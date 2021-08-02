EMANCIPATION DAY 2021(video): Stones of Blood

Dominica News Online - Monday, August 2nd, 2021 at 4:56 PM
In observance of Emancipation Day 2021, Dominica News Online (DNO) through its DTV channel, presents one in a series of video recordings from an event organized by the 12th of July Movement to observe Maroon Day 2015. The series preceded a lecture on the topic Slavery and its Persistence-a Caribbean Predicament hosted by the Movement  and presented by Rev. Dr. William Watty on November 19, 2015.

In this video, Bernard Wiltshire speaks on the topic:  Stones of Blood.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

3 Comments

  1. Election wasted
    August 3, 2021

    Emancipation Day? You gotta be joking. Once our beloved country has rid itself from the current corrupt regime all you should celebrate. Until then, hold all your heads in shame. There is him and the cabal living in palaces in some of all you can’t even afford a tent. I pity all you and frankly all you deserve all you get. Sewo and burnt chicken wings…

    • Just asking
      August 6, 2021

      What does the current regime have to do with emancipation? They don’t even entertain teaching African i.e Black history in our schools, a key to our collective productivity not unlike other successful groups of people. I don’t think Bernard even supports them, those are two separate things don’t you think?

  2. Real Possie
    August 2, 2021

    So if I understand you correctly, Sir, Dominicans should not produce “things” for export/profit, but should instead be unproductive, and rely on handouts coming from, Skerrit, their modern day slave master, controlling billions, in foreign bank accounts, which have been unaccounted for in the national treasury…???

