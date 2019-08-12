Hotel to be built on Public Works site

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that a 130 room hotel is set to be constructed on the Public Works site on Goodwill Road.

Skerrit said in his 2019-2010 budget presentation, that the government is making arrangements to relocate public works.

“We have in fact sold the lands for the hotel to be constructed on the site of the Public Works. We are now making arrangements for the relocation of Public Works. Once we’ve done that, we will see the commencement of a hotel there,” he said.

“We’re still in negotiations with the developers and the finial project documents. So, once we’re in a position, we will be able to give the country more information but certainly, there is a local developer and that will be facilitated under the CBI as well.”

Skeirrt said the hotel will include conference facilities, restaurants and bars which will complement the cruise village and the new port and diversify the areas in which hotels are built so the entire country can have a direct physical benefit.

He stated Layou is one of the communities being considered for the relocation of the Public Works Department.

Meantime, the prime minister revealed that Public Works has been doing very well financially and has been receiving contracts and equipment from the government.

“Public works is doing very well financially and should have been doing well all along because public works has been getting serious contracts from the government since the government came into office. So, there’s no reason why the public works should ever [have] been in finical difficulties,” Skerrit stated.

He went on to say that Public Works has monies in the bank and are no longer complaining about the payment of salaries.

“… Public Works is financially sound now because of the sound management. We have purchased new equipment for them; we’ve gotten some donations from the government and we have assigned the equipment to public works. We’ve brought in an additional three concrete trucks and we are now looking for employees – truck diver, operators – for public works.”

He stressed that Public Works is doing very well and said government will continue to strengthen the management and its operations.