HIPPOCUP nautical rally held in Dominica

Dominica welcomed 26 yachts carrying 250 doctors and surgeons from France for the 25th annual HippoCup 2019.

HippoCup nautical rally is the biggest sporting event in the world of health. It is an opportunity for the doctors and surgeons to meet new people and share experiences in a paradisiacal environment. There is a regatta during the day and a dinner & a party at night.

The rally, which was held in Dominica for one night, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, hosted a dinner party and awards ceremony at Fort Shirley, Cabrits National Park.

This event was facilitated with support from DDA, PAYS, Forestry Division and DASPA.

According to Herve Nizard, FWI Representative for DDA, “the event was a great success! the group was amazed by the natural beauty of Fort Shirley & Prince Rupert Bay. We anticipate their return to Dominica in the future”.

Discover Dominica Authority welcomes these opportunities as these events continue to drive development and promotion of Dominica’s yachting sector.