Homeless during COVID-19… Imagine

Imagine not knowing where you’ll be sleeping tonight….imagine not knowing where your next meal will come from during lockdown! Everywhere is closed. No one is around. No hustle and bustle. Silence! Even the bins are empty!

Imagine the impact on the homeless.

Imagine what it must be like to be him.

Or him

Or him.

Or her…

Now imagine “lock down”! Not a soul walking about. Not one car. All shops are closed. Everything is deadly quiet. No food. No one to talk to.

The issue of homelessness and the COVID-19 virus needs to be given urgent consideration. Consideration should be given to the opening of a temporary shelter during this period to house and deal with health issues affecting the homeless.

The homeless are potentially at high risk of contracting the COVID19 virus. Placing them in a temporary shelter where they can be monitored reduces the risk not just to the homeless but to the country as a whole.

Everyone should be housed during this crisis.

Many people still have vivid memories of the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. No roof some no home. Everything destroyed!

An altruistic approach to the homeless must be adopted towards the homeless. COVID-19 is uncharted territory. Government agencies, NGOs, the private sector, the community as a whole – everyone needs to work together to help house and care for the homeless in Dominica.

For those of fortunate enough to have a home remember the words of John Payne “Be it ever so humble, there is no place like home” a sentence in the poem “Home Sweet Home”.

The homeless are not so fortunate. They need help. COVID-19 does not discriminate! A homeless person can pass the virus on to a person who is not homeless! The objective here must be to have an all-inclusive approach which takes into account the homeless.

They are human and need protecting just as much as the rest of the community regardless of how or why they got there!

It is important to work quickly to reduce the risk amongst the homeless and in turn the risk of transmission to our communities as a whole.