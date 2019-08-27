PM Skerrit asks public sector workers to go home as rain from TS Dorian continues to affect Dominica

Prime Minister Skerrit has issued a call for public sector workers to go home as heavy rain from Tropical Storm Dorian continues to affect the country.

The prime minister said in a statement on State-owned DBS Radio moments ago, that this decision by Cabinet was based on their concern about the vulnerability of certain areas of the country.

“We have taken this decision recognizing that we do not believe that there is any major threat to the country, but for us the safety of our citizens and residents is always paramount and we do not want to have a situation where any persons or groups of individuals are unable to make it home because of rivers overflowing its banks or possible mudslides or landslides,” he explained.

He also called on the private sector to allow their employees to go home.

Skerrit advised the public to continue to monitor the information provided by the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) and the Met Office.

He wished everyone a safe journey home.