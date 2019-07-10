‘I do not need your congratulations’: Skerrit to EU on Dominica’s removal from blacklist

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is still unhappy about Dominica’s inclusion in the EU’s blacklist despite the country’s recent removal from that list.

The list was announced on March 12th, 2019 and consisted of 15 countries which included Dominica, along with Barbados, Belize, Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. Virgin Islands and United Arab Emirates, among others.

The government said then that it was extremely disappointed in the new tax haven blacklist which was adopted by EU Finance Ministers and in particular by Dominica’s inclusion on the list. A release issued by the government stated that the list “unfairly and without proper justification names and shames countries as non-cooperative tax jurisdictions.”

The government complained that the ratification of an OECD convention was the main cause of Dominica being on the blacklist and the only reason why the country had not signed and ratified the OECD Multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance as amended ‘is that the OECD has to date not given the go ahead to Dominica to sign on.”

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister, Gaston Browne also expressed concern about the black listing of Dominica.“Dominica in its present circumstances, having been struck by two hurricanes, trying to recover and the EU is targeting poor Dominica,” Browne stated.

Dominica was subsequently removed from the list in May 2019.

Speaking at a ceremony to celebrate the 208th anniversary of Venezuela, the prime minister reminded his audience of his government’s earlier position that the inclusion of Dominica on the blacklist was an injustice to the country.

“We are seeing some movements in the world to try to recolonize the region and they are unable to do it politically, so they are doing it through the economic instruments,” Skerrit said. “We have suffered for this where for example, the European Union black-listed Dominica for no reason whatsoever. So, even when they called me and say they have removed Dominica from the black list and they extend their congratulations to us, I said I do not need your congratulations.”

Skerrit added that Dominica should receive compensation instead of being congratulated.

“You cannot extend an injustice to my country and then when you have sought to undo the injustice, you’re congratulating me. You should be indicating to me as the leader of country what form of compensation you should be giving to us for denying us of our right for self determination, but in this world…there are nations that are more powerful l and have control over the economic instruments and they impose this on us,” he argued.

The Prime Minister thanked the People’s Republic of China for standing as a beacon of principle in this world and defending nations like Dominica against injustice.