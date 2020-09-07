HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarian Veronica Elsina Burton

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica
Today, we begin by bringing into focus, centenarian, Veronica Elsina John Burton.
Name: Ms. Veronica Elsina John Burton
Age: 101
Born: June 1st 1919
Resides in: the Village of Bataca, Kalinago Territory
2 Comments
DNO, it would be nice to have at least one paragraph on the life of those who are featured.
ADMIN: We agree. We will do so whenever possible but chose to begin publishing rather than holding this series back for that reason.
DNO PLEASE, HER NAME IS ELSINA BURTON “MA ATTER”
ADMIN: We received the information from the Dominica council on ageing. The name on her birth certificate is Veronica Elsina John and her married name is Burton.