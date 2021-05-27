High court rules against immediate removal of Mehul Choksi from Dominica

While authorities in Dominica were busy trying to get Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi deported from Dominica, attorneys Wayne Norde, Julien Prevost, Cara Shillingford-Marsh and Wayne Benjamin Marsh were filing an application in court to prevent it.
And they were successful, as High Court Judge, Justice Birnie Stephenson, ruled that Choksi cannot be immediately removed from Dominica and that he should be granted full access to attorneys.
His attorneys filed a writ of habeas corpus, a method used to bring a prisoner or other detainee before the court to determine if the person’s imprisonment or detention is lawful.
A habeas petition proceeds as a civil action against the State agent (usually a warden) who holds the defendant in custody.
The judge also agreed that Choksi’s attorneys be allowed to meet with him forthwith.
But when Wayne Marsh tried to see his client, he was denied.
Here’s Marsh in an interview with DNO moments ago.
The matter is expected to be heard at 9am tomorrow.
Choksi told his attorneys that he was kidnapped from Antigua and Barbuda and taken to Dominica by boat. Wayne Marsh confirmed that there were visible marks and bruises to his client’s face, as if he were beaten.
Choksi was reported missing in Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday by his wife Priti.
He is wanted in India after allegedly cheating the Punjab National Bank of millions of dollars.
While India has an extradition arrangement with Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica isn’t among the 58 countries with which New Delhi has either extradition treaties or arrangements.
In cases involving countries with which India doesn’t have an extradition arrangement, the repatriation of fugitives largely depends on decisions made by local authorities
Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne has told the media that Antigua doesn’t want Choksi to be sent back and that it would prefer for him to be directly repatriated from Dominica to India.
He also contended that Choksi had made a “monumental error” by travelling to Dominica as this had prejudiced the constitutional and legal protections enjoyed by him as an Antiguan citizen.
Dominica News Online (DNO) has learned that the police complied with the court order issued by Justice Stephenson and on Thursday afternoon, Choksi was allowed to meet with attorneys representing him in Dominica. However, the lawyers say that their client maintains his claim that that he was abducted and brought to this country.
Wayne Marsh is one of the four attorneys representing Choksi. The others are Cara Shillingford-Marsh, Julien Prevost and Wayne Norde, with instructions from Queen’s Counsel (QC) Justin Simon based in Antigua.
Marsh told Dominica News Online (DNO) in an interview today that, acting on a directive from QC Simon, attempts were made yesterday to consult with their client, however, they were denied access.
He said they returned to the Police Headquarters this morning and were granted permission and upon arrival in his holding area, Choski appeared to be severely beaten.
“His left eye was swollen and his face was severely bruised. He appeared weak and feeble and there were several marks on his body. He could barely stand from the mattress on the ground,” Marsh recounted.
The attorney said Choski informed them that he was on his way to dinner on Sunday evening in Antigua when 7 to 8 men dressed in blue who sounded like Indians and Antiguan police officers placed a bag over his head and forced him onto a sailing vessel at Jolly Harbour, in Antigua which carried a Dominican flag.
He said he later arrived in Dominica but en route aboard the vessel, he was “beaten, shocked in the eye with an electrical device and other parts of his body.”
According to Marsh, Choksi’s fear is that the Indian, Dominican and Antiguan governments are all involved in what he described as his “abduction.”
He said this position is borne out by the Antigua prime minister’s request for Dominican authorities to repatriate Choksi to India.
“This clearly means that the government of Antigua is working with the government of Dominica to ensure that Mr Choksi is denied his legal right, access to his attorney and his family and we as attorneys will be doing all that we can to ensure that he is represented,” Marsh contended.
The Ministry of National Security today released a statement informing of the “possibility” of Choski being sent back to Antigua.
Below is the high court order issued by Justice Stephenson.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
66 Comments
Really. All Dominicans should flood the streets of Roseau demanding answers on the individual whose only crime in Dominica is the violation of our immigration laws? REALLY! Educate me on the so called international implications for Dominica. How does this fugitive’s capture affect the average Dominican? This story is for politicians and not for the average Joe. Instead, focus on the abusive $64,000 rent that citizens have apparently accepted. Honestly, I am baffled that Dominicans have decided to just deal with this matter without any serious protest.
