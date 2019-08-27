PM Skerrit asks public sector workers to go home as rain from TS Dorian continues to affect Dominica

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 at 1:11 PM
Heavy rain from TS Dorian is affecting the island. Photo taken at Castle Comfort

Prime Minister Skerrit has issued a call for public sector workers to go home as heavy rain from Tropical Storm Dorian continues to affect the country.

The prime minister said in a statement on State-owned DBS Radio moments ago, that this decision by Cabinet was based on their concern about the vulnerability of certain areas of the country.

 “We have taken this decision recognizing that we do not believe that there is any major threat to the country, but for us the safety of our citizens and residents is always paramount and we do not want to have a situation where any persons or groups of individuals are unable to make it home because of rivers overflowing its banks or possible mudslides or landslides,” he explained.

He also called on the private sector to allow their employees to go home.

Skerrit advised the public to continue to monitor the information provided by the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) and the Met Office.

He wished everyone a safe journey home.

6 Comments

  1. %
    August 27, 2019

    I thought he would have said “Lennox Linton” we!!!! ..
    Where the money gone Garcon?
    Dominicans need answers!!

  2. jamie
    August 27, 2019

    Storm warning been out,but yet he puts the citizens lives @ risk.what a Dotard!!!!!

  3. RandyX
    August 27, 2019

    What a surprise. Mister is actually in DA when there is bad weather approaching. Anyway, let’s not have any distractions from the main topic. Where is our money, Skerrit. Believe me, the storm is not blowing this issue away!

  4. hmmm
    August 27, 2019

    :lol: :lol: :lol:

  5. Ti Garcon
    August 27, 2019

    Why did he ask them to come in, in the first place? How productive you think was their workday and for what risks? This guy is not a proactive leader, just reactionary.

  6. Red Sox
    August 27, 2019

    At this time PM is not in the best state of mind and as a result I have a hard time keeping up with what he says. I believe PM is very disturbed Lennox Linton, who really is talking Dominica by storm and, he has so many of us Red Sox turning blue on him. So PM is very anxious not by the tropical storm but by Lennox Linton, who seems to be keeping him up all night, hungry all day and restless throughout the day. Don’t be surprised when giving a weather advisory PM does not say tropical storm LENNOX LINTON, instead of Dorian.

