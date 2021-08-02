EMANCIPATION DAY 2021(video): Stones of Blood

In observance of Emancipation Day 2021, Dominica News Online (DNO) through its DTV channel, presents one in a series of video recordings from an event organized by the 12th of July Movement to observe Maroon Day 2015. The series preceded a lecture on the topic Slavery and its Persistence-a Caribbean Predicament hosted by the Movement and presented by Rev. Dr. William Watty on November 19, 2015.

In this video, Bernard Wiltshire speaks on the topic: Stones of Blood.

