Hotel to be built on Public Works site

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that a 130 room hotel is set to be constructed on the Public Works site on Goodwill Road.
Skerrit said in his 2019-2010 budget presentation, that the government is making arrangements to relocate public works.
“We have in fact sold the lands for the hotel to be constructed on the site of the Public Works. We are now making arrangements for the relocation of Public Works. Once we’ve done that, we will see the commencement of a hotel there,” he said.
“We’re still in negotiations with the developers and the finial project documents. So, once we’re in a position, we will be able to give the country more information but certainly, there is a local developer and that will be facilitated under the CBI as well.”
Skeirrt said the hotel will include conference facilities, restaurants and bars which will complement the cruise village and the new port and diversify the areas in which hotels are built so the entire country can have a direct physical benefit.
He stated Layou is one of the communities being considered for the relocation of the Public Works Department.
Meantime, the prime minister revealed that Public Works has been doing very well financially and has been receiving contracts and equipment from the government.
“Public works is doing very well financially and should have been doing well all along because public works has been getting serious contracts from the government since the government came into office. So, there’s no reason why the public works should ever [have] been in finical difficulties,” Skerrit stated.
He went on to say that Public Works has monies in the bank and are no longer complaining about the payment of salaries.
“… Public Works is financially sound now because of the sound management. We have purchased new equipment for them; we’ve gotten some donations from the government and we have assigned the equipment to public works. We’ve brought in an additional three concrete trucks and we are now looking for employees – truck diver, operators – for public works.”
He stressed that Public Works is doing very well and said government will continue to strengthen the management and its operations.
56 Comments
Soon these DLP leaders will own the whole of Dominica.
Skeroo we cannot eat Hotels!
And the Public Works that this suppose to maintain the country and set the standard of quality and good attractiveness, still looks like a physical dump!
How is that ? How is it worthy of such honorable mention?
Meanwhile, the commercial port is no place for cruise ships to land!
Same UWP idiots.Linton told them to pick-up their calculator they all did.He said multiply 3,961 by $ 50,000.Linton got $ 1,000,000,000.All the orher IDIOTS got $ 1,000,000,000 not knowing an application is as low as $ 8,333.That is how uneducated UWP supporters are.
I wish them luck trying to fill these hotels with no international airport, and no flights landing after 6pm
Boy look jokes. Roosevelt Skerrit sold the land of public works to Skerrit Roosevelt? So at the end of the exercise will the hotel belong to Roosevelt Skerrit or Skerrit Roosevelt or better yet both
I heard dat news years before, d land belongs to nessie,the same one that pledge to work for one dollar a year, that’s no CBI project dats nassief business again,
Chinese they say that will be building it.
our PM has been leading a propaganda show with these announcement about a hotel at the Public Works Corporation present site.
i personally see this as a bunch of lies!!!!
For sure i don’t think it would be a gift from the Chinese government……so whose investment will it be?????
if you move Public Works from where it is de government will have to extend on de public cemetery for burial…….Public Works will finally turn to dust
Pretty soon there will be more hotels on Dominica than people, Skerrit is building one every week and just in time for the election. The international airport has jet aircraft’s already landing every day full of people for the hundreds of hotels. The new Dominican airline will be called Air Skerrit.
Right under labass and infront of the worst looking port facility in the eastern caribbean. Go on, make more majee with the country. If anything i would put the so called cruise village there and fix up the deep water harbor.
Not a bad thought but it is removed from everything. It is so bad to see the patrons trying to walk into our town from there
The plot thickens
I don’t know how long that hotel will take to materialize, but it would be nice to relocate public works period. Although is work equipment, it makes that area look kinda messy. Would be nice to put them higher up somewhere that’s not on a main street.
I just dont get how people can continue to have this guy fool them,ten years and more this guy have been coming with the same empty promise.
The PM is a very weak leader who lacks foresight and transparency. That have shown for many years yet he have continued to get away with mediocracy. He have be hiding behind Tony who himself have unable to provide him with the best of advise.
The PM said the land have been sold yet he is saying they are still negotiating with the developers. PM, can you be clear on those negotiation? What concerns me is ” you have sold the land yet there seems no blueprint (design) of the hotel. Why would you sell blindly? I personally don’t believe we should every sold our land but instead lease the land for let say 50-100 years to foreign investors.
Should these persons decide to leave our shores we have a structure plus the land as assets.
But, due to the PM inability to speak and negotiate since he is so weak, he gets flustered which tells me is lacks confidence and is unassured of who he is as a human and leader.
Linton is a stronger individual, very articulate and more diplomatic.
