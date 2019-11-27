Hunting season closes on November 30, 2019

The hunting season for 2019 will end on November 30.
That’s according to a release from the Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division this will mark the end of the official hunting season and there should be no hunting of game species or taking of freshwater species.
The Division will also stop issuing wildlife export permits as of November 30, 2019, to the travelling public, the release states.
It adds that the Division would like to thank the general public and its partners for their support and cooperation in the “sustainable use and management of our natural resources.”
The hunting season October 16 to November 30 this year.
During that period, licensed hunters were permitted to hunt Crabs, Agouti, Manicou and Rammier only.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
who tell you a lot of the animals were killed ah….
Why is there even hunting of wildlife permitted on Dominica so soon after a devastating hurricane when a lot of animals were killed? They need to give the wildlife a chance to re-populate.