It is time for Dominica to show to the world that it does not support scammers and terrorists. India helped Dominica with the Covid vaccine during the time when India did not have enough vaccines for itself. Dominica must send Chomski to India immediately for prosecution and send a message of Dominica’s desire to stand with the truth.
@Point. Irrespective where he was living, the fact of the matter is he was arrested in Dominca. How did Dominca get involved in this hot mess. Also more importantly, why haven’t Skerritt, the leader of the country, nor the National Security minister said anything to the public since Sunday or Monday? The police are always quick to give reports to the public except when one of theirs murders a citizen or they are doing the bidding of their masters. Why hasn’t the police chief given a statement to the public? The corrupt cabal can try to lay low, hoping that this one will go away, but it’s got legs and will linger for a long while. Choksi is entitled to legal protect and that is what the judge and the lawyers representing him agree upon, even if you may not agree, and want the mess to you away quickly. I see you want to blame Gaston and UWP and not Skerritt. Let me remind you that Skerritt bragged he’s in charge but now he doesn’t want to touch this one.
Both Gaston Browne and Skerritt wanted this mess to go away quickly because it’s in Asia that they are selling the passports of their respective countries. This news will reach all over Asia and the people there will question the reputation and actions of the leaders who promised them a pie in the sky. That’s why Brown came out saying he wanted Dominca to send Choksi to India. These leaders spit in the sky and now it fall in their eyes. Remember that Antigua and Dominca were mentioned in the CBS TV program and the corruption associated with the CIP. Once again we have heard from Gaston Browne but nothing from Skerritt.
All conscious Dominicans should flood the streets of Roseau demanding answers from the police, the National Security Minister, the PM for a public statement on the ongoing Choksi scandalous incident. This incident has serious and long lasting implications for the country.
Along with Mr. Choksi, the captain and all members of the crew should have been arrested. The boat should have been confiscated. Mr. Choksi didn’t land in Dominica on a flying, magic rug.
One last thing here. Very recently, Mr. Skerrit declared with much fanfare and gusto that Dominica is the most transparent country in the Western Hemisphere. This is the precise reason why he is branded as a congenital, pathological,, compulsive, diseased LIAR because he truly is.
It is time for Dominica to show to the world that it does not support scammers and terrorists. India helped Dominica with the Covid vaccine during the time when India did not have enough vaccines for itself. Dominica must send Chomski to India immediately for prosecution and send a message of its righteousness to the world.
@Peter Edwards, you say that this an international matter that Dominca didn’t want to be a part of. I beg to differ from you. I firmly believe that Skerritt and Brown were in communication over the matter and I’m assuming that Skerritt knew and was an integral part of the skim until things exploded in the public forum. If not, why haven’t Skerritt nor Blackmore said anything to the public since Sunday or Monday? Think man, think
Mr. St. Jean great analysis! I’m of the exact opinion as you. ……………………………
Mr. Choksi has no acquaintances, friends nor ties in Dominica. His presence in the country had to be by illegal entry. Why then he’s the only one in police custody? Where are the captain and members of the crew? Who are they? Why is this international headline-making event so shrouded in secrecy by the local authorities?
Something is, in fact, many things are amiss. The public deserves answers forthwith. Corruption and collusion seem like a strong part of this debacle.
ADMIN: The second line was removed due to the potentially libelous nature.
The difference is that Jonathan stated his reasoned belief with no direct accusation of a crime.
Your statement attributed criminal behaviour to a group or organization in a case where the facts are still being disputed.
More anti Skeritt propaganda. He was living in Antigua why didn’t Gaston Brown return him to India where he was wanted for bank fraud. As usual just another uninformed and ignorant statement by Jonathan St. Jean. And as usual the UWP lawyers headed by their new go to QC Justin Simon is rallying to the rescue of Choksi.
@Point. Irrespective where he was living, the fact of the matter is he was arrested in Dominca. How did Dominca get involved in this hot mess. Also more importantly, why haven’t Skerritt, the leader of the country, nor the National Security minister said anything to the public since Sunday or Monday? The police are always quick to give reports to the public except when one of theirs murders a citizen or they are doing the bidding of their masters. Why hasn’t the police chief given a statement to the public? The corrupt cabal can try to lay low, hoping that this one will go away, but it’s got legs and will linger for a long while. Choksi is entitled to legal protect and that is what the judge and the lawyers representing him agree upon, even if you may not agree, and want the mess to you away quickly. I see you want to blame Gaston and UWP and not Skerritt. Let me remind you that Skerritt bragged he’s in charge but now he doesn’t want to touch this one.