What is the process to decide which government lands are to be sold? What about the zoning laws which were enacted? Is this area suited for hotel? Is there a national development plan? Converting the port to a cruise village, does this make any sense with the limited space of the port area along with landing restrictions or is there going to be an extensive reurbanization of the area?
The question you should be asking- is who are the local developers? Remember we give none elected private citizens post as ministers, and some of them required no salary to do the peoples’ work! Then it is pay back time. Look out E.H. Charles your property is next, then the whole area will me monopolize by you know who, your neighbors?
My friend the developmental plan is to extend the port, move the road, and the whole waterfront, will belong to one family, owning all the businesses on that strip. Just saying open your eyes.
All so dam ….in Dominica the hold world laughing us with the pm …….
Why you did not give public works to do them roads bridge etc …..
Chupesss! This man continues to destroy our assets! Hotels but under developed island without a hospital and international airport!! I’m praying for change
It’s a good thing that JAIL isn’t made for animals! Fly your kite very, very, very high but one day, just this one day your cord will burst and your kite will disappear into oblivion. Your sorry …. with dwindle in JAIL, with the key being thrown away.
A hotel on the Public Works site is totally ridiculous.
In stead of expanding the port, as was intended almost 50 years ago, and use the site as a village for products, Mr. Dr. Dr. Know it All, says he has already sold the land to himself or his partner?
I see the light at the end of the tunnel! This crap must stop! Which Planner would recommend a hotel at Public Works? Total madness.
Uncle you better give Dominica back her money. Evergreen and Anchorage still in Rubble, good seafront properties, he refuse to give them a dime but he wants to build another hotel.
I’m fed up!
“Skerrit said in his 2019-2010 budget presentation, that the government is making arrangements to relocate public works. “(Roosevelt Skerrit).
Hahahahahahahaha!
Leave it to that Dominica Mountain Chicken Carpaud (crapo) Mentality Sir Knight the double doctor Punjab Dusquesne Dominica HIFU Ali Baba Indian doctor of nothing to make a clown of himself.
How can one have a budget going in reverse?Once I heard the late President George Bush Sr, called the late President Ronald Reagan form of mathematics “voodoo mathematics.”
In Dominica we do not say voodoo, we term it obeah, so Roosevelt seems to be into obeah mathematics.
It is one thing to talk about building hotels; nevertheless; without an International Airport; he can give away as much passports money to his Dominica friends, and foreign crooks who might be in league with him, all these so called hotels will remain empty.
The last time I checked, the so called hotels on the island in the peak of the festive season, none…
Not only its wrong or reverse its also backwards thinking government should lease land and not sell land by selling land he is selling the country assets its land. The whole thing is wrong.
Dominicans need to run Skerrit and all the Leaches he has imported in the country out,after they recoup the stolen money or what’s left of it.
Before Skerritt is booted out of office, the amount of destruction and waste of our resources, corruption, kickbacks, billions unaccounted for, etc., etc., that will continue, it will take all of you aback.
Public works Corp. has been systematically dismantled by Skerritt’s DLP Gov’t. Dominica Strong trucks and co. and Rayneau Co. have replaced PWC, because a few have interest away from PWC. The Public library and its grounds will also be given away to private concern. mark my words. They are GREEDY, SELFISH and want ALL. Up to now, the Public library cannot be covered? Is it tru there will be an extension for Fort Young Hotel?
Those selling our passports are given our land, passports to sell, millions are amassed from our resources, they build hotels and still own those hotels/villas and make more millions in construction of those buildings and operations. billions missing and Dominicans are getting poorer and poorer. Is in construction works that have BOBOL
How in the world can someone claim to be an investor, You then give him a product to sell, which is your passports. From each passport sold he gets 85% or more, you that own the passport only receive 15%. He then takes the 85% of your passports which he sold and build a hotel which belongs to him. What a COOL OUT! For my cool out i want a hotel too.
That was your intention all along, that’s why you kill public works just like you killed Ross, DCP, Brizzese mart, Agriculture, tourism, and many other businesses to numerous to mention. keep building hotels for kick backs.
Roosevelt the seller and Skerrit the buyer. It runs it runs through my hands the more you look the less we see; won’t you pass it on to me?
Jesus was rich but made himself poor so that we. through his poverty could be made rich. But Skerrit was so poor that he couldn’t afford a suit. Yet he sold our passports and became rich, while he made us beggars that must turn to him for everything. My God what a great gulf between us-
1.Roosevelt, did you have any interests in those SavannePie Villas?
