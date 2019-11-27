Hunting season closes on November 30, 2019

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 at 4:20 PM
The Manicou is normally hunted during the hunting season

The hunting season for 2019 will end on November 30.

That’s according to a release from the Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division this will mark the end of the official hunting season and there should be no hunting of game species or taking of freshwater species.

The Division will also stop issuing wildlife export permits as of November 30, 2019, to the travelling public, the release states.

It adds that the Division would like to thank the general public and its partners for their support and cooperation in the “sustainable use and management of our natural resources.”

The hunting season October 16 to November 30 this year.

During that period, licensed hunters were permitted to hunt Crabs, Agouti, Manicou and Rammier only.

2 Comments

  1. derp
    November 28, 2019

    who tell you a lot of the animals were killed ah….

  2. Bring back the kidnapped Dominica parrots
    November 27, 2019

    Why is there even hunting of wildlife permitted on Dominica so soon after a devastating hurricane when a lot of animals were killed? They need to give the wildlife a chance to re-populate.