Before you refer to anyone as ignorant just take a peep in the mirror and you are certain to find it.
This appears to be a well planned, coordinated and executed mission by persons at the very top with the adequate wherewithal and connections. We need to get every minute details from Mr. Choksi to tie the loose ends.
Your point about the lawyers is simply pointless and preposterous. This clearly demonstrates a high level of IGNORANANCE on your behalf. Representing someone in need of legal representation is exactly what lawyers are paid to do.
Hi Toto. I was not defendibg anyone. I was only saying yo give credit when and where it’s due! There MUST be something positive to say no matter who is on power. I have.reservations about both leaders but until all the facts are out we must be careful what we say. People other than Dominicans are reading these articles and they might hurt more than help our small nation!
@Peter Edwards, are you assuming that people in other places in the world don’t have opinions and speculate about things in their own country? Our small nation must stop being associated with crooks and criminals and corruption, especially of an international nature. You seem to be the type who would want to hide the criminal activity under the rug rather than inform the authorities. If you knew for sure that your neighbor was involved in criminal sexual activity, you seem to be advocating for keeping it hush-hush. I say don’t hide the crimes. When the government officials keep the public in the dark, what do you expect? People will speculate and this is normal. Tell Skerritt and Blackmore to talk to the citizens of Dominca about the truth of what’s going on. If they try to lie they will be caught in the web of lies again. Remember Monfared?
Thank God is an Antiguan (CBI) passport he carried. Many of those Useless Wicked People would have preferred he had a CBI Dominican passport instead to continue their damages to the country. But JAH is in control. The man was apprehended for illegal entry in the land, yet read those ignorant arrogant comments published on DNO by them Useless Wicked People. Dominica is begging for mercy under those radicals. Thanks to the law enforcement for a good job.
The law and the court will decide the fate of this intruder.
Strange though, see how quickly some lawyers sprang into action to represent Choski but in Mervin’s case, THEY ALL stayed back. Do THEY really care for their own people?
Anyways, Choski is not hiding at Morne Daniel! And it wasn’t persons dressed in red with the help of Antiguan police that dragged him away, like he said, but it was MEN DRESSED IN BLUE with the help of Antiguan Police who took him away.
Nothing constructive nor edifying just the usual accusatory nonsense. You are so consistently vacuous that sometimes it makes me think that you are robotically controlled. You offer nothing to activate the brain cells.
Choksi’s lead lawyer in Antigua recruited these lawyers in Dominica to defend his client. But you are so daft that you can’t see beyond your eyelashes. Is it that you have perpetual brain freezes? If you were to be paid for the relevance of your contribution to the issues you would get $0.0000000 for your sloppy job.
,Ibo MALAPROP France, let me make it be known to you.
I’m not here to live up to your expectation nor are you there to live up to mine. I am what I am.
You are one of those that think you are that smart. You may have beat up some books but that doesn’t mean you are clever. I’ve read lots of your comments and you sound like Mr. MALAPROP. All you do is to use words out of context to complicate the minds of your “follow” readers who don’t understand anything but to give you “thumps” up for your BS. You should say thanks that my contribution can have your brain cells activated so that you can respond to my comments.
You are here defending UWP and Lennox, whether right or wrong and accusing Skerrit and the government for every and anything. Most times, it’s left to wonder what planet are you really from. So why are you so upset when I do the opposite?
Now the REAL kix is, Skerrit afraid that India will retract their honorary Doctorates that they gave him. so he trying to see how he can please both India and Gaston Browne at the same time. Thats why he doesnt have time to rspond, he is figuring out what to say and not sound dumb by say things like gravitate outwards. But Dominica has no extradition obligation to India, thats why they (Gaston Browne) sent him here. Thats why Skerrit accepted him. They rest is yet to be seen. What urks me is that we witness allll this soap opera and hoopla, but we dont care to demand the accountability of our government’s role in all of this. Come elections in 2-3 years we will laugh at all of it like it was a little joke that wasnt meant to be serious. More cool out will pass and its more nonsense for the next 5. We are our own worst enemy without even knowing it.
