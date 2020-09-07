HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarian Veronica Elsina Burton

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica

Today, we begin by bringing into focus, centenarian, Veronica Elsina John Burton.

Name: Ms. Veronica Elsina John Burton

Age: 101

Born: June 1st 1919

Resides in: the Village of Bataca, Kalinago Territory