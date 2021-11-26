DEAR BELLA: I’ve been waiting 4 years for my lover to divorce his wife

Dear Bella,

 

I have been waiting for 4 years, two months and three days for my lover to leave his wife.

I don’t understand what’s taking him so long. I know they don’t have anything but a living arrangement.

The reason I believe that, is because he would call me at any time and I would see him as often as I want.

The only problem is that he promised that by now he would have been a free man and we could move the relationship a step further.

I have decided to give it until the end of the year for him to move out and get a divorce.

Bella, tell me, do you think I am being unrealistic? Or should I give him more time?

His children are already adults so it won’t affect their family life. I don’t mind waiting a little while longer but not too long. I love him a lot and I need more of him.

What should I do?

Waiting

 

 

Dear Waiting,

To be quite honest, I don’t even know how to begin the response to this message. I believe you may have to wait for the rest of your life for the divorce. You stand a better chance at moving on with your life.

If a man wants to leave his wife, nothing can make him stay. Four years is enough time for someone to make up their mind.

Clearly, you are wasting some good years of your life, if you believe a divorce will happen any time soon.

Some women choose to accept that they are a mistress and adapt to their situation.

You, however, don’t seem to be the ‘adapting’ type and are seeking more from your lover who has to share himself with his legal partner and God knows who else.

All the best.

 

Bella