So, when they off at their “Heads of CARICOM” meeting, and you seeing all of them giggling and laughing and smiling and pretend like they want the best for us as a region, we see how they all plot together to wash each other’s dirty laundry. Brown send Skerrit under the bus. Skerrit get caught holding the bag. He cannot talk now. Where Pampalam the expert on everything? (still studying drones i bet). where Ian and Reggie? They not loud again? Where Denise and all her weave and aggressiveness? Where ……. our Minister of national security. Bravo to the coast guard for “intercepting” at such a strategic point. But how did they know to go pick him up there. also where are the Indian men who accompanied Choski. They should also be charged for kidnapping as well as the boat captain also. No arrest of these people was made? Who are they? meanwhile, play with the Indian man still. He that have it for all you. And all you other CBI passport holders, be warned. Regional curruption…
This Mehul Choksi matter is beginning to sound like a socially distant soap opera and begs a number of questions. The most notable part of the story so far is the silence of both the Minister for National Security and the Minister for Foreign Affairs. Their silence is indeed deafening. One wonders, “What do they know and when did they know it?
@Juanita, remember that when CBS came out with the expose on the CBI corruption in the Caribbean region and Dominca was highlighted, Neither Skerritt nor Blackmore said a damn thing. Instead their surrogates chose to put the spotlight on Lennox Linton as betraying Dominica, instead of admitting that their corruption is what dirtyed the good name of Dominica. The chicken are coming home to roost
@Janathan St. Jean are you referring to the CBS program where the presenter just repeated all the UWP misinformation with nothing to back it up?
@Anon, do you know of the good reputation that CBS has internationally? Do you believe that CBS is some propaganda operation which wouldn’t do it’s due diligence before airing that program. Stop displaying your ignorance. Remember that Gaston Browne tried to defend Antigua but Skerritt acted like he’d lost his power of speech. Why didn’t Skerritt sue CBS if what they broadcast was false. Skerritt is quick to sue Linton, though. The program was repeated here in the USA. Other media would have taken CBS to task if the reporting was false. What alternative defense did Skerritt provide, when CBS tried to contact him he went into hiding. I would have thought that if cares about Dominca he’d come to it’s defense like Gaston Browne did. He acted like a mouse and not a man.
What a tangled web we weave when our whole plan is to deceive!!!!
De gentleman know dem politician game too well…..is man like Mehul dat cause a man to think he is de richest PM in the caribbean! De whole CBI programs in caricom was created to benefit people like Mehul….. without people like Mehul dem CBI programs will fall flat!
Money talks!
Money talking….. all we hear is the sound of silence!!!!
Where’s de chest pumping PM….talk nuh!
Every cabinet member numb and dumb!….. you will open your mouth large for de vote… and we will remind you.
See who have de power to cause some PM knees to tremble!!!
Man like Mehul and Jaiden created de likes of Roosevelt Skerrit millionaire!!!!
Money can do things eh!!!!!
How can these things happen in a law abiding country? A government is involved in covering up an alleged kidnapping and then denies the man his right for legal representation? How is this entire event even possible? Why didn’t he go to St. Kitts? Why Dominica. This whole incidence stinks and proves that Dominica is viewed by the entire world as a lawless country. Corruption breathes more corruption and lawlessness.
Didn’t skerite say he has diplomatic relation with India?? Now I hearing they have no relation??? Hey what’s goin on here?? Do we have a fake embassador to India ? But what the morda
You can have diplomatic relations with a country and also have no extradition treaty with that country.
It looks like UWP wants the fugitive Choksi to stay in Dominica; the irony of things.
No, but go or not, the man has to have representation. .Even if you commit murder, you have a right to legal representation or talk to your attorney and if you cant afford one one will be provided for you.
@Realist aka, let him stay in Dominca until the legal process is complete. Why do want to hurry up and send him away? What secrets don’t you want to come out? Dominca was a country of laws until Skerritt came into office as PM and egged on by his stooges has tried to flush the laws and the constitution down the cess pool
It sounds like you feel bad about the involvement of your PM so as usual you want to tie up UWP in it the shift the attention not working. LEts wait for Chotski to talk on June 2
You know Roosevelt, the corrupted; and his partner in crime the corrupted Gaston, I am sure have headaches right now; they are worried that their source of revenue the sale of passports is about to collapse.