2. Roosevelt do you have any interests in the Moroccan hotel?
3. Roosie do you have any interests in those hotels that are built all over Dominica?
4. Ok PM you finally told us that those apartments in Bagatel are not owned by those affected by Maria. But PM do you have interests in them?
5. Pm, do you have any interests in the public Works place that you just sold to a local investor?
6. PM do you have any interests in Belfast?
7. PM do you know where our 1.2 billion dollars gone?
8. But PM was Dominica willed to you? Sadly we getting poorer and poorer while ONE MAN and a handful of close friends becoming millionaires and billionaire on us.
Mister behaving like a paro that inherited wealth and just selling everything. I guess just now he will sell our waters and rocks
Did not know budgets were made to go backwards, nor for 9 years. 2019 to 2010?
I did not even notice that. Government operating inside out, back to front.
boyyy look nonesense
Skerritt and his doings just boggle the mind. Does he think that people are going to hop off the cruise ships and check in at the hotel across from the container yard. What a view! And then there is the traffic congestion. Considering how broke DA is, one wonders who is really supplying the money for the project.
The project is obviously funded by CBI program. Take some time to understand what it truly means. And no body cares about your Dominican Passport. If you realize the opportunities with the CBI program brings here you will take advantage of the opportunities that are happening. ie. Get a job at the hotel during construction, work at the hotel when built, supply goods to the hotel thru your small business, start a catering business that can feed the construction workers during lunch time, so much more. Stop typing irrelevance on the internet and go make some money.
or maybe it’s time for us to open Dominica’s borders to refugees who wants to work, make money and stop complaining.
Ok….so we will use relocation for the next year as an excuse, just before election we will find a place and say everything has gone through but with no supporting documents and Dominicans will buy that. Let’s go DLP 20 more years
He really said that? Thats a sum of all the crap since 2006! It‘s either him or me hallucinating!
Lies again.stop making promises you cannot fullfill.
Hotel – No airport .. . they say is for the new seaport – okay papa.
Instead you spend money on creating a better tourism product, you spending money on hotel… It dont have nothing for stay over tourist to do while they here, but you want to build hotel . Invest in small businesses / create a better tourism strategy . #timeformistertogo
So when the needs assessment for the growth of the economy was done, was what identified as necessary a hotel?
Every year we are almost certain to be hit or impacted by a storm or hurricane. On the flip side, I don’t know if we will ever be in a position to have enough visitors come to DA to occupy all the hotels Skerrit building except, he building them to house his passport holders or for Chinese. But as a layman I find priority should be on ensuring that our people are safe first. With the kind of hurricanes we getting these making Public Works stronger should be the priority of any wise thinking government. To sell their home and not even know where they moving to is confirmation that our government doesn’t make keeping us safe it’s priority. In fact I feel our government is putting us in harm’s way because with a homeless Public works in the middle of a hurricane season is like disarming a national army in the middle of a war. To me that’s wireless and wicked as there is no way those in the disaster committee, including JI can plan on saving lives, depending on NEP workers.
Yes King Liar we hear you and we are awaiting your empty promises
Another hotel? It would be better, I think, to get the ones under construction now finished and opened, and see how the occupancy rate is for a year (or more) and then talk about building another hotel. Meanwhile how are the road repairs coming along? Haven’t heard anything lately about the road between Portsmouth and Roseau – got those bridges fixed yet? After all, that’s where the new, soon-to-be-finished hotels are and don’t you want those hotel guests to have a comfortable journey touring around Dominica? And how about making sure there are suitable medical facilities in Portsmouth for any accidents your hotel guests might have…oh yes, and for Dominicans themselves, who certainly deserve some attention once in a while.
“Land has been sold and ………..we will see commencement of the hotel.”” That sounds very much like a pledge Skerritt made the day before the 2014 general elections pertaining to the construction of an international airport. Seems like those words are stuck in him and once a button is pushed or in this case an election is there he repeats it. Will Dominicans fall for that again? Fool me once shame on you. Fool me twice shame one me. Talks of a hotel at that sight has been shouted about for the past twenty years. However now that Skerrit and labor are most desperate it is front and center of their campaign. I believe in the intelligence and decision making of Dominicans. I do not believe they will fall for Skerritt’s promise this time. In the event there is anyone undecided let me say,”a promise is comfort to a fool.” Don’t be Skerritt’s fool. International airport, new port and tourist village and now hotel. When will you open your eyes Dominican and reject Skerritt and his…
Ok! Enough already… It’s over five years since we have been hearing about that hotel. Get serious and show us some plans and start the construction. Don’t do us like the airport. It’s 5 years since they are testing the soil…. I’m fed up.
hahahaa..Sometimes it’s just difficult to swallow all the pills they giving us and that is what does spoil even a good intention i.e, the dramatic overembellishment of public projects for political expedience. Look how long we talking about the Roseau River Promenade and Uplifting Roseau to be the envy of the rest of the Caribbean .
