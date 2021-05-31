Higher education and research emphasized at DSC Scholarship and Creative Achievement Conference

Lecturer of the economics class of the Dominica State College (DSC) Ashma McDougall has highlighted that the Scholarship and Creative Achievement Conference of the Economics Department represent the intellectual pursuit occurring daily on the campus of the DSC.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of this year’s seventh annual conference, McDougall emphasized that when the course economic research methods were incorporated into the curriculum almost a decade ago, it was designed to encourage economic research at the associate level and it brought on renewed enthusiasm for higher education and research as the way forward to development.

“Knowledge generated by research is the basis of sustainable development which requires that knowledge be placed at the service of development be converted into an application and shared to ensure widespread benefits” she pointed out.

The two-day conference which was held on May 25th and 26th, 2021, included presentations of regional research from eighteen students researchers and panel discussions following each presentation featuring prominent researchers both here and in the diaspora.

Stresing on further benefits, the lecturer noted the annual event is a combination of a member relationship between the students and faculty with the economics department and the students within this department are encouraged to engage in the discovery process early in their academic career which the conference provides an opportunity to share insight, explore new ideas and gain additional perspectives.

“This conference celebrates students excellence in regional scholarship, learning beyond the classroom and over the next two days, you will be exposed to a thought-provoking lineup of papers and speakers. Their presentation represents diversity with the economic discipline, more importantly, their work foreshadows even greater achievement that will come from these scholars and artists for years to come,” she reported in her opening remarks.

A recurring theme of the students was the exploration of youth unemployment and underemployment in Dominica.

Other topics included, the median voter theory and understanding how persons vote in Dominica, analysis of the tuition-free policy and male enrollment, gambling addictions among youths, MSMEs and Growth within Dominica, Haitian Migration and the Dependency Syndrome and Culture of Dependence.

While applauding the work of the students and faculty members, President of the DSC Donald Peters noted that in Dominica, research is needed more than in any other country in the world.

“The college has to double up on trying to teach students research and to continue the process of research,” he stated. “What they do is ensure that in the future, we will have people who can count, measure, analyze and help make decisions.”