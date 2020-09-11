HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarian Ann Laviniere

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.
Today’s, centenarian is Ann Lavinier of Bagatelle.
Name: Ms. Ann Laviniere
Age: 100
Born: July 25th 1920
Resides in: the Village of Bagatelle
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
DNO…thanks for highlighting the elderly but it would be very interesting to learn something about the lady, her likes, dislikes what she did to live so long, her food choices and so on. Please on the next one you highlight give us some information. we all will be grateful…..thank you.
ADMIN: Thank you for your kind suggestion, we agree. Please see our response above.
My Mom Ann Laviniere was a Chef since she was in her early 20’s. I learned a lot from her way of cooking and her Deserts. Because of her I have perfected my Sorrel Wine and Sorrel Champagne. Her recipes are a mixture of African/West Indian and European Cuisines..
May the Lord richly Bless her on her Birthday and always. Warm wishes from my Husband Rudolph LaRocque and I and our children.
May the Lord richly Bless my Mother and keep her in safety always. May the Lord also Bless her with Longevity.We wi always love you my Mother. Your loving g daughter and family.
Hello everyone,
Just a bit of name correction here.
My Mom Ms. Ann Laviniere is spelled with an E at the end of her Surname
LAVINIERE
ANN LAVINIERE SHE COMES FROM THE FIRST FAMILY LAVINIERE
THANK YOU.
Christine Royer LaRocque
Here
ADMIN: Noted. The article has been updated.
I’m always concerned about the wellbeing of our elders. They are the forerunners who have paved the way for our generation and generations yet unborn. If the middle aged, young adults and the adolescents would do some volunteer work with our senior folks, this will improve the quality of their lives. Just remember this. If God bless all of us with longevity, we all will one day take their positions.
To all our elderly brothers and sisters: Don’t complain about being old. Not everyone is given that privilege.
Congratulations to Ann. She has been blessed.
Ms Ann Laviniere is my mother. I am her first child. She looks wonderful and beautiful and quite young for her age. May the Lord richly bless my Mother.
I will always love you.
Your daughter Christine
It would be lovely to hear about Ann’s life story. All the life experience and knowledge of 100 years and yet we can only see her name, age, location and photo. Please consider interviewing the centenarians or even just asking them if they have any words to share.
ADMIN: Thank you we agree.
We intend to do a more in depth feature but this would take more time than we have right now.
Instead, we have decided to publish this series as a sort of pictorial to highlight these individuals in time for month of the elderly.
It would be nice to include a little info about the centenarians.
ADMIN: It really would, please see our response to “shar” above.