HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarian Veronica Elsina Burton

Dominica Council on Ageing, DNO - Monday, September 7th, 2020 at 5:46 PM
In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica

Today, we begin by bringing into focus, centenarian, Veronica  Elsina John Burton.

Name: Ms. Veronica Elsina John Burton

Age: 101

Born: June 1st 1919

Resides in: the Village of Bataca, Kalinago Territory

2 Comments

  1. Michael Norris
    September 8, 2020

    DNO, it would be nice to have at least one paragraph on the life of those who are featured.

    ADMIN: We agree. We will do so whenever possible but chose to begin publishing rather than holding this series back for that reason.

  2. CORRECTION REQUESTED
    September 8, 2020

    DNO PLEASE, HER NAME IS ELSINA BURTON “MA ATTER”

    ADMIN: We received the information from the Dominica council on ageing. The name on her birth certificate is Veronica Elsina John and her married name is Burton.

