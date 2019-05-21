Hurricane Preparedness Week to coincide with start of hurricane season

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) has released its programme of activities for Hurricane Preparedness Week which begins on the 2nd of June, 2019.

The week of activities will begin one day after the official start of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season on June the 1st.

Already the first named storm, Andrea, formed on May 20 and does not pose a threat to Dominica. Some predictions so far is for a below normal season due to prevailing and expected climatic conditions. However, regardless of the seasonal outlook, preparedness is paramount as it only takes one system to cause disruption to life and loss of property.

An informed public is more likely to consider and take steps to implement preparedness activities in some form. As such, the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) will embark on its annual Hurricane Preparedness Week of Activities geared towards increasing public awareness on hazards associated with tropical cyclones.

The activities will begin with prayers in churches on Sunday June 2nd. Throughout the week, there will also be media interactions providing relevant information to the public and shelter inspections in collaboration with the Local Government Division. Saturday June 8th is designated as the day for families or individuals to complete a preparedness plan including plans for evacuation.

During hurricane preparedness week, all are advised to carry out inspection of their personal shelters, disaster supplies and family first aid kits and ensure items are usable and ‘top-up’ where necessary. Additionally, ensure all important documents are properly secured.

For guidance and other information on preparedness activities visit the ODM website at http://www.odm.gov.dm/resources/hazards/hurricanes or call 448-7777.