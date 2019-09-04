Hurricane Dorian: Scale of Bahamas devastation emerges

Rescuers have begun to reach areas of the northern Bahamas devastated by Hurricane Dorian, with aerial images showing a trail of destruction.

PM Hubert Minnis said some areas had been “decimated” as the death toll rose to at least 20, according to a BBC report.

The hurricane made landfall on 1 September and battered the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama, in the north of the archipelago, for two days.

Dorian has moved off north and still threatens the eastern US seaboard.

Forecasters have warned it could make landfall on the coast of South or North Carolina on Thursday.

The two most affected of the thirty-island Bahamas chain are Abaco and Grand Bahama with a combined population of 70,000. The total population of the Bahamas is about 395,000.

