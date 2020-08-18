Hundreds attend funeral of Luke ‘Lukie’ Prevost

Roman Catholic Deacon Alvin Knight has issued a call to the faithful to follow the footsteps of Jesus and do what he has asked to do.

He was at the time delivering the sermon at the funeral mass of the late Luke Prevost at our Lady of Fatima Church in Newtown.

Prevost died at his home on July 30, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.

“Whatever we ask of God he will give us but the thing we must remember is, in the giving ourselves, we are giving too and are giving to God. So while we ask God to give us, we have to ask him what is it that I can give as well,” Deacon Knight said.

He continued, “Lukie gave a lot teaching orders on how to farm properly and also his family, teaching them how to be good people. Remember, whatever you ask God, he could give to you. We must ask from the heart and don’t ask unnecessarily, but things that will help us to build a relationship with God.”

He went on to exhort Christians to follow in the footsteps of Jesus, loving one another as he loved us.

“He died on the cross for us. Get rid of the selfish behaviour, the mepwi, the backbiting, love is what Lukie gave to his family and friends,” Deacon Knight said.

He called on all to be faithful followers of Jesus like Luke Prevost did, a man of faith who was also a Communion minister.

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, hundreds packed the church and a tent outside to bid farewell to Luke Prevost.

His remains were laid to rest at the Roseau Catholic cemetery.