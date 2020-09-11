HIGHLIGHTING THE ELDERLY: Centenarian Ann Laviniere

In observance of Month of the Elderly, DNO, in collaboration with The Dominica Council on Ageing, will, throughout the month, be putting the spotlight on members of the elderly community in Dominica.

Today’s, centenarian is Ann Lavinier of Bagatelle.

Name: Ms. Ann Laviniere

Age: 100

Born: July 25th 1920

Resides in: the Village of Bagatelle