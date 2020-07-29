Holder calls for smaller teams to be assisted in playing regular international cricket during COVID-19

West Indies captain Jason Holder is making a case for smaller teams to get to play regular international cricket since, according to him, in a world scarred by Covid-19, only India, Australia and England have the resources to stage games in bio-secure bubbles.

The cricketing fraternity has lauded the West Indies’ decision to tour England amid the pandemic. The three Test-series, which England won 2-1 on Tuesday, marked the resumption of international cricket.

The series was played in a bio-secure environment increasing organisational costs significantly and Holder said teams like the West Indies are likely to struggle to create a similar environment.

“If something doesn’t happen soon we’ll see less international cricket being played by smaller countries because we simply can’t afford it. We’ve gone from having four, five-match series, down to two and three,” Holder said after the conclusion of the third Test in England.