My theory is that all the worlds undesirables buying Dominica, Antigua and St. Kitts passports will avoid indulging in such practice when they find out becoming a citizen of Dominica, and the latter does not prevent their extradition back to the country of their birth which they denounced; they will stop buying Dominica passport which they now know cannot protect them!
So, we had the Iran fugitive captured in Dominica, the African queen also captured in Dominica, and now this!
Don’t forget the criminal captured in Italy, who tried to escape justice by declaring himself a Dominica Ambassador!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
What are you going to do Roosevelt when the passport industry collapse under your corrupted feet?
Dominica is the most difficult place on the planet to understand what is talking place in the country; everything in Dominica seems to have corruption written all over!
The following is supposed to be the ruling of a so called judge.
“High Court Judge, Justice Birnie Stephenson, ruled that Choksi cannot be immediately removed from Dominica and that he should be granted full access to attorneys.”
Let’s take the word “full access” as in this case defined as: permission, liberty, or ability to enter, approach, or pass to and from a place or to approach or communicate with a person or thing Investigators wanted to get access, ect, ect.
I do not know why the so called judge made that silly comment when the man, the fugitive has at his disposal four Dominican lawyers in Dominica representing him, and a fifth ( 5th) Dominican in the person of Justine Simon in Antigua representing him.
Whereas this is a windfall payday for the Dominicans, none of which:
Cont:
With all that in mind and the other truths the authorities are hiding from us, I am now wondering about the 19 Indian men they told us that overstayed and we’re sent to jail. Boy with this government and police that behaving like corrupt politicians we really have to connect every dot
Well we stuck with him here or we can send him back to Antigua unless we extradite him as a suspected criminal to India. He cannot be repatriated to India because under Indian law he ceases to be an Indian citizen the day he gained Garat/ Antiguan citizenship. Legally the only country he can be deported to is Antigua.
@KID
99.999% of the Aljazeera documentary focused on the corruption of the DLP, including the exposure of the greedies in the DLP leadership called HUNGRY HYENAS!!! Do you understand the term “Hungry Hyenas???? That means they are “”VOWAS””, they take 90% of our wealth, and give us 10%, and still want their cut from the 10%… That is what we have as leadership in Dominica.
We were told about a mansion that costed EC$29 000 000.00, and myriad other things about the greedies in DLP!!
Dont talk about the non transparency and accountability of our CBI programme…IT STINKS!!! You KID must stop opening up cans of worms.
You are a KID, go to school!!!!
%, For you information, ALL sin is sin.
Did you see the PM signature on the Algezeera report?
This exactly what happens when small, poor countries deal with multi-millionaires and billionaires without doing their due diligence.
Why would these unimaginably wealthy people want to hang out in these impoverished mundane, distant places? It’s pellucid. More likely than not to escape prosecution for their illicit acts.
Having said that, the most frightening development is the refusal of the Dominica police to obey an order of the court. When the court becomes a useless instrument the country disintegrates. An ordinary police officer feels empowered to defy the court probably with instructions from the top.
Dominica is now a pariah country rivaling Somalia, Belarus, North Korea. ………………………………………
ADMIN: That last statement was potentially libelous. Information is still coming out and the available facts could change at any moment.
Please wake up Dominicans and stop the constant criticism of the police and those elected to serve you. If the police didn’t get him and you found out he was in DA you would be criticizing them. They arrest him and you question their strategy? This is not a political ploy: it’s an international affair that the island didn’t ask for and although there may be negative comments from some, there is a positive aspect also: the Courts and Police are working!! Thank God there are public servants doing their jobs!!
Stop apologising Peter. It is an insult to most Dominicans, who know Skerrit is a schemer and don’t trust him at all. You make out he is innocent, which is ridiculous.
The local government and the armed bandits (‘police’) are not working for the citizens. They are working at the behest of the world’s most corrupt and despised tyrant.
Imagine an incident of this magnitude that has gained worldwide attention and the citizens of Dominica are left to speculate because the relevant authorities are inexplicably tightlipped. The public has a right to know as the resources of the STATE, paid for by taxpayers, are used to arrest , house and feed the fugitive.
Your comments show that you are misguided, simplistic and dim-witted.
