Holder calls for smaller teams to be assisted in playing regular international cricket during COVID-19

West Indies captain Jason Holder is making a case for smaller teams to get to play regular international cricket since, according to him, in a world scarred by Covid-19, only India, Australia and England have the resources to stage games in bio-secure bubbles.
The cricketing fraternity has lauded the West Indies’ decision to tour England amid the pandemic. The three Test-series, which England won 2-1 on Tuesday, marked the resumption of international cricket.
The series was played in a bio-secure environment increasing organisational costs significantly and Holder said teams like the West Indies are likely to struggle to create a similar environment.
“If something doesn’t happen soon we’ll see less international cricket being played by smaller countries because we simply can’t afford it. We’ve gone from having four, five-match series, down to two and three,” Holder said after the conclusion of the third Test in England.
This band of misfits are definitely not ready for Test prime time. Every time I forget the Windies’ past ineptitude and slapstick mentality, they conspire to disappoint over and over again with mediocre cricket.
Though I like this current group of Windies players as decent young men on a whole, their cricketing IQ and execution leave a lot to be desired. The captain lacks the necessary level of toughness and savvy that Test cricket requires while the batsmen act like they never saw a ball they felt was worthy of leaving alone.
The coaching staff and selectors are a another story. Who would even sanction a 15 man West Indies team comprising of 10 Bajans? What happened? Did the rest of the region forget how to play cricket?
International success will be a fleeting dream for the Windies if they do not revamp things from top to bottom asap. It hurts to see a once proud and dominant West Indies team groveling now.
i dont even know who these players are.