VIDEO: Convict Leasing, Forced Labor, Theft of Black Wealth: The Case of the Chattahoochee Brick Company

Below is a Special IBW (The Institute of the Black World 21st Century) Labor Day weekend video premiere — Convict Leasing, Forced Labor and Theft of Black Wealth: The Case of the Chattahoochee Brick Company.
Background: The Chattahoochee Brick Company was a brickworks located on the banks of the Chattahoochee River in Atlanta, Georgia. The brickworks, founded by Atlanta mayor James W. English in 1878, is notable for its extensive use of convict lease labor, wherein hundreds of African American convicts worked in conditions similar to those experienced during antebellum slavery. It is speculated that some workers who died at the brickworks were buried on its grounds. The brickworks was discussed in Douglas A. Blackmon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book Slavery by Another Name, released in 2008. The property ceased to be an active brickworks in 2011.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
So much blood on that countries hands. Smh
Black people will never live to experience freedom, peace, unity and prosperity in their own land while dwelling among other races. Why this is so? Because every other race on this planet have a deep rooted belief that blacks should serve them. How many Blacks have white employees? Chinese employees? Indian employees? Blacks are programed to beg, to be last and at the bottom of everything good. Some may see this mentality as racist. To the contrary, it is the reality. They seek us out, and come amongst us, to enslave us. Why are we not able to rise? Hatred of self, fractured family structure, living for today, and low self esteem. Any time our sons and daughters achieve some educational degree we run to the media to post pics and show it off as though it’s some unexpected miracle. My Son is a Scientist (PhD) born in Dominica and is in the Cancer Research Field. But we have never showed him off and he is low key and extremely smart. We blacks are able to do great things as anyone else.
The problem is not that other races want us to serve them (which they do), the problem is our own lack of self sufficiency. Our problem starts with our leaders who are unanimously sell outs… all Caribbean/African leaders serve and prioritize non-black interests.
Then there is our religious beliefs which teach us that we should pray to a white man who sits on the clouds (dellusional). We should be relying on ourselves, our communities etc. We should be uniting – Black Caribbean/African/Black American/Black British – pooling our resources and solving our own problems. Instead we have a deep rooted belief that a white man in the sky is coming to save us. This is why although we are full of resources, we still think that our only way to survive is from donations from Europe, US etc.
Then there is our lack of trust for each other. Always trying to get up on each other. Watch the indians, chinese etc, they work together and that’s why they are becoming dominant.
#OurSolutionIsUs
If you look at the family structure between other races and how it is planned, in terms of responsibilities: shelter, food, clothing and education; the black falls short of these responsibilities. When you have a black man having 8 children with 8 different women and is uneducated and unemployed, what kind of harvest should the community, the village and the country expect? This my friend is our downfall. I’ve been saying this for as long as I can remember. The family is the key to success.
Now where does that leave you.. bashing black people? Chinese and Indians are as poor or even poorer, that’s your example?
Let me help you, try people that were given reparations like Koreans, Japanese, Germans, Jews, Britain who brought us in on the Wind-Rush after Hitler’s bombardment. Did you know ‘reparations’ is what all them so-called prosperous have in common besides African wealth ? I’m asking. ..for a friend.
Instead of watching people fight and coshony on Facebook, there are many many educational videos on the subject even on Youtube … for free, you don’t have to buy as many books, though it would help you build a library, so don’t stay in that zone, snap out of it.😏
The problem is your people who stole everything that Black people had and still want them to pull up by boot straps when you all done the boot straps. Well, give them back their land. You all start returning their looted art, paid reparations to yourselves, so return their land and stay out. You and your scientist son are mostly cheap labor for them; you have a good low paying job, you satisfied, good for you; uneducated white folks make at least 5 times your little salary. My son is also a scientist at NASA, do you see me posting idiotic isht like you just did?