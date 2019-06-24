I am packing my bags..to move into government – Wesley MP in response to Grant

Parliamentary representative for the Wesley Constituency and UWP Candidate Ezekiel Bazil says that the people of his constituency, are smart and understand what proper representation is.

Bazil was reacting to Fidel Grant’s acceptance speech on Sunday in Wesley, when Grant told supporters that UWP has done nothing for that constituency.

“A man’s history preceeds him”, Bazil responded. He explained that the work that the United Workers Party did during their four and a half year term, can be still boasted about.

Fidel Grant was launched on Sunday 16th June 2019 at Wesley to be the Dominica Labour Party’s candidate for the Wesley, Woodford Hill and Palm Tree Constituency. In his acceptance speech, he told the Dominica Labour Party supporters that he searched for evidence of UWP leadership development in his constituency but found none.

“I spent the last 4.5 years searching for something to associate with the UWP in this constituency – a tree, a flower pot, a scholarship but there is nothing to mark leadership or representation for the UWP in this constituency. Nothing!” Grant said. He said that the people of the Wesley Constituency are tired of emptiness and don’t want Ezekiel Bazil anymore.

“The people are satisfied with my performance,” Basil insisted and described the plans and promises of Grant and the Dominica Labour Party of working together for agriculture as “total madness!”. He said that he has been informing government of the needs of farmers and their plight, “but they will not listen to me”.

Bazil said that after 19 years in office, the DLP is “running away from their history of non-performance and empty promises”.

In response to Grant’s assertion that the people of the Wesley Constituency do not want Ezekiel Bazil anymore and that he (Bazil) should pack up, Bazil contends that any packing of bags that he will be doing, is in preparation to govern the affairs of Dominica.

“I heard that there is a request for me to pack my bags, but guess what- I am packing my bags to move into government. I am packing bags to move into governance of this country for a better life for our people. That is where the packing of bags is taking place. So any packing of bags is in preparation for governance of this country,” a confident Bazil stated.

The sitting Wesley MP said he sees Fidel Grant’s candidacy and the Dominica Labour Party as “one and the same – total waste!”