While I think the plan for a (business) Hotel in the entrance of the City is a good idea, let’s ensure that it is done right. This should be a Business Hotel, not a Holiday Maker
Now I can’t see why Skerrit talking about the “new” port and cruise village, that has nothing to do with the Project, stick to the script.
Finally, the CBI has to be opened for funding other projects too, not just accommodation. This is becoming overly suspicious now, what about water production, agriculture, light manufacturing etc..Still the program needs better accountancy, Skerrit must come clean!!!
We heard all this before last election. The only difference this time the money is coming from CBI rather than China. I’ve never come across an individual that just keeps on lying and lying and deceiving the citizens of DA.
I hearing some saying ”Skerrit must go , but I now wonder
GO WHERE ? Morroco , Nigeria , India , where? where? Oh God .
Dow let him go , we will never find him again to be held responsible, or to answer questions pertaining to the exploitation of Dominicans , Whenever it is he calls dat election , I am certain Helicopters will be hovering outside Kashakoo to make a quick pick up and take off to lands unknown . he wouldn’t even care if Mellisa tags along , he gone .
where all dem real patriots nah Dominica used to have . all I hearing is talk and talk , not even proper threats on that radio ,
I not even lisenning to allu again . I done .
Who the land sold to yourself or Chinese
JEsus Christ! Square Pegs in OBLONG HOLES!!!. That area is not suitable for a bloody 130 room hotel!. This is where the proposed cruise village should be. Why because the cruise ships dock directly across the street at the deep water harbour! why do they insist on this location? That area is not scenic, there is the garbage dump right there, everyone knows what happens when it catches fire. The Port is one of the ugliest unkept in the eastern caribbean. IS that the view you want guests to see? Who are the people making these outlandish decisions? Arent the communities consulted? I live in that constituency and although i am for progress and employment of my community and country, i cannot support this. If not for the DoIt center and the Ganvanize factory and even Ma Boyd the whole strip on the highway was ugly. and disgusting. when tourist land at fond cole i feel bad because of the walk they have to take into town. Let the public works are be the cruise village. Put the hotel elsewhe
But what I hearing dere nah ? Quote ” we have in fact sold the lands ” but who are the ”we” here nah Skerrit ?
How come is you alone dat knew about that ?who else knows how much was actually paid for DOMINICAS Land?
where de money gone then . Garcon i so fraid for Dominica ein , I trembling . all those deals Mister making on his own and only saying what he want Dominicans to know, when he is cornered .
THAT IS JUST NOT RIGHT > NO WAY .
Sam said Jungle bay dont belong to him nor Dominicans, but rather to Investors .he did disclose those investors may choose to sell after 5 years . I can just wonder whether Dominica will have any say in who the new buyers would be , Surely it couldn’t be the ”Taliban”. who is going to know ein . Dominica finish . I have a spoon of land down there I want to sell ” I can see trouble ahead , big big trouble . Skerrit gave Sam six million, (his own revelation) to jungle bay so that investors could sell it after 5 years. I so so…
Of all the departments of government, Public Works is the most essential for the future growth of Dominica. I am not referring to those behind Ministerial office desks but to hands-on skilled workers.
The present location, albeit shamefully allowed to run down, is undoubtedly the best. Likewise, the deep water harbour is the best location for a commercial port. A cruise ship port and associated hotel development should be sited well away from Roseau.
This confused state of affairs speaks volumes for the need of an innovative long-term master plan for Dominica.
Agreed! I’ve often said that the present government does things haphazardly. There is nothing structured or well thought out. To be successful, a government must have a short, medium and long term strategic plan. This incumbent government only comes up with rushed and implausible plans around election time to fool the ignorant and their brain washed diehards. Imagine this, they have made all these proposals without any discussions or consultations with the people. No wonder they are winning elections by fraudulent means but are not succeeding. Banditry, lies and corruption are all hallmarks of this discredited government.
What’s the cost?
1.219billion dollars?
Remember all the spin DLP mathematicians still can’t convince Dominicans, and remember too patriot Linton likes to work with figures. He is bright as satellite, so we go see! By the way where have all the machines at Public Works gone to? Linton do some work on that bro!
Again!? And okay Public Works is doing well, great! But is Public Works private business or public service business? Who owns public works, why the Government buying gifts for them? Can they survive without Government gifts? Can anything in Dominica now survive on its own without Government gifts? No! And this is the problem with Dominica today!