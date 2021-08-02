EMANCIPATION DAY 2021(video): Stones of Blood

In observance of Emancipation Day 2021, Dominica News Online (DNO) through its DTV channel, presents one in a series of video recordings from an event organized by the 12th of July Movement to observe Maroon Day 2015. The series preceded a lecture on the topic Slavery and its Persistence-a Caribbean Predicament hosted by the Movement and presented by Rev. Dr. William Watty on November 19, 2015.
In this video, Bernard Wiltshire speaks on the topic: Stones of Blood.
3 Comments
Emancipation Day? You gotta be joking. Once our beloved country has rid itself from the current corrupt regime all you should celebrate. Until then, hold all your heads in shame. There is him and the cabal living in palaces in some of all you can’t even afford a tent. I pity all you and frankly all you deserve all you get. Sewo and burnt chicken wings…
What does the current regime have to do with emancipation? They don’t even entertain teaching African i.e Black history in our schools, a key to our collective productivity not unlike other successful groups of people. I don’t think Bernard even supports them, those are two separate things don’t you think?
So if I understand you correctly, Sir, Dominicans should not produce “things” for export/profit, but should instead be unproductive, and rely on handouts coming from, Skerrit, their modern day slave master, controlling billions, in foreign bank accounts, which have been unaccounted for in the national treasury…???