Peter you trying really hard we. You are laughable best you quit now
So it seems like Gaston Browne found himself in a real bind, and he wanted his RSS favor payback: Mehul found himself in Dominica. Dominica has no extradition treaty with India, but one exists with Antigua. If Mehul is deported from Dominica, then everyone would be in the clear. Gaston does not have to explain anything to the many citizens by investment from Antigua who would be asking him questions. But if Mehul was found illegally in Dominica, then he could be deported to India, where instead, he should be sent to the last country from which he travelled. But in this case, there was no last country since he could not produce a passport. Why! because he was kidnapped.
Hmmmmm. BUT! Here came Loftus Durand spilling the beans on Q95 with his ten questions, and all hell broke loose! The plan to secretly deport Mehul to India came apart. And now, Mehul must be returned to Antigua which has no extradition relationship with India. You sent RSS to DA, but God is paying you back!
I’m happy that the high court has decided to stay the rushed extradition if Choski from Dominca to Antigua. Everyone is entitled to due process and the attorney general is supposed to know that. Why rush to send him back to Antigua? The longer he remains in Dominca, the more the focus will be on Dominica and Antigua and their shenanigans associated with the CIP’s. Gaston tried to get Skerritt to give him a way out by asking that he be sent to India and not back to Antigua, even if Gaston was quick to accept his money in exchange for an Antiguan passport. Then Skerritt must have known since Monday if not before that this scoundrel was in Dominca, yet Skerritt nor Blackmore haven’t seen it fit to properly inform the citizens of what’s going on in our country. Their silence shines a spotlight on their perceived complicity in this shameful saga. Why does Skerritt, Blackmore and the AG want to rush to ship Choski out now that the cat is out of the bag that he is in Dominca?
Choski seem to know a lot!!!!!
Is it that most of our CDPF officers do not know the law, or they are just square pegs in round holes, bowing to the dictates of a LIAR IN CHIEF whose rope must end one day???????
I know for a fact that most of these officers are accomplished idiots, since they are there through Parl reps, and not because of ability, merit or allegiance to Dominica. Most of them seem to have allegiance to a Dominican devil, who LIES, STEALS and CHEAT.
Most can’t communicate, and are hungry to use force as their major instrument of communication.
All the above, plus very poor leadership of the CDPF means that the country is in trouble. A Commission of Enquiry into this CDPF is long overdue.
@%
To put it plain and simple, the CDPF, Customs, Port or any other institutions in Dca is NOT the problems. Those of us who are familiar with Root Cause Analysis know for a fact that there is a single root cause to Dca’s malady and that’s the government led by the ALLEGED conman from Enbar, Vielle Casse. You may ask then what is the solution and that is simple; “The current ALLEGED Conman PM” must go along with his cabinet! Period!
No amount of good and fancy speeches, bad discoveries, complaining on radio or even piece-mill, selfish demonstrations without the end result being resignation of the current government will NOT work. However, massive demonstrations supported by massive strike actions resulting in government resignation, removal or dismissal will work. Otherwise, its going to take guerilla warfare by a few brave men with overwhelming public support thereby forcing the government to resign.
You know When a person dies and their death is questionable? They want the person to be buried ASAP, so nobody can investigate. In fact a former minister will understand what I am saying because after Maria, he told us how he turned a priest and rushed the funeral of a foreigner. Up to today no damn investigation or anything such thing so people could know the truth about the cause of death and funeral. Well to be fair to PM he dumped that former Minister and replaced him with his brother. I don’t know why pm dumped him ok.
Now back to the story. So if it is true that Mehul Choksi was kidnapped and shipped on a boat to Dominica, then I have some Questions:
1. Who kidnapped him?
2. Who shipped him to Dominica?
3 Whose boat was involved
4. If the boat was a foreign boat, was the captain arrested for violating our covid-19 protocol?
5. We’re politicians from both Antigua involved!
6. Did the local police know of the plot
7. Is it true he was arrested at Toucari or Cainefield…
Gaston Brown cannot say what he wants done; the law must prevail. I have no respect for this man from the time he said he was welcoming Vincentian volcano victims so they could be partners to Antiguan men. Very shameful and low. On another note why do we get involved in this sort of things. The government of Dominica and the police are endangering the lives of Dominicans at home and abroad. This are guys from a region who blow up people who offend them. If Gaston is fed up with his guess let him do what he must. Don’t get involved in this. Dominicans how much will it take for you to see that your government is dangerous to you and to me to because I always brag that I am Dominican. I keep a flag on my desk at work and always wear Dominica t-shirts. Now is the time before it is too late.
