2019

    That was expected. We expected no other outcome. Skerrit controls the Justice System but KARMA is real. Sorry when Maga Dog turn round and bite you Skerrit.
    NO Justice No Peace. No Reform No Elections

  3. Diafish jab
    December 3, 2019

    Sore losers! Get over it. So this is where the money gone and going? Move on 2-3 days to go. Ferry and lights sold out!

  4. Lin clown
    December 3, 2019

    Sometimes I wonder about the level of stupidity in UWP.They say they know the outcome of the case yet they file.They are going to win the election,yet they are trying HARD to stop it.DNO,DNO BREAKING NEWS,bias UWP PUPPET

  5. KID ON THE BLOCK
    December 3, 2019

    All YOU can not stop reggae!

  6. Cassie
    December 3, 2019

    Everybody knows the judge is a bias judge

  7. RandyX
    December 3, 2019

    No surprise there. No justice to be had in Dominica as long as Skerrit is in charge.

  8. jaded
    December 3, 2019

    It is interesting that the UWP and their supporters and enablers want, so desperately, to stop an election that they claim that they will win by a landslide. If they are so confident that they will win convincingly, then let the election take place.

    • Janeee
      December 3, 2019

      Wanting to win it fairly. Not with all kinds of people getting free tickets to come and vote even all in Grand Bay which I thought was a sure seat. It is a shame. Spend that money to fix Roseau or build one factory in Dominica. Sad.

  9. Bravo
    December 3, 2019

    Amen thank you Jesus. This is not the Judge of the dominica court decision but the decision of the Eternal Judge Jehovah Shamma. And we the Dominican people are forever greatful to the Most High for His mercies and deliverance from these trouble makers . Amen

    • Which Jesus?
      December 3, 2019

      Which Jesus are you referring to? The one who supports corruption? Immorality? Sin?
      Or the one who drove out the sinners with his belt?

    • Watchman
      December 3, 2019

      You really think this decision was an answer from the Lord, well remember he also states that he puts down one and raise up another. Please give him the praise when he put a new leader in place.

  10. craig charles
    December 3, 2019

    Being legal is not being right. There are other ways and means.

