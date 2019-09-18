Hurricane Maria: More interventions to come from regional and international funds says PM

Today marks the 2nd year anniversary since Hurricane Maria struck and caused massive devastation to Dominica.

In a statement on state-owned DBS this morning, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said post-Hurricane Maria, the country has made tremendous progress over the years.

“All things considered, we have made tremendous strides in the last two years where we believe in large measure the lives of citizens are in a better place now,” he said

“We have seen the improvements to the physical infrastructure. We have seen in an increase in economic activities, we are seeing hotels reopening and new hotels opening. We have seen a resurgence in agriculture, the housing situation in Dominica is better now than it was three years ago because people would have taken the opportunity to have reconstructed their homes,”

Skerrit said in the year 2020, major interventions will be made in Dominica from funds provided by international and regional countries.

“We have had pledges from the international community, our regional friends. Those funds have not manifested themselves to the extent that they should yet because there is a procurement process involved and so we look forward to the first quarter of 2020 when you will see some of those major interventions.”

The government has built thousands of homes for its citizens and today many vulnerable families are in a better position than they were at the time of the hurricane.