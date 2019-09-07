Hundreds flee chaos in storm-ravaged Bahamas

Hundreds of Hurricane Dorian survivors have fled the Bahamas as thousands more anxiously await evacuation from the devastated islands.

The hurricane tore through the islands earlier this week, leaving a trail of destruction and a humanitarian crisis in its wake.

According to the BBC, the official death toll rose to 43 on Friday, but is expected to increase further, officials told local media.

With aid efforts under way, many survivors are scrambling to evacuate.

On Friday, crowds desperate to leave amassed in their thousands at ports in Great Abaco and Grand Bahama, two of the worst-hit islands.

Frustrations mounted as survivors, carrying what few possessions they had left, complained of “chaotic” and slow evacuations, the BBC report added.

Read more….