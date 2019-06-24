I am packing my bags..to move into government – Wesley MP in response to Grant

Parliamentary representative for the Wesley Constituency and UWP Candidate Ezekiel Bazil says that the people of his constituency, are smart and understand what proper representation is.
Bazil was reacting to Fidel Grant’s acceptance speech on Sunday in Wesley, when Grant told supporters that UWP has done nothing for that constituency.
“A man’s history preceeds him”, Bazil responded. He explained that the work that the United Workers Party did during their four and a half year term, can be still boasted about.
Fidel Grant was launched on Sunday 16th June 2019 at Wesley to be the Dominica Labour Party’s candidate for the Wesley, Woodford Hill and Palm Tree Constituency. In his acceptance speech, he told the Dominica Labour Party supporters that he searched for evidence of UWP leadership development in his constituency but found none.
“I spent the last 4.5 years searching for something to associate with the UWP in this constituency – a tree, a flower pot, a scholarship but there is nothing to mark leadership or representation for the UWP in this constituency. Nothing!” Grant said. He said that the people of the Wesley Constituency are tired of emptiness and don’t want Ezekiel Bazil anymore.
“The people are satisfied with my performance,” Basil insisted and described the plans and promises of Grant and the Dominica Labour Party of working together for agriculture as “total madness!”. He said that he has been informing government of the needs of farmers and their plight, “but they will not listen to me”.
Bazil said that after 19 years in office, the DLP is “running away from their history of non-performance and empty promises”.
In response to Grant’s assertion that the people of the Wesley Constituency do not want Ezekiel Bazil anymore and that he (Bazil) should pack up, Bazil contends that any packing of bags that he will be doing, is in preparation to govern the affairs of Dominica.
“I heard that there is a request for me to pack my bags, but guess what- I am packing my bags to move into government. I am packing bags to move into governance of this country for a better life for our people. That is where the packing of bags is taking place. So any packing of bags is in preparation for governance of this country,” a confident Bazil stated.
The sitting Wesley MP said he sees Fidel Grant’s candidacy and the Dominica Labour Party as “one and the same – total waste!”
6 Comments
Good response honourable be Basil..
The government side also wanted the opposition to build back every single damaged/destroyed home in Dominica after hurricane Maria .
Well you all lazies in government get the hell.out and let the opposition lead the country.
Yes! Yes Hon. Bazil. I back you 100%. Put Fidel in his place! eh?! hadi! He rude.
why are my comments deleted ?
ADMIN: As far as we can see your comment was posted, please check again. You can also try resubmitting your post.
While I have no information or reason to vote for or against Grant who I do not know and we are both from Wesley I have not seen any improvement in the area to credit the present government with. Northeast comprehensive was built by the U W P administration ,there was a hospital at marigot ,there was a banana industry all over the island this I know because I planted and trucked a lot of that ,the building where the post office is located was bought by the UWP, lands were bought and the plan was on display for an airport .This I know because it took labour 14 years to pay me for my fathers land and this government promises an airport which seems to be forgotten as soon as they leave the microphone only to be repeated next time around
Go for it Bazil, go for it, we need to have these political clowns out of our States offices and Parliament. This so called PM has been a failure and shod have never been Prime Mininister, not educated and sufficiently eloquent to be PM or this ailing Domininca which has gone into deeper poverty, no jobs, no revenue coming into the island to take care of our poor people, this corrupt Labour government created. But it appears that some are happy and travel nice and have children with Uncle Sam Good luck to them, but as politicians in government they have failed us miserable. It is time that failed, incompetent, worthless Skerrit must Go. He has been on a plane flight now over 19 years with the pilot not knowing where they came from and where they are heading and where will they land. Skerrit ust Go. We welcome Hon Linton and his highly professional United Workers Party (UWP) Team. We need decency in Dominica. We need to take back our Dominica and get rid of Skerrit, a political joker.
I always have been analysing statements made by the candidates of the current government. All the candidates have something in common, the opposition candidates does not do nothing for their constituents.
Are they saying to me it’s the opposition that have to create a robust economy?
1) Create jobs for the unemployed.
2) Create avenues to grow the economy.
3) Build the agriculture sector, devise ways for export and manufacturing in the private sector to bring in foreign earnings. Why do say they are their to bring leadership and to make a change? Are they saying indirectly that the former ministers who got fired did nothing?
Why was I not told it’s the opposition party UWP that is governing the affairs of Dominica? My question is solely base on the fact that the government of Dominica by extension the (DLP) strategy is campaigning on what the opposition did not do or is not doing.
What is the role of opposition in Democracy? DNO admin, please do a peace on this subject.