But how can you blame de man nah. De man want light skinned children in Antigua. Eim too nah black, and he demonstrated that by this statement.
Is not the same ting Skeritt do nah? Then he added insult to injury by sending his children to be born in America. What an unpatriotic and un-Dominican Dominica leader. But then the man is an un-Freedomite Freedomite an un-Laboirite Laboirite masquerading as a Laboirite.
ALAS Dominica ou pwee
Are some of these lawyers UWP supporters?
@Realist aka Expat
If they are, its their right to support any political party of their choice?
Your question is ASININE, and still borders on unadulterated ubbish!!!
@Realist aka Expat, yes and you should be happy that they are law abiding citizen and lawyers who really believe in the “rule of law”. Unlike your boy, the double doctorate dude, who said that “no law and no constitution” can prevent him from doing what he plans to do. Good governance like good government is based on laws rather than on men. Join the Jaycees movement so you can be educated on being a good person and citizen.
What does that have to do with anything? You some of you are really ridiculous with your party support. I am sure you not more laybar than me and have done nothing for the party as I have done but you are just one of those new age parasites. This is not about party. That’s about country. We should not get involved in these activities. Anyway I am not even sure you understand what’s going on so let me leave you alone.
All are UWP sympathisers. Who appointed them to represent Choksi at such short notice? I smell a rat.
@Anon, keep on smelling 😄. The high court judge knows the laws and accepted the lawyers as representing Choski. She sent out a warning to the police chief, the AG, Skerritt, Blackmore and their agents that they cannot ship out Choski before he has had legal representation. Dominca is a country of laws. You and your corner seem to have forgotten that because you have gotten away with so much tomfoolery
You are silly, UWP don’t want this man here either. Enough of our own crooks here already. Many lawyers in Dominica just like vultures and want their make money when they can, always legally of course and always in the interest of justice. If Choksi have access to money he will pay them handsomely, business is business whether you making it from defending drug dealers or international crooks.
Don’t talk BS, man! Is that the best you can come up with. These guys are trying to earn a living and defend an individual that otherwise would be removed from our country just on the dictators saying so without consulting the laws of our country first. All you recipients of Skerrits TREATS, GROW UP and for once put your brains in gear.
I didnt know that UWP had some lawyers and DLP had some and maybe APP had another set. DFP has the some also. I didnt know it was set up that way. I thought the lawyers represented the law and whatever client they felt was legally representable, unless in the case of court appointed legal aid.
Keep him in Dominica until we hear the truth from Gaston Brown and his friend..The whole thing surrounding Choksi is so fishy..!! It is fishier that the news of the US$ 500 000.00 found at Cottages in the north, but all Dominicans are not fools.
Was the speedboat seized? It was involved in backdoor activities.
Who else was/were arrested?
Who owned the speedboat?
How many people were involved in this backdoor activity?
How did the police know is Toucarie Choski would disembark?
Good job lawyers..I wish Choski spill out the beans!!!
Be careful what you ask for.
Just remember the Algezera report.
Those that were pointing finger was caught in the same web.
This is scam master defrauded 1 billion dollar in India. Now he is on the run. Would you like to have him or face the law in India?
Sorry Paul that’s not the question you should be asking. The QUESTIONS ARE;
1. How did he get to Dca
2. Was our government or its cabalists involved in the alleged kidnapping and deliberately bring of the victim to Dca?
3. How did the police find out about the whole saga and their involvement thereafter?
4. Now he is in Dca can we follow the rule of law and process his removal according to law?
We are a failed state but at least we need to follow our laws sir.
implicated and caught are two different words.
As usual just unadulterated nonsense coming from a ‘not too bright DLP fanatic. The Aljazeera Report exhumed the massive corruption of the Skerrit ‘Secret Society’ that was shrouded in darkness. Buried under layers and layers of deception.
Not just that we want the conditions of our jail cells to be exposed as well.
@If we knew better, I’m happy that the poor connection of the cells are receiving some exposure. No human being, Dominican or not should have to be placed in deplorable conditions when the State takes as as away their rights. Come on man
I totally agree (100%) with the government of Antigua.. Refuse him ( Choksi) Gaston Brown, let (Skerrit) the government of Dominica, repatriate him to India. At least you (Gaston), has a semblance of responsible leadership.
Well done Gaston!!!